Spread the love

These 7 musicals and plays have set closing dates before the end of 2023 or early in 2024. Hurry to get tickets before they’re gone forever.

I Need That

Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy DeVito star in Teresa Rebeck’s comedy about trash, treasure and how to tell the difference between the two. Closing December 23, 2023

Roundabout Theatre, https://www.roundabouttheatre.org

Some Like It Hot

Do you remember Tony Randall, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe in the award-winning movie of the same name? No matter if you don’t. This is a must-see, very current update of the film about two musicians witness to a mob hit in gangster-infested Chicago. Forced to take on disguises as females to join an all-girl band led by the feisty Sweet Sue, Joe/Josephine and Jerry/Daphne travel cross-country where confusion reigns supreme as unexpected love interests intrude. Adrianna Hicks is superb as Sugar. Closing December 30.

“Some Like It Hot”, Credit Matthew Murphy

Shubert Theatre, https://somelikeithotmusical.com

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

The Broadway revival of Ossie Davis’s comedy, Purlie Victorious features Leslie Odom Jr. as Preacher Victorious Judson who returns to his Georgia hometown. Closing January 7.

Music Box Theatre, www.purlievictorious.com

Kara Young, Heather Alicia Simms, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vanessa Bell Calloway, Billy Eugene Jones, and Noah Robbins in PURLIE VICTORIOUS – Photo by Marc J. Franklin

Shucked

Is it Hee Haw? Is it a Broadway musical? It’s both. Shucked is a hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Rapid-fire, raunchy dialogue, puns and songs keep this musical on its corny mission. Alex Newell, well-known as Unique on Glee, is a standout as Lulu, the diva who doesn’t kowtow to anyone. Closing January 14.

Nederlander Theatre, www.shuckedmusical.com

Shucked credit Emilio Madrid

Gutenberg! The Musical

It’s a happy reunion of the two original stars of The Book of Mormon, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad, in this spoof of musicals. The duo attempts writing a new musical about Johannes Gutenberg, the inventor of the printing press. In the process they play every role and sing every song at an audition for the musical. It’s a light-hearted romp that will keep you laughing. Closing January 28.

James Earl Jones Theatre, www.gutenbergthemusical.com

Gutenberg! The Musical by Andy Henderson

Prayer for the French Republic

Returning after an extended, celebrated run at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2022, Prayer for the French Republic fluctuates between vignettes about a contemporary Jewish family facing antisemitism in France and their ancestors living in 1944 times. Closing February 4.

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, www.manhattantheatreclub.com

Appropriate

A darkly comic tale about a family reuniting to settle the estate of their deceased father, Appropriate brings to light issues that surface during the process. Each family member has a different agenda. Closing February 11.

Hayes Theatre, https://2st.com/shows/appropriate