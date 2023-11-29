Spread the love

Holiday music is integral to the season. If singing brings you joy, Chicago a cappella concerts will cause your soul to soar above and beyond. This ensemble is magnificent; their vocal prowess reaches premier status. There is no instrumental accompaniment, hence the name signifying acappella singing. The only instrument is their ethereal voices.

December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

On December 7th, Chicago a cappella will perform Miracle of Miracles: Music for Hanukkah with a concert marking the first night of the Festival of Lights and the release of their new recording on Cedille Records. “Hanukkah a cappella” will be performed at West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Avenue in River Forest, Ilinois. December 8-17 the Holiday Concert will update classic Christmas favorites such as “Joy to the World” (we need that), “Deck the Hall” and my personal favorite “Silent Night.”

Holidays Concert

In February 2024 Chicago a cappella will launch a Cambridge series of concerts inspired by Artistic Director John William Trotter’s sabbatical at Cambridge University. Trotter expressed his excitement, saying, “After immersing myself in the glorious choral traditions of Cambridge, I’m thrilled to share these magnificent works with our audience through the exceptional voices of Chicago a cappella. The different locales for this series are:

Saturday, February 17, 2024, 7:30 PM*

Grace Lutheran Church

7300 Division St.

River Forest, IL 60305



Sunday, February 18, 2024, 4:00 PM*

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

939 Hinman Ave.

Evanston, IL 60202



Saturday, February 24, 2024, 7:30 PM

St. Michael Catholic Church

310 S. Wheaton Ave.

Wheaton, IL 60187



Sunday, February 25, 2024, 3:00 PM

St. Josaphat Church

2311 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614



Artistic Director

John Williams Trotter

Thirty years ago, in 1993, Jonathan Miller saw the wisdom of founding an ensemble that “advances the art and appreciation of ensemble singing.” Choirs and ensembles differ from each other both by size and purpose. Choirs generally have music written specifically for them, often religious music. An ensemble is a small group of separate individuals who contribute to a coordinated whole sound. Chicago a cappella is a professional ensemble group of ten singers with exquisite voices, alluring personalities, and the versatility to perform a wide range of diverse musical styles.

It is now not just an ensemble but has morphed into a non-profit organization for Community OutReach. They have residencies in the Chicago Public Schools, A High School Apprenticeship program, and a one-day Youth Choral Festival of master classes and workshops. They partnered with Minneapolis to create a program ¡Cantaré! Chicago, where Mexican composers visit and teach in Chicago classrooms.

Chicago a cappella Ensemble

They cite their repertoire as traditional to contemporary, Gregorian chants to the Beatles and beyond. They also champion new music from among current composers like Joseph Jennings, Chen Yi, Stacey Garrop, Tania Leon, Ezequiel Viñao, including Rollo Dilworth, who draws his inspiration from African-American Gospel and Spiritual composers. Another emerging artist, Grace Brigham, is lending her winning composition to the Cambridge line-up titled “Sundowning,” inspired by her experience caring for a grandparent battling Alzheimer’s Disease.

Grace Brigham One of Four Winners in 2023 HerVoice Composer Competition Winners.

Photos: Courtesy of Chicago a capella and Kurman Communications, LLC