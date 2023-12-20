Spread the love

The two-time Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration will feature 23 music ensembles, choirs, and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures of L.A. County. Entrance to the in-person event is free, with seating available on a first-come, first-seated basis. The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Parking is free in The Music Center parking garage. Those who can’t make it to The Music Center on December 24 will be able to watch the event live on PBS SoCal, livestream online at pbssocal.org, or catch a PBS SoCal encore broadcast later in the evening.

One of the groups participating in the annual holiday celebration is the Reverb Tap Company. Reverb Tap Company is a pre-professional tap company with artists ranging in age from 12 to 22 based out of Southern California and under the direction of acclaimed artistic director and choreographer Leah Silver.

On December 20, 2023, Leah Silver shared some fascinating information about the group during an interview.

Leah Silver – Photo courtesy of Reverb Tap Company

TELL US ABOUT REVERB TAP COMPANY. HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU BEEN PART OF THE L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION?

LEAH SILVER: Reverb Tap Company is known for combining dance and film, as well as for bringing down the house with their electric performances. These performing powerhouse dancers are multi-talented, inspired, and driven! Credits include featured entertainment for the Emmy Awards (Governors Ball), Official Selection for the acclaimed Newport Beach Film Festival, featured television performance for the Music Center’s Holiday Celebration show at the iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, performances at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, sold-out full-length shows (“All We Got: Life of the American Teenager” and “The Space Between”), featured entertainment at the Young Artists Academy Awards, performance partnerships with the American Cancer Society and Nigel Lythgoe’s and Adam Shankman’s American Dance Movement, featured entertainment for McCoy Rigby Entertainment, live televised news segment performances , and performances at renowned dance festivals across the United States. Individually, our artists accomplishments include Young Arts Award Winners with Distinction, Spotlight Award Winners, IDO World Champions, Orange County Register Artist of the Year, Silver Medalist at the International Young Gifted Musician Festival – and that’s not counting film, television, and stage credits.

From stage to television and with their fierce foot work, cutting edge style, and rich tributes and respect to this American art form, these versatile, well trained and accomplished dancers are bringing tap dance to the world in a cutting edge, vibrant, and sophisticated way!

Reverb Tap Company – Photo courtesy of Leah Silver

WHAT BRINGS YOU BACK TO THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION?

L. SILVER: This is our second year participating in the L.A. County Holiday Celebration. There is no greater gift than sharing our passion with others, and no greater time than Christmas Eve! Tap dance, making music, sharing the energy of a performance with one another- it all brings us so much joy. It is our honor (and hope) to share that joy with our audience. This event is iconic to LA and has withstood the test of time, which is not only a credit to the entire team who devotes their energy and resources to putting this together, but also to a testament to the joy it so obviously brings joy to the community at large. This is something we as tap dancers also closely relate to. Tap dance is an American art form, also withstanding the test of time, as a credit to all who devote their energy and resources to, but shares the same testament as it brings joy to the community at large throughout the generations.

HOW IS PERFORMING AT THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION DIFFERENT FROM OTHER GIGS YOUMIGHT PERFORM DURING THE BUSY HOLIDAY SEASON?

L. SILVER: The caliber of the venue and show itself, in addition to the wonderful fact that this is a FREE event offered to the community is what sets the LA County Holiday Celebration apart. Going into the 64th year, this performance has become a family tradition for so many and as Christmas Eve is such a cherished time for families, it is an honor to share in this tradition with them!

L.A. Holiday Celebration audience at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion – Photo courtesy of L.A. Annual Holiday Celebration

WHAT DO YOU THINK MAKES THIS EVENT SO DIFFERENT, UNUSUAL, AND SPECIAL FOR THE AUDIENCE?

L SILVER: This event is the perfect example of what makes LA so special. It indeed is a celebration of the holiday season, but even more so a celebration of the unique diversity of so many cultures and traditions which are honored right here in the greater Southern California/Los Angeles region. Within this show, there is something for everyone – there is representation for every young girl and boy to see the potential possibilities in the arts for themselves, giving the gift of hope, inspiration, and wonder. Not only is the holiday season bringing us together in this breath taking venue, but the show itself is encouraging all to celebrate and honor each other!

Reverb Tap Company – Photo courtesy of Leah Silver

WHO DO YOU THINK ARE THE UNSUNG HEROIES OF THE PRODUCTION?

L. SILVER: Honestly, the entire production team are the stars of the L.A. County Holiday Celebration! They all have such a tremendous warmth to them, that regardless if it’s your first year participating or you are returning – they make you feel a part of the family! An abundance of kindness shown towards every participating performer in a myriad of ways. And isn’t that what the holiday season is about?!? This show is HUGE with so many moving parts, but they all do an excellent job at making you feel seen and heard behind the scenes, which so obviously leads to the excellence you see on screen (and live!).

IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO ADD?

L. SILVER: We invite everyone to follow our journey! You can see some Behind The Scenes as well as what’s coming up next for us at > IG @reverbtapcompany | FB @Reverb Tap Company. You can also check us out at www.reverbtapcompany.com and subscribe to our email list to stay most up to date!