In a city that does its best to bring a unique and memorable experience to each visit, Flight Club, located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort, brought a classic game to the Las Vegas strip and put a fun twist on it, with a setting that is all Las Vegas. Darts are the centerpiece of Flight Club, but the venue and everything that goes with it make this a must-visit.

Flight Club can bring any size group together for some “social darts” and they have created a darts experience that anyone can enjoy. Flight Club takes you beyond the typical bar darts by adding a technological touch to this classic game. Flight Club added digital scoring systems, and interactive screens to go along with a wide variety of games that allow you to make your experience all yours. Everything is at your fingertips, you choose the game, and the number of players, the system will even steer you in the right direction based on your skill level and then it tells you how to play each game. Another great aspect of Flight Club, is they will show replays on the screen above the dartboard to highlight your winning throw. This is just another way Flight Club elevates your experience.

The menu is somewhat designed around the game of darts, plates of shareable food to be enjoyed by the entire group. This certainly does not mean that Flight Club is serving up typical and simple appetizers, they do anything but that. Flight Club takes you from oysters on the half shell, to hoisin glazed pork belly bao buns to several vegan options such as kung pao cauliflower and blistered shishito. They also have a great selection of flatbreads that have that perfect crispy crust that allows you to pick it up and it won’t go flimsy on you. They have the classic four-cheese version or you can elevate your experience with the bacon flatbread that is loaded with roasted tomatoes, arugula and balsamic vinegar. A true flavor explosion in every bite. Finally, save some room for dessert, as the cronuts are fresh and light mini-donuts that come with three incredible sauces for dipping, chocolate, raspberry and crème anglaise. If you are not in the mood for darts and just want to dine in a beautiful setting, Flight Club will leave you more than satisfied.

This is Las Vegas so a proper cocktail in hand, especially while throwing darts, is a must. The cocktail program at Flight Club is truly unique and flavorful, a few of the highlights include: “The Panda”, composed of Bourbon, Honey Whiskey, Peach Puree, Mint, Aromatic Bitters and the refreshing “The Lynx”, which is made of Empress Gin, Lavender and Lemon Tonic. Flight Club always mixes up a special seasonal cocktail throughout the year and for the holiday season, they created the perfect winter drink, “Cup of Cheer”, which is a blend of coffee, mint, vodka and cream. Flight Club also had a very lengthy beer list include a number of local beers if you are looking to try something new.

You might not know it as walk through the doors of Flight Club, but this is a 16,000 square foot masterpiece. There is plenty of room for any group or any event, so if you are looking for a unique and memorable time, Flight Club is it. As the clock ticks closer to midnight and we approach New Year’s Eve, Flight Club will be turning up the excitement with immersive group and individual party packages. Offerings include access to Flight Club’s flavorful botanical inspired cocktails, champagne toasts, bodacious bottomless bar bites and much more. All tickets and packages can be purchased until Sunday, December 31st, by visiting HERE. Gather your friends and let Flight Club Las Vegas take you on a truly unforgettable flight into the New Year.

Flight Club promises an unforgettable experience, whether you’re a seasoned dart enthusiast or a curious novice and you will be sure to leave an instant fan of darts. Darts is what Flight Club is all about, but it is the everything else about this stunning venue that will keep you coming back on every return visit to Las Vegas.

