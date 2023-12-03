Spread the love

The stars shined brightly at the stunning VIP opening of The Composers Room in late November in the Historic Commercial Center District in Las Vegas.

Entertainment industry veteran Damian Costa may have found the right formula to bring talented entertainers and their audiences together in celebration of the best of Las Vegas. The lavish VIP event was crowded with local performers, some of whom will be entertaining audiences in the 150 seat Show Lounge stage area theatre. Many other industry professionals and friends came to support this new venue which aims to elegantly accommodate those hungry for good food and superior entertainment.

Damian and Gina Costa

Presented in a venue that is a throwback to the iconic style and elegance of the past, owner Damian Costa has created a showcase for performers ranging from national touring artists to popular local singers and musicians and an array of music genres and song styles including opera, theatre, pop and jazz.

Costa of Pompey Entertainment has fashioned a spot where, “vintage Vegas meets modern charm in the heart of the Historic Commercial Center District.” The mission,” he says, “is to present a menu of enjoyable food, upscale cocktails and memorable musical performances from today’s artists.” And the wonderful experience begins with free parking right outside the facility.

Be sure to check out the ceiling when you visit

In addition, there is the The Tavern Stage which includes a well stocked bar and ample seating for patrons as they enjoy piano music and song. Menu options range from small bites like bacon-wrapped dates to deli offerings like “the Italian” and seasonal fish, steak, chicken or the ever popular meatloaf.

The décor is a throwback to old Vegas with photos and other materials, many from Costa’s own family which is well-rooted in the entertainment community. Costa himself has been in the business for decades, first with South Point Hotel & Casino and then with Caesars.

Keith Thompson

Brent Barrett and Bernie Blanks

Guests were delighted with the menu tasting and the performances at this special event. Local favorite and musical director for the evening Keith Thompson started things off as one after another, Vegas luminaries took the stage to share their talents.

Stephanie Calvert

Opening night performers included Keith Thompson, Travis Cloer, Brent Barrett and Bernie Blanks, singer/comedienne/impressionist Kelly-Clinton Holmes, Vincent John, (The Bronx Wanderers), Jimmy Hopper, pianist.

Travis Cloer

Giada Valenti

Kelly Clinton Holmes and Clint Holmes

The list goes on with the extraordinaire Phillip Fortenberry, Miss Monet (recently on The Voice), singer/master showman Clint Holmes, Stephanie Calvert, Vita Drew (Menopause the Musical), Earl Turner, Chadwick Johnson, and Giada Valenti.

Earl Turner

Then there was Sara Jessica Rose (Ginger in Spice Girls Wannabee tribute show), pianist/singer Wes Winters, singer/impressionist Kelly Vohnn, Rose Kingsley and Marco Varelo, and Pete Valle as Big Elvis.

Sara Jessica Rose

Vita Drew

Between sets in the Show Lounge, guests in the Tavern Lounge were entertained by Vita Drew, Wes Winters and Jimmy Hopper with a taste of their upcoming shows.

Jimmy Hopper

Wes Winter

Pompey Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based company helmed by Damian Costa in partnership with Nick Cordaro, provides focused expertise in all entertainment areas to multiple artists, shows, and venues. Hours and days for The Composers Room are 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.Tuesday to Sunday, when brunches are scheduled, doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

For tickets and more information, visit The Composers Room LV. Follow on Facebook @ @thecomposersroom and @OurVegasOurWay and on IG @thecomposersroom. Join the VIP text club for special promo codes, invites, and discounts by texting TCR to 866-271-6157.

Las Vegas’ wonderful entertainers and musicians have a new venue where they can share their talents with the Las Vegas community and its many tourists. If opening night is any indication, then the Composers Room is a spot you’ll want to visit often.

Photos by Dianne Davis or Burt Davis Article by Dianne and Burt Davis