From November 1, 2023 to January 7, 2024, TheaterWorksUSA presents DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Adapted from the “Dog Man” series of book by Dav Pilkey with book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander, DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL brings to life the graphic novels beloved by middle school children all over the U.S. -with 16 original songs to hum along with.

Max Torrez and Marcus Phillips – Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

George (Marcus Phillips) and Harold (Max Torrez) have a wonderful idea: they will create a new and special super hero, Dog Man (Brian Owen). With the head of a dog and the body of a man, Dog Man must rescue a population plagued by crime and violence and rid the world of evil. Arch villain Petey (Bryan Daniel Porter) has different (and very destructive) plans for Dog Man and decides that two Peteys can do more damage than simply one – and so he clones himself! But the best laid plans often go awry. It seems that Li’l Petey (L. R. Davison) is not on board with the “let’s destroy Dog Man” plan and soon switches sides to help his new friend. As various malevolent entities set out to destroy the world, only Dog Man can come to the rescue. Or can he?

Max Torrez, Marcus Phillips, Brian Owen, and L.R. Davidson – Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL is a fanciful basket of fantastic creatures who will delight audiences. They can sing (very well) and dance (with energetic moves created by Jen Wineman, director and choreographer). This is a bouncy, fresh take on a children’s classic. Timothy R. Mackabee’s scenic design is appropriately fey and colorful, as are Heidi Leigh Hanson’s costumes. David Lander’s lighting and Emma Wilk’s sound enhance Wineman’s directorial skills. Music director Gregory Nabours, with orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, keeps the songs flowing in a merry and jolly direction for an excellent holiday production – especially for the younger set. The cast really seems to get into it with rollicking good cheer and spirited – and often vigorous – moves. Kudos to the animated cast – including Chadae Nichol, Joe Balanza, Jasiana Caraballo, and Reggie De Leon – whose rowdy and carefree approach to the tale keeps the fantastical in the forefront.

Chadaé Nichol and Marcus Phillips – Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography.

DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL is excellent holiday fare for the entire family. Don’t leave the little ones at home (and perhaps give them a little pre-show introduction to Pilkey’s books if they don’t already have a set). Children in the audience were enchanted by the silly goings-on at every corner of the stage. Besides that, DOG MAN left the adults smiling.

L.R. Davidson, Chadaé Nichol, Max Torrez, and Marcus Phillips – Photo by Craig Schwartz Photography

DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL runs through January 7, 2024, with performances at various times from Tuesdays through Sundays. The Kirk Douglas Theatre if located at 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90323. Tickets start at $35. For information and reservations, call 213-628-2772 or go online.