Go Green Wilmette shares Sustainable Holiday Gift Ideas

December 9, 2023
woman wearing hoodie spreading her arm near trees with snows
Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash
Go Green Wilmette shared a creative list of gifts for the winter holidays and other special moments with Splash Magazines Worldwide. Thank you GGW

It’s great to support your local shops. Consider the many vintage and second hand stores in the area for unique and sustainable gifts. And keep in mind that experiences are often the best part of the holidays. In addition Wilmette and other area libraries sell or give away wonderful books.

assorted books on wooden table
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

GGW Board members have a few local suggestions:

  • Book a private movie party at the Wilmette Theatre or give a movie gift certificate. 
green plant on white and purple floral ceramic pot
Photo by Lenka Dzurendova on Unsplash
black commuter bike on snow covered ground during daytime
Photo by Himiway Bikes on Unsplash

