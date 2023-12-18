Las Vegas and New Year’s Eve, are always a great combination and ringing in 2024 will offer up a multitude of over-the-top events and venues for you to partake in. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the most amazing things that are going on for New Year’s Eve.
Station Casinos
The holiday and New Year’s countdown is underway in Las Vegas! Throughout the city, there are numerous places to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones, free from the Strip’s congestion and paid parking. Discover all the exciting events Station Casinos has in store to help you welcome the year’s end.
Live Music
Rock’s Lounge: Empire Records
Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.
$35 Cover with Boarding Pass
Lucky Bar: Live DJ
9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
No Cover
Lobby Bar: Live DJ
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
No Cover
Rouge Room: Entertainment
9:30 p.m. – Close
Beverage packages available
For table reservations or information, call 702.797.7517
Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino
Dance Your Way Into 2024
Sunday, Dec. 31
Live DJ, Party Favors & Endless Fun
Estancia Ballroom
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Live Music
Hank’s: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Bottglia Cucina & Enoteca: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Borracha: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Drop Bar: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Palace Station Hotel and Casino
Live Music
Saturday, Dec. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 31
Located on the casino floor
Enjoy a complimentary photo booth and party favors
Sunset Station Hotel and Casino
Live Music at Club Madrid
Friday, Dec. 29: Phoenix
Doors: 8 p.m | Show: 9 p.m.
No Cover
Saturday, Dec. 30: Spazmaticz
Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.
No Cover
Sunday, Dec. 31: Red Corvette – A Prince Tribute Band
Doors: 10 p.m. | Show: 11 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here
Bingo
Join us for a $10,000 Super Session
Sunday, Dec. 31
Doors: 8:30 p.m. | Session: 10 p.m.
$40 Entry Fee | $20 9-on packs
$5 Special Grande and Countdown Coveralls
Enjoy Special NYE Cocktails, Party Favors and Daubers!
Bowling
Join us on NYE at Strike Zone
Sunday, Dec. 31
9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Check in begins at 8:30 p.m.
$250 Per Lane. Each lane includes: 3 hours of bowling, 5 shoe rentals, 5 sets of party favors, prizes and giveaways, 1 large 1 topping pizza and soft drinks
Call 702.547.7656 to book or visit the bowling desk for more info
Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino
Live Music
Chrome Showroom Weekend Entertainment
Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30
Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.
No Cover
Thigh Voltage – All Female Tribute Band to AC/DC
Sunday, Dec. 31
Chrome Showroom
Doors: 9:30 p.m. | Show: 10:30 p.m.
Experience a NYE countdown with party favors and a champagne toast
Tickets can be purchased here
4949 NYE Party
4949 Lounge
$100 All You Can Drink
Live DJ
No Cover
10 PM – 1 AM
Stoney’s North Forty NYE Party
Enjoy a honky tonk night at our new country bar offering live entertainment, dance lessons, a mechanical bull and more NYE fun
Doors: 4 p.m.
Boulder Station Hotel and Casino
Game On
Sunday, Dec. 31
Party starts at 8 p.m.
Live DJ
$30 AYCD Domestic Beers & Complimentary Champagne Toast at midnight
Bailongo A La Mexicana
Sunday, Dec. 31
Featuring Zigma & DJ Paco
Doors 8 p.m. at Railhead
Countdown with champagne and party favors
No Cover Charge
For reservations, call 702.432.7568
Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests.
Group Package $225 (available for groups of 6-20 people)
Oche time for the full event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Premium beverage package + signature cocktail for 3 hours from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Complimentary midnight champagne toast
Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items
Individual Ticket $100
Two drink tickets
Complimentary midnight champagne toast
Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items
Social Roll-Up: play Social Darts® with other guests on a first come, first serve game
Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
Famed party destination, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas elevates the Strip’s party experience with incredible talent, thrilling party atmospheres and an immersive state-of-the-art sound system that captivate partygoers, transporting them into 2024. The complete New Year’s Eve weekend lineup can be found below and for more information and tickets, please click HERE.
Thursday, Dec. 28: RL Grime
Friday, Dec. 29: ODESZA and special guest PHANTOMS
Saturday, Dec. 30: Zedd
Sunday, Dec. 31: Kaskade
