It’s great to support your local shops. Consider the many vintage and second hand stores in the area for unique and sustainable gifts. And keep in mind that experiences are often the best part of the holidays. In addition Wilmette and other area libraries sell or give away wonderful books.
GGW Board members have a few local suggestions:
- Give Wilmette Gift Cards for local shopping and dining.
- Book a private movie party at the Wilmette Theatre or give a movie gift certificate.
- Give a certificate to our two local Wilmette coffee shops – Central Station Coffee & Tea and Alchemy Coffee House and Roastery or the newest local coffee shop, Tala Coffee Roasters, on Green Bay Road and Winnetka Avenue.
- Share a “take ‘n bake” scone wheel from Alchemy Coffee for THE best home-baked scones available.
- Sign your family up for weekly compost pick up with Collective Resource or through our municipal program with LRS.
- Make a certificate to set up a backyard composting system in the spring with a store-bought bin or a promise to build the “Cadillac of Compost Bins.”
- Create a DIY “gift card” to GGW’s 2024 Native Plant Sale along with a copy of Doug Tallamy’s book, Nature’s Best Hope.
- Visit The Book Stall in Winnetka for a selection of environmental books and many other choices. Or offer a gift certificate and an outing there. Check out the best in eco-books here.
- Arrange for a membership to the Chicago Botanic Garden and plan a visit. Or buy tickets to CBG’s Lightscape display.
- Plan a mini-vacation to nearby Galena (no jet fuel used) where you can hike or snowshoe with friendly goats, snow board or take a ski lesson at Chestnut Mountain, bike or cross country ski on the Galena River Trail, book a Galena food tour, or taste local wines.
- Give an “excursion” and gift card to the Village Farm Stand in Evanston.
- Buy an ownership in the Wild Onion Market food co-op, opening soon.
- Order some local and sustainably-raised meat from Arnold’s Farm near Elizabeth, Illinois with delivery to your door, or select well-raised meats from Zier’s.
- Prepare a special holiday dinner featuring salmon farmed in Wisconsin.
- Available at Sunset Foods and Grand Foods. Call ahead to reserve.
- Book a visit or private tour at the Brookfield Zoo, the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Shedd Aquarium.
- Book a class or party at The Waste Shed or Evanston Rebuilding Warehouse.
- Give a nature immersion or forest bathing experience at The Morton Arboretum.
- Buy an electric bike or other sport equipment from the Wilmette Bicycle and Sport Shop.
- Donate to an environmental group your loved one supports in their name.
- Want to go BIG? Surprise your family with a promise of a fireplace insert, electric car or solar panels!
- More tips for sustainable holidays . . .
- Check out Plastic Pollution Coalition’s Holiday Plastic-Free Gift Guide.
- Buy an energy-efficient induction hot plate and reduce your use of fossil fuels. Read Bon Appetite’s recommendation.
- Save your (white block) Styrofoam for recycling – Collection details to come.
- Recycle your holiday lights at Public Works now thru Jan. 31.
- Donate your gently used items to help others give sustainably and affordably.
- Reduce your holiday waste. Click here for GGW’s holiday waste less tips and here for even more ideas.
