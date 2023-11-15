Spread the love

A STILL SMALL VOICE follows Margaret, also known as “Mari” Engel, a chaplain completing a year-long residency at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Director Luke Lorentzen strives to explore in this work the particular challenges faced by professionals in the Spiritual Care field. This film follows his 2019 MIDNIGHT FAMILY and focuses on the need for constant pivoting to assist individuals in process of exploring the “meaning of” life, especially grief, uncertainty, and suffering- both from the point of view of the client and of the Spiritual Care provider.

Mati’s unique personal challenges come in the forms of the physical- sleep deprivation, constant case overload, and lack of opportunity for bonafide (and necessary) self-care- as well as emotional and spiritual: her own questions about “faith” leaves her with a lack of assured foundation, especially when she is called upon to perform those spiritual care services that involve sacraments and similar activities, such as baptism.

Lorentzen’s film is a thought-provoking view into not only the right but also the necessity for care and nurture of those who provide care and nurture to others- and, yet again, confirmation of the need for proper, authentic oversight of those in power and control over them, their interaction with assigned clients, and their careers in general.

Those in the helping professions will both appreciate as well as potentially be confirmed by the events in this film; others, it is hoped, might gain a new-found appreciation of those of us who serve or have served in this capacity.

Genre: Documentary

Documentary Original Language: English

English Director: Luke Lorentzen

Luke Lorentzen Producer: Luke Lorentzen, Kellen Quinn (TIME, MIDNIGHT FAMILY)

Luke Lorentzen, Kellen Quinn (TIME, MIDNIGHT FAMILY) Co-Producer: Ashleigh McArthur

Ashleigh McArthur Consulting Editoe: Mary Lampson (HARLAN COUNTY USA, CRIP CAMP)

Mary Lampson (HARLAN COUNTY USA, CRIP CAMP) Cinematographer and Editor : Luke Lorentzen

: Luke Lorentzen Release Date (Theaters): Nov 24, 2023 Limited

Nov 24, 2023 Limited Runtime: 1h 33m

1h 33m Distributor: Abramorama

Abramorama Production Co: Hedgehog Films, Spark Features, Jewish Story Partners