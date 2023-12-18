Spread the love

The season of joy and happiness is well underway. Helping to make the holidays brighter, Webasto Charging Systems Inc. is offering 12 days of savings on a variety of products making things easier than ever to fill the jumbo-sized stockings of family and good friends with the company’s electric vehicle charging offerings. The 12 days of deals start tonight at midnight through December 24, 2023. Even the Grinchiest of Grinches on your naughty and nice lists should brace themselves for discounts on chargers, exclusive offers, and incredible surprises each day for the next 12 days!

Offers will vary for activation, and all offers are only available for direct-to-consumer customers, excludes all dealerships and customers with special pricing, and cannot be combined with any other offers.

TurboDX EV Charging Station

15% off everything for one day only

$50 off Turbo DX 1

Free Shipping Friday – Free UPS Ground shipping on your purchase of any charger

20% off TurboConnect Pre-Order

$50 off Webasto Go Cordset

15% off Turbo DX 1

$50 off TurboConnect Pre-Order

15% off Webasto Go Cordset

15% off TurboConnect Pre-Order

Free Shipping Friday – Free UPS Ground shipping on your purchase of any charger

$100 off TurboConnect Pre-Order

20% off everything for one day only

