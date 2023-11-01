Spread the love

The American Film Market® (AFM®) opened Tuesday, October 31,A with a strong showing of companies set as Exhibitors and Buyers for the 2023 show. The AFM is the most efficient film acquisition, development and networking event in the world. More than US$1 billion in production and distribution deals are closed every year — on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production. Over six days in November, thousands of industry professionals from 70+ countries access the entire global catalogue of available films and projects, attend world-class conferences, and connect with decision-makers.

AFM23 will run over six days, Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, at its new headquarters located at Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica (530 Pico Blvd). Industry Screenings are set at theatres throughout the city and AFM’s renowned conference series, The AFM Sessions, will take place at The Hilton Santa Monica Hotel (1707 4th St).

The number of companies and organizations exhibiting at AFM23 has surpassed 245. The list continues to grow and features industry-leading independent film & TV production, sales and distribution companies as well as national Pavilions from China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the UK. International trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies also have a significant presence as part of this year’s enhanced LocationEXPO® exhibition.

This year’s AFM Exhibitors include such sales companies as: A24, Amazon,Lakeshore, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, UNIFRANCE, Voltage Pictures, Artist View Entertainment, WME Independent, and XYZ Films.

The Exhibitor bookings are matched by the brisk registration of teams of territorial Buyers from more than 65 countries to date with more registering each day.

Alongside the sales activity and screenings, The AFM Sessions presented by Wrapbook & Film Hawaii, will bring 30+ panels across two stages over four days beginning Wed., Nov. 1. The initial programming lineup features a cross-section of illustrious industry creatives, influencers and decision-makers to examine and discuss today’s timely topics. Among the topic covered will be Film Funding, Developing, Pitching and Making Television, Getting Your Film Made and Seen and Profitable in the Streaming Era.

Organized by the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), AFM continues to be the only dedicated sales market in North America and the only independently produced market in the industry.