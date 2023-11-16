Spread the love

The Wine Blending Lab, an urban winery, has established itself in both Paso Robles and Los Angeles. At the heart of their philosophy is the belief that the enjoyment of wine should be a delightful and inclusive experience, irrespective of one’s knowledge or preferences. Beyond the conventional wine tasting, The Blending Lab offers a distinctive opportunity for customers to delve into the art of winemaking and blending through their regularly scheduled wine blending classes.

Preparing for a wine blending class

Founded in 2014 as a small, privately owned business, The Blending Lab is the brainchild of partners Michael, Magdalena, Chris, who work in the presence of their spirited wine dog, Café Au Lait. Their global adventures, spanning from Peru to Turkey and various well-known destinations in between, have shaped the unique wine tasting and blending experiences now offered in Paso Robles and Los Angeles.

The Blending Lab Owners, Magdalena, Michael, and Chris

People can engage in a personal connection with the winemaking process through educational tastings and wine blending classes at The Blending Lab in both Los Angeles and Paso Robles. The owners, deeply committed to the operation since its inception, are actively involved in every aspect, often sharing their favorite wine stories with visitors.

Class is in progress!

As the holiday season approaches, The Wine Blending Lab presents an assortment of captivating options to give to your loved ones, colleagues, or friends. Picture gifting a certificate for a blending class or offering an exhilarating and distinctive holiday surprise by presenting a wine lover with a wine blending kit! These unique gifts are sure to delight even those individuals who seem to have it all.

A unique gift for any wine lover!

Moreover, The Wine Blending Lab offers both public and private events, catering to corporate gatherings as well as intimate outings with family and friends.

Blend your own wine… or find an assortment of varieties at The Blending Lab

During my recent visit to the Los Angeles venue, I was thrilled to discover the array of upcoming events on their agenda. Wine Blending Classes are offered on various dates in November, December and January.

A class that’s not only fun – it’s tasty, too!

Having previously occupied Third Street in the Fairfax area, they’ve now shifted to their new location at 5151 West Adams in Los Angeles

As the festive season approaches, consider gifting yourself an extraordinary experience—embark on a journey to uncover your inner winemaker at The Blending Lab.

Plan a visit to The Blending Lab in Los Angeles or Paso Robles

The Blending Lab

Los Angeles: 5151 w. Adams Blvd. LA CA 90016

Paso Robles: 618 12th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

All photos courtesy of The Blending Lab.