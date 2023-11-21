As the holiday season approaches, the anticipation for one of the most exhilarating shopping events of the year, Black Friday, is palpable. Marking the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday has become synonymous with unbeatable deals, jaw-dropping discounts, and a frenzy of excited shoppers looking to kick off their festive shopping in style. It’s the time when retailers roll out their most enticing offers, and consumers eagerly seize the opportunity to snag coveted items at prices that seem too good to be true. From electronics to fashion, home goods to toys, Black Friday sales promise a shopping experience that is as thrilling as it is rewarding. As the countdown to this annual retail extravaganza begins, shoppers and retailers alike gear up for a day of unparalleled excitement and unbeatable savings. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorite deals for you to enjoy!
Gear up for all your holiday shopping this season with upcoming sales from Balmain Hair, DERMAFLASH, and Sol de Janeiro! Whether you’re looking for trending skincare gifts for her or grooming essentials for him, there is something for everyone on your list.
- Balmain Hair – 11/24 – 11/27: Purchase two styling products and receive a Crystal Slide as a free gift
- DERMAFLASH – 11/17 – 11/27: Receive 30% sitewide + free shipping
- Sol de Janeiro – 11/20 – 11/23: 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles
11/24: 25% off sitewide & 10% off bundles
11/25 – 11/26: 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles
11/27: 20% off sitewide & 10% off bundles
|DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE+
Price: $109.00
Retailer: Dermaflash.com
In Extract mode, high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations instantly loosen and remove pore-clogging debris. In addition, the custom-curved stainless-steel spatula has positively charged ions, which work synergistically with the negatively charged ions in Prep Mist. Together, they act like a magnet to extract dirt, oil and blackheads. Skin looks clearer and healthier—and pores look smaller.
Plus, a separate Infuse mode helps deliver active ingredients deeper into your skin. Pair with your favorite serums, creams and masks to improve skincare absorption and boost circulation with an invigorating micro-massage sensation.
CLINICAL CLAIMS
100% said skin felt significantly cleaner + smoother*97% said skin looked clearer*97% said skin felt less oily*97% said skin felt softer*97% said it was easy to extract dirt + oil from hard-to-reach areas*93% said pores looked smaller + tighter*97% had a significant reduction in pore size**97% had less oily skin**^
*Consumer panel survey immediately after use with PREP MIST**Instrumental analysis immediately after use with PREP MIST**^Instrumental analysis immediately after use with PREP MIST
|BOTANICAL KETOACID TONER
Price: $42.00
Retailer: dermaflash.com
Reveal your glow with this skin-loving daily toner that’s clinically proven to resurface, renew + clarify. Safe + gentle for all skin types—even sensitive
Improves pore size + visibly brightensGently sweeps away dull, dead skin cellsSupports skin’s natural protective barrierHelps protect from pollution + blue lightVegan, clean + cruelty-free
|ACTIVE COCOONING SERUM
Price: $68.00
Retailer: dermaflash.com
Cocoon your skin with this next-gen serum that’s clinically proven to improve fine lines, wrinkles + firmness. Safe + gentle for all skin types—even sensitive
Smooths, firms + visibly brightensDelivers instant skin-plumping hydrationSupports skin’s natural protective barrierHelps protect from pollution + blue lightVegan, clean + cruelty-free
BALMAIN HAIR
HAIR PERFUME
Price: $177.00
Available at: BalmainHair.us
The hair fragrance instantly brings a scent to the hair. The unique blend of the finest key notes ensure an uplifting experience and smooths flyaway hair. This hair mist is enriched with Argan Elixir and Silk Protein, which moisturize and boost dehydrated hair. All notes unfold over time. It contains scents of star anise, tarragon, pinewood, peach blossom, raspberry, gardenia, orange blossom, cloves, jasmine, rose, ylang-ylang, apricot, lilac amber, vanilla, sandalwood, cedar wood, balsamic and white musk.
How to use:
To activate the scent, remove the magnetic cap off the bottle and spray the Hair Perfume onto a brush or directly onto the hair for nourished hair with a delicate scent.
Accessories + Apparel
November 24, 2023
Buy 2 Get 1 Free (Use code: BF23)
Hair tie bracelets that are cute enough for your wrist and strong enough for your hair.
October 30, 2023- November 26, 2023
20% off Trailhead Pants
25% off Kachula Blanket
25% off Baseline Midlayer
25% off Barrage Tech Shell
25% off Decaf Denim
25%-35% off Tees
20% off Socks
30% off Men’s 10 Gauge Vest
40% off Men’s Camper Hooded Jacket
Coalatree designs eco-minded gear and apparel for the adventurer in everyone, from athletes and photographers to your average city folks and weekend warriors.
November 23, 2023 – November 27, 2023
40% off any 5+ items
Feel comfortable in your skin while feeling comfortable in your underwear with Woxer. Their underwear is breathable, moisture-wicking, and chafe-free, while featuring sustainable luxury fabric (Modal) made from beechwood trees.
Travel
November 27, 2023
20% off Island Hopper Bundle on Amazon
30% off website
The Island Hopper is designed for comfort, with the perfect amount of space for your clothes, towels and more. Comes with compression packing cubes, a toiletry bag, and a laundry/shoe bag making it the perfect gift for the outdoor explorer in your life.
November 21, 2023- December 3, 2023
Up to 40% off select items sitewide
Whether you are traveling long or short distances during the holiday season, make packing a breeze with NOMATIC. They offer a variety of backpacks, luggage, and accessories, for all of your packing needs.
Home
November 20th – November 24th
Up to 50% off sitewide
November 25th – November 26th
Up to 30% off sitewide
November 27th
30% off all bundles
Lynn & Liana Designs offers customizable boards and platters using eco-friendly resin that creates stunning designs that are unique to each board.
November 24th – November 27th
30% off sitewide
MyBevi makes customizable water bottles that make carrying your phone, keys and a tumbler easy on-the-go.
Health & Wellness
November 25 2023 – November 26, 2023
20% off sitewide, free shipping on $75+ and free gift with purchase
Bee Inspired Goods offers natural beauty products for nourishing and revitalizing skin. Their collection includes soaps, facial scrubs, masks, and body creams made with natural ingredients.
November 22,2023 – November 28, 2023
50% off sitewide
30% off Amazon
Grow strong nails with StimuNail. StimuNail gently warms the nail area to boost blood flow, supplying nutrients to growing cells. Red light is directed to the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Lastly, the vibrating massage invigorates the entire hand.
November 23, 2023 – November 27, 2023
52% off Headache Relief Capon Amazon
56% off Compression Sleeves on Amazon
64% off Sleep Mask on Amazon
The best-selling TheraICE Headache Relief Cap provides a soothing and relaxing feeling via hot or cold therapy as needed with complete 360° coverage. The TheraICE Hot and Cold Compression Sleeve provides comprehensive, 360° arm or leg coverage for ease of movement and faster recovery. Lastly, their one-of-a-kind sleep mask offers both cooling relief and comforting warmth, enhancing your sleep experience based on your preference.
November 13, 2023 – November 27, 2023
25% off sitewide (Code: BFCM2023)
Leefy Organics has best-selling natural supplements known for their purity and efficacy. Their NIDRA tincture calms the nervous system, and promotes rest and recovery. The PRANA tincture contains your daily dose of anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Superfoods. Lastly, Immunity blend helps support a healthy immune system response.
November 24, 2023 – November 27, 2023
30% off Morning Recovery (Code: MORE30)
Prevent the negative effects of alcohol with More Labs’ Morning Recovery shot. It’s an Amazon best-seller with 3,400+ five-star reviews! The ready-to-drink nutrition supplement is made with natural ingredients, including electrolytes, Dihydromyricetin (DHM), Vitamin C & B Complex, Milk Thistle, and Prickly Pear. USC graduates created the formula to replenish lost nutrients, boost liver function, and speed up your recovery.
Fitness
November 24, 2023 – November 27, 2023
Up to 50% off Supplements
Up to 50% off Boxing
Up to 40% off Bundles
Up to 50% off Fitness Accessories
Up to 35% off Weight Training Gear
Up to 60% off Door Busters
DMoose is the one stop shop for all things fitness ranging from equipment, accessories, and supplements.
November 20, 2023 – November 27, 2023
30% off sitewide and 25% off Amazon
Best seller for athletic shoes, sneakers and everyday wear! They have pushed the edge of insole technology with a universal fit for everyone including those with flat feet and high arches. Their best seller, T-100 Elite, is constructed with a patented rebound foam and patented alignment technology.
Pet
November 9, 2023 – November 30, 2023
20% off Amazon
Buy 3 Gourmet Baking mixes, Get the 4th one FREE! (Code: BAKE23)
Buy 1 CBD Mega, Get 1 Free (Code: MEGADEAL23)
Buy any 3 pawPairings Superfood Seasonings, Get the 4th one FREE (Code: SHAKE23)
30% OFF the Home Alone Calming Set (Code: HOMEALONE23)
pawTree offers pet baking mixes with simple, human-grade ingredients all made in the U.S as pet foods, toppers, and seasonings. All kits include free shipping
Be the first to comment