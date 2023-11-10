Spread the love

Producer Arny Granat presents Josie Award winner and Grammy balloted singer/songwriter Irene Michaels & the Our House Band performing at The Epiphany Center for The Arts (201 S Ashland Avenue Chicago Il.) on November 18th at 7:00 PM.

Included in the show will be featured artist Doña Oxford and guest singer Barb Bailey.





Just coming off her exciting win at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for her song “I Like Rain”, Song of the Year, Irene will be performing her cabaret extravaganza. This was an enormous year for the singer, actress, author, and award-winning equestrian. Along with her Josie Award which is the most prestigious award that an independent artist can receive, Irene is also being considered for a Grammy for Song of The Year for her recording of “What The World Needs Now is Love” (written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, and made famous by Jackie de Shannon), and is also on the ballot for Best New Artist of the Year.



Her one woman shows are sultry and bluesy performances, with a flair. Along with her music are humorous stories and emotional tales of her career thus far. As an actress she played a nurse in a recurring role on the popular soap opera General Hospital, as well as films including “Home Alone ll”, “Mahogany”, “Killer Klowns from Outer Space”, and others. She is also an author and lifestyle influencer and creator of blog “Ionthescene.com.”

Doña Oxford is an actress, musician, producer, director, film composer, songwriter, and screenwriter.

As a keyboardist and singer, Doña has played with many Rock and Blues legends including Keith Richards , Van Morrison , Roger Daltrey , Ginger Baker , Albert Lee , Buddy Guy , Bob Weir , Levon Helm , Hubert Sumlin , Jimmy Vivino , Leland Sklar and her idol, the former Chuck Berry sideman and Father of Rock & Roll Piano, Johnnie Johnson!

Known as the ‘Goddess Of Soul’, Doña brings her sassy soul throughout the world, touring over 25 countries. In addition to recording 5 albums of her own, she also finds time to play on numerous Grammy & Handy winning albums and movie scores including the Eddie Murphy box office hit “Norbit”, the Martin Lawrence film “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” and the very funny Comedy Central favorite, “Senior Skip Day”.

With over 12 million views, her “Boogie Woogie” video has caught the attention of many celebrities, including Ewan McGregor who called her, “The next big thing in music”.

Having grown up in musical theater and improv, Doña has recently been cast in the new ensemble TV comedy series ‘Car Lot’ by “Barbershop” writer, Mark Brown and has 2 other TV shows in development as both an actress and a writer.

Just off a West Coast tour – BARB BAILEY is a Chicago-based Singer, Producer, Writer and Booking Agent. She has come a long way from being a baby found in a cardboard box in Wheeling, West Virginia. Barb says, “I could have been left in a dumpster or drowned in the Ohio River.” I’ve been very fortunate. And the way I pay it forward is thru my music.” Barb is a storyteller. Her shows are filled with humor, deep emotion and love.

Andrew Poretz critic for Theatre Pizzazz and Broadway World, NYC says, “Barb is a first-rate storyteller…with a delightful mix of songs & stories of her journey from an abandoned baby in a box to a glamorous life in the Hollywood Hills. Her greatest talent is her ability to sell a story, whether in the wonderful anecdotes she shares or in her song delivery.”



Hot off the presses it was just announced that Irene Michaels will be honored with “The Straight Ally Award” for the super popular LGBTQ, New York magazine Get Out Magazine, the 7th most influential gay publication on the planet. She will also be performing “I Like Rain” her House Music hit at the awards on December 9, 2023 in New York City. You can hear Irene’s songs on KISS FM, Hot 97, 103.5 Chicago and other radio stations throughout the US.

The official website for Irene Michaels music may be found at https://www.irenemichaelsmusic.com

