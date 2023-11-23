Spread the love

Discovering new local spots that offer delicious cuisine and mouthwatering desserts is always a special treat.

Uppers Café & Bakeshop, a family-owned establishment nestled at 2024 Broadway in Santa Monica, is an off-the-main-drag culinary gem. Operating from Monday to Saturday, they specialize in crafting custom European pastries, cookies, bagels, and cakes, meticulously prepared with fresh, top-tier ingredients.

Custom made cakes from Uppers

Craving breakfast or lunch? If you’re an early bird, indulge in their scrumptious offerings of avocado toast, burritos, panini wraps, smoked salmon croissants, omelets, or French toast. If you’re part of the lunch-bunch, dive into one of their tasty sandwiches, including pastrami, tuna, veggie, chicken pesto or angus beef burger. The fresh salads they feature are quinoa-kale, cobb, Greek and caprese-prosciutto. Always available to complement your meal is a selection of gourmet coffees, all crafted with traditional expertise.

Try the yummy brunches or tantalizing lunches!

Owner and head baker Raimonda Gintaliene, along with her husband, originally hails from Lithuania and has proudly called Santa Monica home for the past 15 years. The official opening of Uppers Café & Bakeshop was on September 15, 2021, and marked the fulfillment of their lifelong ambition. “We fell in love with Santa Monica the minute we got here,” says Raimonda. “Our kids went to local schools. It’s our home. We had a big dream to make the food we loved by hand (everything from scratch), and darn good coffee, and share it with everyone. We are grateful for the patronage and support of the loyal customers that have made our success possible. Uppers looks forward to serving the local community for decades to come.”

Raimonda and her husband, owners of Uppers

Uppers offers both cozy indoor seating and inviting outdoor dining spaces, allowing patrons to savor the famous Santa Monica weather. With their new patio at the back of the café, customers can bask in the fantastic weather while enjoying a serene and laid-back dining experience. The patio offers a tranquil ambiance, perfect for unwinding and relishing delectable food and refreshing drinks amid delightful surroundings.

Cozy seating area inside Uppers

Need a cake for a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion? Uppers can make an amazing and beautiful confection that will delight everyone’s eyes and tastebuds alike. The Uppers gallery shows an assortment of the cakes they’ve made in the past – my favorite is the moose with its adorably funny face and antlers, which also happens to be part of their logo painted on the wall.

Cakes of All Designs – A Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Ornaments and Chocolate Drizzle, A Designer Purse, or A Marvelous Moose!

With the holiday season approaching, Uppers is the ideal destination for catering services for corporate events or family gatherings, or for simply indulging in delightful food and exquisite desserts for festive home celebrations.

Mmmm, delicious and beautiful catering by Uppers Café & Bakeshop

Whether it’s for a birthday, graduation, kid’s party, or wedding – Uppers Café & Bakeshop can make awesome-looking and luscious custom cakes & cookies for your special occasion.

Make your occasion extra special with a custom cake or cookies from Uppers

Experience the ultimate blend of delectable treats and delightful dining at Uppers Café and Bakeshop—it’s sure to be an experience of total enjoyment.

Uppers Café & Bakeshop, 2024 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90404 — (424)744-8662

Monday – Friday 7 AM – 3 PM; Saturday, 8 AM – 2 PM; Sunday, Closed

Photos courtesy of Uppers Café & Bakeshop