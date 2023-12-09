Spread the love

The Classic Poem “Twas The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clark Moore is brought to life by Cirque Du Soleil on stage at the Chicago Theatre, located at 150 N State Street, Chicago, Illinois. It runs through December 28, 2023.

Writer/Stage director James Hadley and creative director Manuel Bissonnette collaborate to bring life into the renowned poem. At the same time, set designer Genevieve Lizotte whisks the audience into a winter wonderland reminiscent of a snow globe. Together, they create a story that is current and relatable.

Isabella (Akexane Lecierc) is not interested in continuing the holiday tradition. She is distracted by technology and, most likely, the things that cause the lack of interaction between most children and their parents today. Her father (Theodore Adisson Spencer) is disappointed that she is not interested in listening to him read to her. No matter how he tries to get her attention, his attempts fail.

Something magical happens in the middle of the night, and they are both transported to an enchanted wonderland guided by hip-hop dancing elves. As the story unfolds, the cast takes audience members on a journey that includes beautifully choreographed contemporary areol pieces, juggling Santa, acrobatic Reindeer, and a few upbeat dance numbers.

There were so many enjoyable moments during the show that I found narrowing down what I enjoyed most difficult. I will admit that the storyline got lost in the action; however, the writer pulled it together to give the audience a happy ending. The gist of the story is that sometimes you have to move with the times. The older generation must find ways to connect with the youth to preserve Christmas’s spirit as they once knew it.

The production of Twas The Night Before Christmas was fantastic. I highly recommend it for families and the young at heart. You won’t be disappointed. Run time is one hour and thirty minutes without intermission. Tickets range from $33.50-$203.50 at 800-745-3000 or visit the website.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker