The M Resort Spa Casino on the far south end of the Las Vegas Strip is set to expand from 390 to 774 guest rooms and suites. The expected expansion was announced at a December press conference complete with Harold the Town Crier of the Henderson Silver Knights. Hey, this is Las Vegas so theatrics and over the top flair is expected.

Harold the Town Crier Photo by Dianne Davis

The M, technically in Henderson, Nevada is a Forbes Four-Star resort with more than 92,000 square feet of gaming and eleven restaurants and bars operated by Penn Entertainment and is the Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders football team.

The December 11th ground breaking signals the beginning of construction on a second resort tower marking the next development phase for the Penn Entertainment property that opened in March 2009. The expansion project, with an estimated budget of $206 million, will add 15,000 square feet of convention space, doubling the resort’s footprint while doubling its total of rooms and suites.

Along with additional rooms and meetings space, the expanded resort also plans to offer updated amenities, new restaurant concepts, and local partnerships that will be announced at a later date.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero Photo by Dianne Davis

The press conference included speeches from Vice President & General Manager of M Resort Hussain Mahrous, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for PENN Entertainment Aaron Rosenthal, President & CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Scott Muelrath, Mayor of Henderson Michelle Romero, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who presented M Resort with a proclamation commemorating December 11th in Clark County as “M Resort Day.”

Rosenthal commented that he grew in the Henderson area. He recalled that the ground where the M Resort now stands was once a barren area where drag races were often held. Henderson Mayor Romano commented that the city works closely with the M, which she considered to be the gateway to West Henderson. She added that all members of the Henderson City council were present for the ground breaking.

Hussain Mahrous Photo by Dianne Davis

Hussain Mahrous stated “My goal has always been to grow the property so that an expansion of the hotel made sense. Starting off with new restaurant concepts, entering our 10-year relationship with the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by partnering with Foley Entertainment and the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks indoor football team, and the NBA G League, and developing our all-star concert series welcoming artists such as Nelly, Flo Rida, Martina McBride, Bush, and others. All of that has been successful in creating the demand to expand.”

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, center, and Bussain Mahrous, General Manager of the M Resort, lift, Aaron Rosenthal, senior vice president of regional operations at PENN Entertainment, next left, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, picked up the shovels to begin the ceremonial groundbreaking of M Resort’s new east tower. Photo by Dianne Davis

Rendering of Expansion Photo by Dianne Davis

The new tower, designed by Marnell Architecture , will be constructed by the PENTA Building Group. The construction of the expansion is estimated to take 18 months, with an anticipated opening in summer 2025.

Article by Burt Davis and Dianne Davis Photos by Dianne Davis