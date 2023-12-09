Spread the love

Go Green Wilmette shared a creative list of gifts for the winter holidays and other special moments with Splash Magazines Worldwide. Thank you GGW

It’s great to support your local shops. Consider the many vintage and second hand stores in the area for unique and sustainable gifts. And keep in mind that experiences are often the best part of the holidays. In addition Wilmette and other area libraries sell or give away wonderful books.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

GGW Board members have a few local suggestions:

Give Wilmette Gift Cards for local shopping and dining.

Book a private movie party at the Wilmette Theatre or give a movie gift certificate.

Give a certificate to our two local Wilmette coffee shops – Central Station Coffee & Tea and Alchemy Coffee House and Roastery or the newest local coffee shop, Tala Coffee Roasters, on Green Bay Road and Winnetka Avenue.

Share a “take ‘n bake” scone wheel from Alchemy Coffee for THE best home-baked scones available.

Photo by Lenka Dzurendova on Unsplash