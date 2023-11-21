Spread the love



As the holiday season approaches, the anticipation for one of the most exhilarating shopping events of the year, Black Friday, is palpable. Marking the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has become synonymous with unbeatable deals, jaw-dropping discounts, and a frenzy of excited shoppers looking to kick off their festive shopping in style. It’s the time when retailers roll out their most enticing offers, and consumers eagerly seize the opportunity to snag coveted items at prices that seem too good to be true. From electronics to fashion, home goods to toys, Black Friday sales promise a shopping experience that is as thrilling as it is rewarding. As the countdown to this annual retail extravaganza begins, shoppers and retailers alike gear up for a day of unparalleled excitement and unbeatable savings. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorite deals for you to enjoy!

Gear up for all your holiday shopping this season with upcoming sales from Balmain Hair, DERMAFLASH, and Sol de Janeiro! Whether you’re looking for trending skincare gifts for her or grooming essentials for him, there is something for everyone on your list.

Balmain Hair – 11/24 – 11/27 : Purchase two styling products and receive a Crystal Slide as a free gift

– : Purchase two styling products and receive a Crystal Slide as a free gift DERMAFLASH – 11/17 – 11/27: Receive 30% sitewide + free shipping

– Receive 30% sitewide + free shipping Sol de Janeiro – 11/20 – 11/23 : 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles

11/24: 25% off sitewide & 10% off bundles

11/25 – 11/26 : 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles

11/27 : 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles

DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE+

Price: $109.00

Retailer: Dermaflash.com

In Extract mode, high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations instantly loosen and remove pore-clogging debris. In addition, the custom-curved stainless-steel spatula has positively charged ions, which work synergistically with the negatively charged ions in Prep Mist. Together, they act like a magnet to extract dirt, oil and blackheads. Skin looks clearer and healthier—and pores look smaller.

Plus, a separate Infuse mode helps deliver active ingredients deeper into your skin. Pair with your favorite serums, creams and masks to improve skincare absorption and boost circulation with an invigorating micro-massage sensation.

CLINICAL CLAIMS

100% said skin felt significantly cleaner + smoother*97% said skin looked clearer*97% said skin felt less oily*97% said skin felt softer*97% said it was easy to extract dirt + oil from hard-to-reach areas*93% said pores looked smaller + tighter*97% had a significant reduction in pore size**97% had less oily skin**^

*Consumer panel survey immediately after use with PREP MIST**Instrumental analysis immediately after use with PREP MIST**^Instrumental analysis immediately after use with PREP MIST BOTANICAL KETOACID TONER

Price: $42.00

Retailer: dermaflash.com

Reveal your glow with this skin-loving daily toner that’s clinically proven to resurface, renew + clarify. Safe + gentle for all skin types—even sensitive

Improves pore size + visibly brightensGently sweeps away dull, dead skin cellsSupports skin’s natural protective barrierHelps protect from pollution + blue lightVegan, clean + cruelty-free ACTIVE COCOONING SERUM

Price: $68.00

Retailer: dermaflash.com

Cocoon your skin with this next-gen serum that’s clinically proven to improve fine lines, wrinkles + firmness. Safe + gentle for all skin types—even sensitive

Smooths, firms + visibly brightensDelivers instant skin-plumping hydrationSupports skin’s natural protective barrierHelps protect from pollution + blue lightVegan, clean + cruelty-free

BALMAIN HAIR

HAIR PERFUME

Price: $177.00

Available at: BalmainHair.us

BALMAIN HAIR HAIR PERFUME

The hair fragrance instantly brings a scent to the hair. The unique blend of the finest key notes ensure an uplifting experience and smooths flyaway hair. This hair mist is enriched with Argan Elixir and Silk Protein, which moisturize and boost dehydrated hair. All notes unfold over time. It contains scents of star anise, tarragon, pinewood, peach blossom, raspberry, gardenia, orange blossom, cloves, jasmine, rose, ylang-ylang, apricot, lilac amber, vanilla, sandalwood, cedar wood, balsamic and white musk.

How to use:

To activate the scent, remove the magnetic cap off the bottle and spray the Hair Perfume onto a brush or directly onto the hair for nourished hair with a delicate scent.

Accessories + Apparel

K’lani Hair Tie Bracelets

November 24, 2023

Buy 2 Get 1 Free (Use code: BF23)

Hair tie bracelets that are cute enough for your wrist and strong enough for your hair.

Coalatree

October 30, 2023- November 26, 2023

20% off Trailhead Pants

25% off Kachula Blanket

25% off Baseline Midlayer

25% off Barrage Tech Shell

25% off Decaf Denim

25%-35% off Tees

20% off Socks

30% off Men’s 10 Gauge Vest

40% off Men’s Camper Hooded Jacket

Coalatree designs eco-minded gear and apparel for the adventurer in everyone, from athletes and photographers to your average city folks and weekend warriors.

Woxer

November 23, 2023 – November 27, 2023

40% off any 5+ items

Feel comfortable in your skin while feeling comfortable in your underwear with Woxer. Their underwear is breathable, moisture-wicking, and chafe-free, while featuring sustainable luxury fabric (Modal) made from beechwood trees.

Travel

COR Surf

November 27, 2023

20% off Island Hopper Bundle on Amazon

30% off website

The Island Hopper is designed for comfort, with the perfect amount of space for your clothes, towels and more. Comes with compression packing cubes, a toiletry bag, and a laundry/shoe bag making it the perfect gift for the outdoor explorer in your life.

NOMATIC

November 21, 2023- December 3, 2023

Up to 40% off select items sitewide

Whether you are traveling long or short distances during the holiday season, make packing a breeze with NOMATIC. They offer a variety of backpacks, luggage, and accessories, for all of your packing needs.

Home

Lynn & Lianna Designs

November 20th – November 24th

Up to 50% off sitewide

November 25th – November 26th

Up to 30% off sitewide

November 27th

30% off all bundles

Lynn & Liana Designs offers customizable boards and platters using eco-friendly resin that creates stunning designs that are unique to each board.

MyBevi

November 24th – November 27th

30% off sitewide

MyBevi makes customizable water bottles that make carrying your phone, keys and a tumbler easy on-the-go.

Health & Wellness

Bee Inspired Goods

November 25 2023 – November 26, 2023

20% off sitewide, free shipping on $75+ and free gift with purchase

Bee Inspired Goods offers natural beauty products for nourishing and revitalizing skin. Their collection includes soaps, facial scrubs, masks, and body creams made with natural ingredients.

StimuNail

November 22,2023 – November 28, 2023

50% off sitewide

30% off Amazon

Grow strong nails with StimuNail. StimuNail gently warms the nail area to boost blood flow, supplying nutrients to growing cells. Red light is directed to the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Lastly, the vibrating massage invigorates the entire hand.

TheraICE

November 23, 2023 – November 27, 2023

52% off Headache Relief Capon Amazon

56% off Compression Sleeves on Amazon

64% off Sleep Mask on Amazon

The best-selling TheraICE Headache Relief Cap provides a soothing and relaxing feeling via hot or cold therapy as needed with complete 360° coverage. The TheraICE Hot and Cold Compression Sleeve provides comprehensive, 360° arm or leg coverage for ease of movement and faster recovery. Lastly, their one-of-a-kind sleep mask offers both cooling relief and comforting warmth, enhancing your sleep experience based on your preference.

Leefy Organics

November 13, 2023 – November 27, 2023

25% off sitewide (Code: BFCM2023)

Leefy Organics has best-selling natural supplements known for their purity and efficacy. Their NIDRA tincture calms the nervous system, and promotes rest and recovery. The PRANA tincture contains your daily dose of anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Superfoods. Lastly, Immunity blend helps support a healthy immune system response.

More Labs’ Morning Recovery

November 24, 2023 – November 27, 2023

30% off Morning Recovery (Code: MORE30)

Prevent the negative effects of alcohol with More Labs’ Morning Recovery shot. It’s an Amazon best-seller with 3,400+ five-star reviews! The ready-to-drink nutrition supplement is made with natural ingredients, including electrolytes, Dihydromyricetin (DHM), Vitamin C & B Complex, Milk Thistle, and Prickly Pear. USC graduates created the formula to replenish lost nutrients, boost liver function, and speed up your recovery.

Fitness

DMoose

November 24, 2023 – November 27, 2023

Up to 50% off Supplements

Up to 50% off Boxing

Up to 40% off Bundles

Up to 50% off Fitness Accessories

Up to 35% off Weight Training Gear

Up to 60% off Door Busters

DMoose is the one stop shop for all things fitness ranging from equipment, accessories, and supplements.

Protalus

November 20, 2023 – November 27, 2023

30% off sitewide and 25% off Amazon

Best seller for athletic shoes, sneakers and everyday wear! They have pushed the edge of insole technology with a universal fit for everyone including those with flat feet and high arches. Their best seller, T-100 Elite, is constructed with a patented rebound foam and patented alignment technology.

Pet

pawTree

November 9, 2023 – November 30, 2023

20% off Amazon

Buy 3 Gourmet Baking mixes, Get the 4th one FREE! (Code: BAKE23)

Buy 1 CBD Mega, Get 1 Free (Code: MEGADEAL23)

Buy any 3 pawPairings Superfood Seasonings, Get the 4th one FREE (Code: SHAKE23)

30% OFF the Home Alone Calming Set (Code: HOMEALONE23)

pawTree offers pet baking mixes with simple, human-grade ingredients all made in the U.S as pet foods, toppers, and seasonings. All kits include free shipping