The National Museum of Mexican Art celebrates Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) with “Living Presence” from November through December 10, 2023. It is an art installation with captivating altars topped by creatively decorated ofrendas (offerings to honor the dead) and evocative art dedicated to memorializing the thousands of people who died in the earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Morocco.

Day of the Dead Papel Picado Artwork NMMA Website

Whenever I share with friends that I am visiting a new exhibit at the National Museum of Mexican Art at 1852 West 19th Street, Chicago, I am asked the quintessential question: “Where are you going?” I repeat myself, “The National Museum of Mexican Art.” The most memorable question asked, “Do we even have one of those?” Clearly, the word needs to be spread, “Yes, we do!” The next question is invariably, “Where is that?” Well, let me share that this is a cultural gem you should know and visit, set in the heart of Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood with spectacular views of the Chicago downtown skyline.

National Museum of Mexican Art NMMA Website

The Great Chicago Fire in 1871 largely spared the Lower West Side of Chicago. It became the historic neighborhood of Pilsen, so named because of the heavy Czech (Bohemian) population. They named it Pilsen after their beloved home city of Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. This neighborhood has always been a gateway for working-class immigrants, starting first with the Irish canal builders, Germans, and then Bohemians, Lithuanians, Croatians, Slovenes, Slovaks, and Italians. In 1990, through another wave of immigration, the population became 88% Hispanic. Pilsen is famous for its vibrant art scene, highlighting Hispanic culture through street art murals and mosaics.

Carlos Tortolero President and Founder NMMA

Recently, gentrification has decreased the Hispanic Latino population, but the culture has flourished thanks to community leaders like Carlos Tortolero. In 1982, he organized a group of fellow educators and founded the Mexican Fine Arts Center Museum. These educators wished to showcase their culture and stimulate knowledge and appreciation of Mexican art. In 1987, it opened its doors and since has grown and blossomed, housing over 10,000 pieces.

Carlos Cortez Gallery

To support this popular evolution, in 2001, the museum expanded to a 48,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility. In 2006, it was christened with a new name, the National Museum of Mexican Art, but held to the same ideals, providing a positive influence on the local community, while broadening its reach across the United States and beyond. It has established an arts and cultural organization committed to accessibility, education, and social justice.

Tonika Lewis Johnson, Sharon Corwin, Nancy Villafranca Guzman, Carlos Tortolero and

Monique Brinkman-Hill Southside Community Arts Center



Sharon Corwin, President and CEO of Terra Foundation for American Art, announced its 45-year commitment to supporting projects reimagining American Art. She reiterated Terra’s deep commitment to Chicago and its collaboration with Art Design Chicago in partnership with artists and organizations across the city. Art Design Chicago sponsors a series of events and exhibitions that highlight the city’s artistic heritage making art equitable and accessible to Chicago communities. Carlos Tortolero, President and founder of the NMMA (National Museum of Mexican Art), thanked the Terra Foundation for their continued funding, commitment, and support of the museum while expressing his credo that art is essential to democracy. Tonika Lewis Johnson, a public artist, photographer, and social justice advocate originally from Englewood, spoke on her upcoming exhibits while expressing the view, “Art helps us heal.” In addition, Nancy Villafranca-Guzman, Deputy Commissioner of Cultural Affairs, who ran the education department at NMMA as a high school student, spoke about Chicago’s upcoming events. Monique Brinkham-Hill spoke about the mission to preserve, promote, and progress African-American Artists. This was a very welcoming and informative, organized launch of Art Design Chicago, including a generous, lovely reception of savory delicious treats catered by Blue Plate.

Carlos Cortez Gallery

After the talks, we were invited to tour the museum galleries, which are expertly curated. The Carlos Cortez Gallery has an extensive repository of his political work and printing blocks, as he donated his collection to the museum. He was a poet, illustrator, muralist, and social justice advocate. There is also an informative video about the artist’s personal life. He moved from Milwaukee to Pilsen to become part of the artistic community there. The contemporary exhibit especially enamored us. What impressed me most was the detailed, descriptive narratives and historical references displayed next to each art installation, making this an authentic learning experience for the beholder.

Sharon Corwin, Terra Foundation At The Podium

The National Museum of Mexican Art is open Tuesdays through Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are closed on Mondays and major holidays. It is free admission, but please feel free to donate to this worthy cause. Visitor parking is available in the Ray Castro Parking Lot and Plaza, located on the east side of the Museum. The lot is open daily from 8:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. at $3 per hour. For more information, please check the National Museum of Mexican Art website to plan your visit. The neighborhood also has the best authentic Mexican food from restaurants and street vendors.

Photos: Courtesy of Rachel Ruttle, Rudd Resources Unless Otherwise Indicated