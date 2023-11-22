Spread the love

Recently, I saw an article in the online National Geographic that caught my attention. It described a visit to the Plimoth Patuxet Museums. I had not been aware of a museum in Boston that is focused on living history and conflict resolution.

From its website: “Plimoth Patuxet Museums brings to life the history of Plymouth Colony and the Indigenous homeland. Major exhibits include the Patuxet Homesite, 17th-Century English Village, Mayflower II and Plimoth Grist Mill.

Community. Conflict. Collaboration. Leadership. Faith. Self-government. Gratitude. Ideas as relevant today as they were 400 years ago! https://plimoth.org

These days the notion of resolving conflicts feels positive and hopeful. One thing I am not conflicted about. That is the gratitude I have to all of our readers and contributors.

Thank you one and all. HAPPY THANKSGIVING!