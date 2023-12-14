Spread the love

The holiday season is upon us and with it comes parties and gatherings for work, friends and family. To help you wow your guests, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of our favorite cocktail recipes from literally everywhere and each one is sure to impress.

Those looking for the perfect gift or spirit to enjoy this Christmas can order directly online from the luxury mezcal range Hedonista De La Fe and enjoy free shipping. The ideal gift for fine spirit connoisseurs, all four of Hedonista De La Fe’s hand-crafted, premium mezcals are available for delivery across the USA.

Sure to enliven any party this season, the drinks are perfect for sipping but also work well within festive cocktails such as White Christmas Margarita.



It is the first time this incredibly special mezcal has been available outside of Mexico, the exquisite range delights drinkers with a selection of deep, rich and complex mezcals crafted from proprietary recipes handed down from four generations. Hedonistas de la Fe is produced in Matalan, Oaxaca, sacred ground zero for mezcal. Unlike other spirits, these unique mezcals are hand-made according to a 500-year-old tradition. From harvest to distillation, the process is non-mechanized and created in one distillery by one family, the Santiago’s, a rarity in modern mezcal The online price range is $64.99 to $199.99 per bottle and the company offers free shipping for orders of $150 or more. Each varietal embodies unique flavors reflecting the terroir and craftsmanship of the Santiago family recipes and far exceed the standards of other premium mezcals.



The flavor profiles vary from the cultivated ESPADIN (Agave Angustifolia) to the wild agave, which include the powerhouse TOBALA (Agave Potatorum), the elegant CUISHE (Agave Karwinskii), and the complex TEPEZTATE (Agave Marmorata). Hedonistas’ ESPADIN, which recently received a Gold Sip Awards 2023, is well- balanced with gentle smoke and honey notes on the nose, and white pepper, grapefruit peel, and tropical fruit to taste. It is perfect for sipping, and is cocktail friendly, especially in a Negroni, Margarita, or Paloma. It is priced at $64.99.



Hedonistas’ TOBALA embodies nuanced flavors of tropical fruit and herbaceous spices on the nose. Green pepper and citrus marry on the palate with this full-bodied and balanced mezcal. This is a powerhouse sipping elixir for the discerning palate. It is priced at $121.00.



Hedonistas’ CUISHE mezcal, which recently received a Gold Sip Awards 2023, is flower-blossom forward, with gentle notes of lychee fruit on the nose. Very approachable, with anise up front and sake-like mid-palate, the taste is floral, with a long, balanced finish. This is an elegant mezcal priced at $134.99.



Hedonistas’ TEPEZTATE is Hedonistas de la Fe’s most complex wild mezcal. Soft and floral, with light smoke and baking spices on the nose, it is creamy and round on the palate, with a Calvados-like taste. Big and long on the finish, this is an exceptional mezcal that rises above all others. It is priced at $199.99.

Hedonistas de la Fe is produced in partnership with Mezcal Santa Maria and the Santiago family, which is headed by Gerardo “Kaín” Santiago Hernandez, a fourth-generation Maestro Mezcalero raised in Matatlan, Oaxaca.



EL CURANDERO

HEDONISTAS DE LA FE MEZCAL – SIGNATURE RECIPES

EL CURANDERO

1.50 oz. Hedonistas Espadin mezcal

0.75 oz. Damiana liqueur

1.00 oz. Fresh Lime juice

0.75 oz. Light Agave nectar

1 Pinch Pink Himalayan sea salt

Garnish: Edible flower

Glassware: Margarita glass

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass or tin and shake well over ice. Strain into a

margarita glass over an ice sphere. Garnish.



LAST RITE N0. 1

0.75 oz. Hedonistas Espadin mezcal

0.75 oz. Yellow Chartreuse or Licore Strega

0.75 oz. Italicus Rosolio di Bargamotto

0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon juice

Garnish: Lemon peel, Lemon peel oils

Glassware: Nick & Nora or Coupe

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass or tin and shake over ice. Strain the contents

straight up into a chilled Nick & Nora or coupe glass. Garnish.



LA HERMOSA (PALOMA)

1.50 oz. Hedonistas Espadin mezcal

1.50 oz. Fresh Ruby red grapefruit juice

0.50 oz. Fresh Lime juice

0.50 oz. Light Agave nectar

2-3 oz. Grapefruit Soda

Garnish: Thin slice fresh grapefruit

Glassware: Highball

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass or tin and shake over ice. Strain the contents into

a highball glass over fresh ice. Top off with grapefruit soda and lightly stir. Garnish.

LA HERMOSA (PALOMA)

For more information and recipes, visit: Hedonista De La Fe

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum from Sammy Hagar

The man in red, aka Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer and spirits aficionado Sammy Hagar, is keeping a list of naughty and nice cocktail recipes that you’ll want to drink twice. Featuring his award-winning Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum , we have four festive cocktails can be found in the best-selling cocktail book, “ Sammy Hagar’s Greatest Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker .”

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Look no further than Sammy’s Snowflake Mojito, which closely resembles a winter blizzard in a glass due to toasted coconut flakes adorning the rim of this festive cocktail. This snow-white twist on a classic mojito combines Beach Bar Platinum Rum, mint, brown sugar and coconut to create a flurry of flavors that will warm you up inside and out. The recipe for raising a Christmas Eve toast, ringing in the new year and more, Rudolph’s Red Nose is a champagne-based delight that will have you “glowing” from ear to ear! A fantastic frozen delight, the Abominable Snowman brings the fun when it comes to holiday cocktails. This whimsical cross between a mojito and pina colada, much like the monster of the same name, is anything but an abomination! Sweet, gooey and loaded with Beach Bar Rum, this cocktail is a guaranteed winner all holiday season. Packed with more goodies than Santa’s sack full of presents, Red Saint Nick features three of Sammy’s premium spirits, Beach Bar Platinum Rum, Beach Bar Red Head Rum and Santo Blanco Tequila , and combines them with a slew of citrus mixers to create a delicious and potent holiday drink. Just don’t leave one out on Christmas Eve or Santa may crash his sleigh.

Red Saint Nick from Sammy Hagar

Additionally, for those who may be from “the island of misfit mixologists” and possess no bartending skills, Santa Sammy and the Beach Bar elves offer a sackful of premium sparkling rum canned cocktails, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. in four delicious flavors that are sure to be loved by anyone…as long as they’re over 21. Steeped with island flavor from Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum and filled with top-shelf holiday cheer, you’ll want to keep these delicious cocktails near. You can locate a store that carries Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails through the link here .

Whether you’re a designated driver, sober or just don’t want to drink at your holiday party, Mingle Mocktails’ canned sparkling mocktails will make you feel part of the festivities and make for the perfect drink to toast with friends. The mocktail is a cocktail made with no alcoholic ingredients and Mingle helps make the perfect version with all the great flavors coming together in a perfect canned version that takes the work out of creating these mocktails.

Mingle’s 12-ounce canned mocktails offer all the refreshing flavor of a specialty cocktail, sans alcohol and cleanup. The clean-crafted line has a flavor for everyone, from Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa and Key Lime Margarita to Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini and Cranberry Cosmo. If you want a great mixer to create a cocktail with alcohol, Mingle Sparkling Mocktails make a great premium mixer, creating a tasty low-calorie cocktail.

Mingle Mocktails Variety Pack | Purchase via Amazon.com or MingleMocktails.com

Cranberry Martini

Cranberry Martini

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz Mingle Mocktails Cranberry Cosmo

.25 oz lime juice

.25 oz cranberry juice

Optional Garnish: Dehydrated Lime, Cranberries or Rosemary Sprig

METHOD: Shake non-alcoholic gin, lime, and cranberry juice with ice. Pour into a martini glass and top with Mingle Mocktails Cranberry Cosmo.

Blood Orange Elderflower Spiced Mocktail

INGREDIENTS:

6 oz Mingle Mocktails Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa

5 dashes Orange Bitters

1/8 tsp Allspice

Blood Orange Wheel and/or Cinnamon Stick

Ice

Double Old Fashioned glass

METHOD: Pour Mingle in a shaker, add Orange Bitters, Allspice, and ice, gently stir with a stirring spoon, and pour on the rocks in double Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick and blood orange wheel.

For more information, visit: Mingle