Monthly Cheese Club

NYC’s Saxelby Cheesemongers is giving all cheese lovers a chance to step out of their comfort zones and expand their cheese knowledge by offering the Monthly Cheese Club subscription. Each month customers will receive a variety of three delicious American artisanal cheeses that are delivered directly from the cheese counter to your kitchen table.

Eat Offbeat Bundles

Experiment with New Recipes and Spices – Eat Offbeat is a social impact food company whose menu is entirely conceived and prepared by a team of global refugees and minority immigrants who now live in New York City. The chefs of Eat Offbeat gathered their recipes and created a book titled “The Kitchen Without Borders” for home cooks who want to try new cuisines and expand their pantries with different spices.

Bono Sicilian Certified PDO Val Di Mazara Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Award-Winning Sicilian Olive Oil – Bono, the largest producer of extra virgin olive oil in Sicily, makes the perfect gift for hosts. Their aromatic extra virgin olive oil is an ode to Italy if there ever was one, and was recently named one of the best olive oils you can buy at the store by The New York Times’ Wirecutter.

FABBRI Cherries

Cocktails with a Classic Garnish – Fabbri’s Amarena cherries are steeped in tradition, passion, and family. The Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup can be used to recreate or experiment with any cocktail. From welcome cocktails like the Amarena Sangria or Amarena Spritz, to a nightcap Old Fashioned, the possibilities are endless with these cherries in hand.

DRINK MIXY

Drink Mixy has released their holiday craft drink mixes: Joy-joyfully berry yummy, Red Sangria-fruit and spice and Peppermint Mocha-minty-dark and sweet. Serve mixology-type drinks, without the fuss! Drink Mixy’s jars of dehydrated pre-mixed flavors means you don’t have to hire or be the mixologist at your next party! Their regular flavors are available all year round.

Add 12 ounces of the spirit to the jar, let it infuse and put in the refrigerator for 2-3 days. Shake, strain and serve! Each jar makes eight 1.5 oz servings, and once infused can be used a second time for 16 servings! Substitute with a non-alcohol alternative and have a mock-tail!

Creekside Mallow Bags

Have some fun this holiday (and throughout the year) with Creekside Mallows. Choose from 19 current flavors, with favorites like Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Chip Mint, Toasted Coconut, Huckleberry, and Cinnamon. Perfect for snacking and roasting!

Creekside Mallow Co. Hot Chocolate mixes

Choose from the following delicious offerings, great for gift-giving:

Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa – a luxurious blend, designed for true chocolate connoisseurs.

S’mores Hot Cocoa – This enchanting blend captures the essence of a beloved outdoor treat, reimagined for cozy indoor indulgence.

Peppermint Hot Cocoa – Elevate your winter beverage game with this delightful blend that combines the cozy comfort of hot cocoa with the invigorating and refreshing essence of peppermint.

Creekside Mallow Toppers

The perfect hot cocoa marshmallow. These flavored marshmallows are hand-poured and hand-cut to fit into your cocoa or coffee. Rumor has it some folks even use them for s’mores!

IrieVeda Spice Blends

Find the perfect seasonal premier spices blended to be allergen-free. No need to sacrifice health or well-being to enjoy the delicious meals this holiday. These spices are kosher, fair trade, certified organic, certified gluten free and are sugar and salt free. Find the perfect blend for you home cooked meals today!

Uptown Cocktails

Make drinks the easy way this season with Uptown Cocktails – perfectly premixed cocktails. Crafted for socializing, Uptown Cocktails are available in 9 delicious flavors in various size formats. Launched in 2020, Uptown Wine Cocktails is already ranked a top five premixed cocktail brand by Nielsen and has been awarded several Innovation Awards including 2021 Product of the Year in the Alcoholic Beverage Category.

