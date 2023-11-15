Spread the love

Renowned contemporary photographic artist Louise Marler, aka LA Marler will be exhibiting her distinguished photo pop art at Rancho Mirage Library from December 1, 2023 through February 2024 for the winter and Tenth Writer’s Fest. This will include antique typewriters in the David Bryant display cases, demonstrating tech changes in personal presses over the last 100 years.

The exhibit opening and artist reception will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In these current times of AI and misinformation, LA Marler’s playful artwork is a uniquely poignant statement harkening back to a quieter more deliberate bygone media days.

This is the third time for LA Marler to exhibit art at the Rancho Mirage Library. Her first was during the Writer’s Fest’s initial year when the library acquired “WORD.” This is the big, bright red typewriter in the front conference room of the library.

“We are delighted the library is exhibiting Louise “LA Marler for the 10th Anniversary Writer’s Fest because her work redefines the Modernism Palm Springs style, as well as honoring the writer’s of the world,” says Pam Price of the library, “in fact it’s where and how we met.”

Marler’s acclaimed artwork collections integrate history, education, and entertainment. Notably, Tom Hanks added Marler’s artwork to his collection, and has gifted her 3 of his signed typewriters, 2 of which will be in this exhibit. She began typing him letters which launched an on-going typewriter friendship.

“It’s a milestone we are sharing and the perfect environment for my “inspirational art for writers. In the last decade, it expanded to cameras, radios and TVs,” added Marler.