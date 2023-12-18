Spread the love

Las Vegas and New Year’s Eve, are always a great combination and ringing in 2024 will offer up a multitude of over-the-top events and venues for you to partake in. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the most amazing things that are going on for New Year’s Eve.

Station Casinos

The holiday and New Year’s countdown is underway in Las Vegas! Throughout the city, there are numerous places to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones, free from the Strip’s congestion and paid parking. Discover all the exciting events Station Casinos has in store to help you welcome the year’s end.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Live Music

Rock’s Lounge: Empire Records

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

$35 Cover with Boarding Pass

Lucky Bar: Live DJ

9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

No Cover

Lobby Bar: Live DJ

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

No Cover

Rouge Room: Entertainment

9:30 p.m. – Close

Beverage packages available

For table reservations or information, call 702.797.7517

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Dance Your Way Into 2024

Sunday, Dec. 31

Live DJ, Party Favors & Endless Fun

Estancia Ballroom

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Live Music

Hank’s: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Bottglia Cucina & Enoteca: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Borracha: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Drop Bar: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Palace Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music

Saturday, Dec. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 31

Located on the casino floor

Enjoy a complimentary photo booth and party favors

Sunset Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music at Club Madrid

Friday, Dec. 29: Phoenix

Doors: 8 p.m | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Saturday, Dec. 30: Spazmaticz

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Sunday, Dec. 31: Red Corvette – A Prince Tribute Band

Doors: 10 p.m. | Show: 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here

Bingo

Join us for a $10,000 Super Session

Sunday, Dec. 31

Doors: 8:30 p.m. | Session: 10 p.m.

$40 Entry Fee | $20 9-on packs

$5 Special Grande and Countdown Coveralls

Enjoy Special NYE Cocktails, Party Favors and Daubers!

Bowling

Join us on NYE at Strike Zone

Sunday, Dec. 31

9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Check in begins at 8:30 p.m.

$250 Per Lane. Each lane includes: 3 hours of bowling, 5 shoe rentals, 5 sets of party favors, prizes and giveaways, 1 large 1 topping pizza and soft drinks

Call 702.547.7656 to book or visit the bowling desk for more info

Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music

Chrome Showroom Weekend Entertainment

Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Thigh Voltage – All Female Tribute Band to AC/DC

Sunday, Dec. 31

Chrome Showroom

Doors: 9:30 p.m. | Show: 10:30 p.m.

Experience a NYE countdown with party favors and a champagne toast

Tickets can be purchased here

4949 NYE Party

4949 Lounge

$100 All You Can Drink

Live DJ

No Cover

10 PM – 1 AM

Stoney’s North Forty NYE Party

Enjoy a honky tonk night at our new country bar offering live entertainment, dance lessons, a mechanical bull and more NYE fun

Doors: 4 p.m.

Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

Game On

Sunday, Dec. 31

Party starts at 8 p.m.

Live DJ

$30 AYCD Domestic Beers & Complimentary Champagne Toast at midnight

Bailongo A La Mexicana

Sunday, Dec. 31

Featuring Zigma & DJ Paco

Doors 8 p.m. at Railhead

Countdown with champagne and party favors

No Cover Charge

For reservations, call 702.432.7568

Flight Club Las Vegas

Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests.

Group Package $225 (available for groups of 6-20 people)

Oche time for the full event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Premium beverage package + signature cocktail for 3 hours from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Individual Ticket $100

Two drink tickets

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Social Roll-Up: play Social Darts® with other guests on a first come, first serve game

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Famed party destination, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas elevates the Strip’s party experience with incredible talent, thrilling party atmospheres and an immersive state-of-the-art sound system that captivate partygoers, transporting them into 2024. The complete New Year’s Eve weekend lineup can be found below and for more information and tickets, please click HERE.

Thursday, Dec. 28: RL Grime

Friday, Dec. 29: ODESZA and special guest PHANTOMS

Saturday, Dec. 30: Zedd

Sunday, Dec. 31: Kaskade