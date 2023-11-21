Spread the love

The debut big race weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas was action-packed as the luxury property was transformed into a must-visit race destination from Wednesday, November 15th to Saturday, November 18th. Making its mark in the city as the go-to destination for entertainment and sports, the famed property was filled with race enthusiasts as the resort sold out its ticket packages and boasted race-themed entertainment for guests, including first-class viewing parties, immersive pop-ups, electrifying live entertainment at Zouk Nightclub and exclusive events to ring in the inaugural weekend.

Kicking off the festivities, multi-champion driver Lewis Hamilton made a surprise appearance at the fame property for an exciting pop-up event at The Globe in The District. In partnership with the hit game “Fortnite,” Hamilton was seen exploring the unique shop featuring exclusive merchandise and futuristic photo opportunities on Wednesday, November 15th.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Resorts World Las Vegas unveiled the newest addition to the property’s art portfolio, “Periodic Table of Las Vegas.” The thought-provoking piece was revealed in The District by artist Daniel Allen Cohen as the crowd cheered. Cohen created the “Periodic Table of Las Vegas” as a transformation of the traditional periodic table with elements to represent key moments in Las Vegas’ history and culture.

Zouk Nightclub, the resort’s iconic nightlife destination, became the hottest ticket in town as award-winning performers and resident artists took to the stage each night. Travis Scott, Zedd, DJ Snake, and Tiësto hosted electrifying performances Thursday through Saturday, playing sold-out crowds. The renowned nightclub was also a top spot for famed celebs throughout race weekend with appearances by actor Ross Butler who partied with Zedd on Saturday and supermodel and Heidi Klum who attended her close friend Tiësto’s set on Sunday.

William Racing Michelob Ultra Activation (Photos Courtesy Resorts World)

Allē Lounge on 66 added to the excitement by transforming into ‘TURN 66’, an exclusive late-night hospitality series by leading experiential partner CMG (Corso Marketing Group) following the evening race and qualifying night run. Hosted by global hospitality leader Richie Akiva, the two-night after affair catered to VIP guests on Friday and Saturday nights, November 17th and 18th, for an exclusive post-race celebration perched above the Las Vegas Strip on the 66th floor of Resorts World Crockfords Tower. Featuring captivating 360-degree views and a stellar lineup of famed world-class DJs including DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak, Guy Gerber, Kaz James, Ruckus, Vice, Carlita, DJ Tennis, Swaylo and Miramar. The high energized late-night party that went until 6 a.m. for two straight nights was attended by notable talent such as Travis Scott, Zedd, Odell Beckham Jr, Glen Powell, Nyjah Huston, Swae Lee, Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, David Dobrik, Badius, Ross Butler, Jessica Serfati, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Michael Rubin, Will Makris, Mark Birnbaum, Bobby Kennedy III, Taras Romanov, Leon Bridges, Rufus Du Sol, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Galen Gering, Amber Black, Haley Amaya, Chloe Hock, La Demi, Jessica Belkin, Sienna Raine, Chord Overstreet. The room of music artists, supermodels, athletes, influencers, VIPs and top global entrepreneurs sipped on top-shelf spirits, Heineken Silver and Red Bull fueled the evening.

Resorts World Las Vegas was the center for all things motorsport as the renowned property partnered with Malibu Autobahn for the highly anticipated Desert Dash. Serving as the final destination for an unforgettable rally from Los Angeles to the Vegas Grand Prix, the Desert Dash brought a gathering of unique cars for a thrilling journey from Los Angeles through the desert, ending at the luxury resort for a culmination of one of the biggest Formula 1 events of the year.

Custom Resorts World Car (Photos Courtesy Resorts World)

The star-studded weekend also welcomed A-list celebrities and international drivers as they flocked to the luxury resort. Some additional appearances included Terry Crews, Chad Ochocino, Nina Dobrev and more.

Malibu Autobahn (Photos Courtesy Resorts World)

After a successful debut race week, Resorts World Las Vegas lit up the Strip’s sky with an eye-catching drone show featuring 1,000 drones hosted by Duracell. The luxury property hosted an incredible show with two 15-minute epic displays boasting a spectacle with 500 drones on Saturday, Nov. 18. The show-stopping finale of 1,000 drones shown over the resort at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, perfect and Vegas show to close out the inaugural race weekend.

(Photos Courtesy Resorts World)