Stations Casinos Newest Luxury Resort

Station Casinos opened the doors to Durango Casino & Resort, the newest luxury destination in Southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, December 6, 2023. Chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts Frank J. Fertitta and Vice Chairman of Red Rock Resorts Lorenzo J. Fertitta celebrated the occasion with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests into the highly anticipated new property.

Vice President and General Manager Durango Casino & Resort David Horn, Vice President of Operations. Station Casinos Frank Fertitta, IV, Vice Chairman, Red Rock Resorts Lorenzo J Fertitta, Chairman and CEO, Red Rock Resorts Frank J Fertitta, Vice President of Operations, Station Casinos Victoria Fertitta-Crowe and President of Station Casinos Scott Kreeger during the ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Durango Casino & Resort In Las Vegas on December 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Station Casinos)

The state-of-the-art resort features exceptional design set across an 83,000 square foot elegant casino, more than 200 guest rooms and suites, convention and meeting spaces, a luxurious pool with private cabanas, outdoor social areas, and free parking. Conveniently located along the I-215, Durango Casino & Resort offers tourists and locals alike a sophisticated retreat complete with a cutting-edge sportsbook, premier dining options, Las Vegas’ most vibrant “Hall of Foods,” and personalized hospitality for which Station Casinos is known.

“Our dedicated team at Durango Casino & Resort has worked diligently, with a steadfast focus on creating an exceptional destination that embodies the essence of Station Casinos’ renowned hospitality,” stated David Horn, Vice President and General Manager of Durango Casino & Resort. “Our aim is to be more than just a place to stay or play; we want to be an integral part of the community, a place where residents and visitors alike can find a sense of comfort, enjoyment, and entertainment.”

Casino & Gaming Options

Casino – Durango features an 83,000 square feet of casino space offering 2,300 of the newest slots and 60 plus table games, alongside individual High Limit Slot and Table Games rooms for high stakes bettors. Three gaming salons offer private table games wagering options with personalized service, customized music and A/V experiences.

The casino floor is spacious and bright with natural light and unique elements coming together to create a visually appealing gaming environment including terrazzo and travertine walkways, high ceilings and a vibrant, floral agave inspired carpet design with pops of color that draw the eye through the casino.

STN Sportsbook – Station Casinos’ next-level 10,000 square foot STN Sportsbook features a 205-seat sportsbook, an impressive circular bar, cutting edge technology, convenient over-the-counter and kiosk wagering options and the unmatched energy from The George Sportsmen’s Lounge. The one-of-a-kind sports betting destination introduces game-changing visuals for game-day enthusiasts with its six massive screens offering over 4,200 square feet of digital LED screen space and the first ever double-sided center-hung LED display ensuring hi-res imagery and an impeccable fan experience from every vantage point.

Durango Casino & Resort is home to many dining, and lifestyle concepts

The options seem almost endless. The list includes

Nicco’s – a modern American steakhouse featuring prime meats, market-fresh seafood and a vibrant dining scene.

Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant – The menu showcases the diverse, tantalizing flavors of coastal Mexico presented through an unconventional lens.

Summer House – Serving seasonal, market-driven dishes from Cali-style tacos and fresh vegetable plates and salads to housemade pastas, pizzas crafted with California milled flour and entrées from the live-fire wood grill.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge – 24-hour dining and entertainment lounge offering chef-driven American fare, signature cocktails, beers and wines, pays homage to classic Vegas big tippers, commonly called “a George” – a nod to the recognizable portrait on the one-dollar bill.

Eat Your Heart Out – an elevated food hall featuring eclectic cuisines and a lively communal dining experience. the eatery is home to enticing culinary offerings including Los Angeles Irv’s Burgers, New York’s Prince Street Pizza, Philadelphia’s Fiorella by Marc Vetri and the Hawaii-centric Ai Pono Café. Photo by Clint Jenkins

New-to-Market Concepts:

Ai Pono Café: Chef Gene Villiatora, a Top Chef alum and former Station Casinos Team Member, is on a mission to reintroduce authentic Hawaii street food to the community.

Fiorella: Celebrated James Beard award-winning chef Marc Vetri delivers a replica of his wildly popular Philly pasta bar offering daily hand-made pastas, antipasti and dessert prepared in an open kitchen and ultimately enjoyed at the chef’s counter.

Irv's Burgers: Serving classic burgers, fries and premium comfort foods at comforting prices, Irv's also offers staples, including the Irv's Dog, chili cheese fries, the tuna melt and a variety of shakes.

Prince Street Pizza: offers a variety of New York and Sicilian-style pizzas. Their oil-catching, crispy pepperoni square, and signature recipes have created a one-of-a-kind slice shop that’s often imitated but never duplicated. No other square can compare.

Uncle Paulie’s: sandwiches “from the neighborhood, for the neighborhood.”

Local Favorites

Yu Or Mi Sushi: Yu or Mi is a small and intimate dine-in Japanese restaurant that serves fresh sushi, noodles, small plates and rice prepared using only high-quality ingredients as well as specialty sakes and fine Japanese whisky.

Shang Artisan Noodle: an affordable menu including the Shang beef noodle, Dan Dan noodle and the spicy wontons.

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard: a combination of a precise recipe made with real dairy cream, rich eggs, and other natural ingredients make their custard an irresistible treat.

Oyster Bar: Offers all the staples, including freshly shucked oysters, homemade chowders, soul-warming gumbo, pan roasts, and seafood pastas.

Vesta Coffee Roasters: Vesta sources, roasts, and serves specialty coffees from around the world. Vesta has grown the brand into a top-tier coffee contender, with cafes in Las Vegas and coffees being sold worldwide Vesta also produces all their bread and pastries in-house, with organic sourdough, brioche, and laminated croissants.

Lounges and Bars:

DRNK: Eat Your Heart Out introduces an all-new place to imbibe. At the center of the action awaits DRNK, a lively bar known for colorful frozen drinks, a chill atmosphere, and the perfect place to grab a drink or two while enjoying its convenient bartop gaming.

Bel-Aire Lounge – A chic cocktail ba blends sophistication with high energy, old-school glamor with contemporary flair. Handcrafted cocktails complemented by globally inspired small plates with modern flair. At night, electrifying sounds of vinyl records spun by talented DJs and live music across various genres such as rock, hip-hop, pop, and indie.

Wax Rabbit – A 1,000-square-foot speakeasy hidden behind the walls of Mijo pairs the rich flavors of classic libations with Mexico’s finest spirits, highlighting the flavors of expertly curated mezcals and tequilas. Nightly, DJs spin music that spans genres on ‘wax,’ as vinyl records evoking a sense of nostalgia. Those in the know can discover a hidden entrance, where one must “find the right rabbit to pull” to enter this world of music and libations.

Oasis – On the casino floor, hand-crafted cocktails amid vibrant table games pits. whimsical cocktails. Options include the Zen Universe with Ketel One vodka, mancino sakura, cucumber, yuzu, lemon, peychaud’s bitters and egg whites served tableside with a lychee aromatic vapor revealed via a glass cloche;

Casino Side Bar – Watch a game, play video poker and more. a selection of classic cocktails including Southside cocktail with Sipsmith gin, mint and lime; the Hemingway Daiquiri, and the popular Espresso Martini, featuring Stoli vanilla, Mr. Black and espresso.

The High Limit Bars -For those seeking a luxury spirit catalog.With an extensive selection, of classic cocktails, or wine and champagne by the glass

STN Sportsbook Bar – For beer lovers and sports fans. Classic beer and shot combos are given an upgrade with fresh draft cocktails and spirit-forward pairings like Pacifico and Paloma; Elysian Space Dust IPA and Gold Rush; and a Guinness and Jameson. An array of regional brew favorites and seasonal beers from the valley’s best local brew houses as well.

Hotel & Resort Style Pool & Cabanas

Natural stone-clad floors and walls, warm light, and neutral tones flood the space. Then the lobby lounge Bel-Aire, where cozy nooks, cool sofas, and one-of-a-kind art pieces create the perfect chemistry of conversations, relaxation, and a sense of place.

Rooms

Durango’s Resort guest rooms in warm neutral tones, sophisticated textures and premium finishes. King and double queen options with floor to ceiling windows offering iconic views of the city’s skyline or mountainscapes. Spa-like bathrooms with top-of-the-line products, plush robes and high-end personal care amenities. A private mini bar with a curated selection of premium snacks and a 65-inch ultra-high-definition television.

Suites Luxurious distinctive suites feature walls accented with texture-rich art and interesting architectural elements. Top suites feature in-mirror televisions, private balconies, and butler service. Each suite powered by a Crestron tablet controlling the volume of the surround sound, the television, drapes and sheers, lighting and the exterior notification lights for housekeeping and do-not-disturb.

Durango offers Executive Suite (2), Salon Suite (10), Parlor Suite (10), Terrace Suite w/ Patio (2), City Suite (3), Vista Suite w/ Patio (1), Veranda Suite w/ Patio (1).

Bel-Aire Backyard – Nestled among a landscape of towering palm trees and verdant shrubbery, Bel-Aire Backyard invites guests to indulge in the ultimate poolside oasis – an aquatic haven to bask in the sun, relax and dance to music. Bel-Aire Backyard includes private cabanas, oversized daybeds and inviting pool chairs, and an array of thirst-quenching drinks and a vast menu of upscale eats.

Meetings & Events

Over 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space set among thoughtful indoor and outdoor spaces for business and pleasure. A designed conference space features over 15,000 square feet of ballroom space, an impressive pre-function foyer, breakout rooms and boardroom equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Outdoors, an environmentally friendly event lawn and intimate outdoor patio settings for unique meetings, events and gatherings. The first-class culinary team and best-in class-sales and conference service professionals on property sre ready to deliver an i experience that attendees will remember and meeting planners will appreciate.

Environmental Features

Durango will seek Green Globes certification and offer guests more than 30 Tesla destination charging stations. Guests can also access the property via multiple bike lanes. The property utilized desert efficient landscaping to reduce water use.

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis