Thank you for being a Splash Magazines Worldwide reader. We appreciate you! May you enjoy the holiday season, good health, and peace as we move to 2024.
The poem below is a gift from the poet who hopes it brings you cheer.
By Carlena Wike
“Pad with heightened, lightened tread
Down the hall while they’re in bed.
Crouch behind a far settee
Gaze intently…at a tree!
A tree indeed! I didn’t know
Trees grew inside—big ones that glow
And grow strange fruit of varied hue.
I’ll move in for a better view.”
So mused our cat and then moved slow
To where the strange thing seemed to grow.
He slapped once at the lowest ball
And was amazed to see it fall.
He battled it across the floor
The moved in fast for two balls more.
A tinsel tango after that
And lo—a decorated cat!
Garland followed tinsel down.
He caught it and wrapped it round
piano leg—and then he stopped…
and gazed at angel on the top–
Upon her birdlike wings, her hair
Upon her, poised and waiting there.
“A sitting duck for agile cat
As he moved slowly, silently,
Away to get a run at tree.
He crouched low near the fireplace
And painted HUNTER on his face
‘til sight of silent seraph in
that treetop was too much for him.
He sprang and caught a middle bough
and clung to sticky bark somehow
while tree, on impact, swayed and bent
and one by one, shed ornament.
Then our cat began his climb
To angel there on highest limb.
Inch by inch he made his way
Up trunk in spite of sway
‘til he had almost reached the prize.
that danced and had him mesmerized.
He was oblivious, it seemed,
To hurried footsteps, varied screams
of family, who’d come down the hall
in time to catch the awful fall.
Cat, embarrassed, headed South-
angel feathers in his mouth.
Be the first to comment