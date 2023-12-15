Spread the love

Cultures combine our history, traditions and environment. Written and directed by Billy Luther, Frybread Face and Me is a coming of age critically acclaimed Native American dramedy about two Navajo teens from different communities has already won several awards. Distributed by Ava DuVernay’s Array , the film made its premiere at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival and internationally at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film was produced by Chad Burris and executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Frybread Face and Me Poster

Billy Luther is a Native American filmmaker from the Navajo, Hopi, and Laguna Pueblo tribes. His previous credits include the award-winning documentary Miss Navajo shown at the 2007 Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS Independent Lens that same year. In 2018, he launched a web series “alter-NATIVE for PBS’ IndieLens StoryCast and worked for the AMC series “Dark Winds.”

Keir Tallman and Charley Hogan – cousins – get to know one another in Frybread Face and Me, photo from Array

The story follows two teens – Kier Tallman and Charley Hogan, both Native American, but from different ways of life as they spend the summer on their grandmother –Sarah Natani’s – ranch in Arizona and meet their uncle – Martin Sensmeier – and aunt – Kahara Hodges.

Aunt Lucy (Kahara Hodges) greets her mom and Keir, Frybread Face and Me, photo from Array

The Americanized Kier Tallman must learn native ways of doing things as she conflicts with her Navajo cousin Charley Hogan, who must learn American ways of thinking, as well.

After several obstacles, they each learn to appreciate each other, and Keir learns to appreciate her Native American heritage. The pair bond as they work on their grandmother’s ranch while learning more about their family’s past and about themselves.

Keir learns to drive – Frybread Face And Me, photo from Array

The film is available after November 24th in select US Cinemas and on Netflix, as well. It can be seen in US, UK, and Ireland.

Keir with her Uncle Marvin (Martin Sensmeier), Frybread Face and Me, photo from Array

Array was founded in 2011 by filmmaker Ave DuVernay. It’s a Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, and the organization has numerous mission-driven entities including Array Releasing, the content company Array Filmworks, a programing and distribution hub Array Creative Campus as well as the non-profit group Array Alliance.

The movie is a learning experience for all. The film features an all native cast and primarily native crew.