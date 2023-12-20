From glittering fireworks illuminating city skylines to vibrant parties pulsating with music and laughter, New Year’s Eve is a time when people unite to bid farewell to the old and welcome the possibilities of the new. Whether it’s the timeless tradition of counting down the seconds until midnight, raising glasses in toasts, or simply enjoying a night out with friends, Splash Magazines Worldwide has a list of events you won’t want to miss out on this New Year’s Eve.

National

Flight Club – (Locations in Las Vegas, Houston, Boston)

Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests. Early bird pricing will be available for Houston and Boston.

Buca di Beppo (see here for all locations)

For classic food and fun, celebrate the new year at “Joe’s Small Place,” or better known as: Buca di Beppo. The Italian hot spot will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 11 am to 9:30 pm, serving its beloved menu of signature specialties enjoyed by Italian Americans for generations. The restaurant also offers catering options for groups of all sizes, available for pick-up and delivery. See here for full details to begin planning your holiday gathering.

BRIO Italian Grille (see here for all locations)

Wrap up or welcome the new year with the pleasures of Tuscan country villa at BRIO Italian Grille. Serving signature cocktails, premium wines and food that celebrates the freshest and finest ingredients. BRIO Italian Grille welcomes guests on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 11 am to 10 pm. The restaurant also offers catering options for groups of all sizes, available for pick-up and delivery. See here for full details on catering options.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen (see here for all locations)

Step into your neighborhood BRAVO! Italian Kitchen for tasty Roman-style dishes this holiday season. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 am to 10 pm on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and ready to serve fan-favorite dishes like made-from-scratch flatbreads and perfectly chargrilled entrees. BRAVO! Italian Kitchen will offer catering options for groups of all sizes, available for pick-up and delivery. See here for full details on catering options.

Orlando

“The Experience 2.GLOW” — New Year’s Eve Street Party at Promenade at Sunset Walk

Ring in 2024 at the Promenade at Sunset Walk during Central Florida’s most immersive nonstop street party, Rocking New Year 2024 — “The Experience 2.GLOW.” This all-ages event will include DJ’s, live music, street performers, a laser light show, complimentary “GLOW” party favors, and of course, a special midnight fireworks spectacular. Plus, enjoy access to over 25 restaurants, shops, and experiences through the course of the night.

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

$49 plus taxes and fees, Free for Children under 5

Miami

Il Mulino New York –

Toast to the New Year at Il Mulino New York located at the Acqualina Resort. For $495 a person, sit down to an opulent prix fixe menu and indulge with a premium open bar included in the package deal. The night promises to entertain with a live DJ and violinist, along with a photo booth to capture the moments with your loved ones. Dinner seating starts at 8:30 p.m., and the NYE party will continue until 1:00 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 4:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. – regular menu

Saturday, Dec. 31 8:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. – $495 prix fixe menu including premium open bar

Boston

Ramsay’s Kitchen Boston

Have a toast to the new year at Ramsay’s Kitchen Boston, the casually refined dining destination by famed Chef and TV personality, Gordon Ramsay. Located inside the Mandarin Oriental Boston, the restaurant’s warm and welcoming setting is the perfect destination to gather with friends and family to say goodbye to 2023. Guests can dine on a mouthwatering 4-course prix fixe menu and wine pairing.

Holiday Hours:

New Year’s Eve – 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM

New Year’s Day – 6:30 AM to 8:00 PM (normal hours)

Gordon Ramsay Burger Boston

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s full-service dining destination featuring chef’s signature butter-basted burgers, including the iconic Hell’s Kitchen Burger, fries and milkshakes is open for New Years! To ring in the new year, guests can raise a glass to a true fan-favorite, the Celebration Burger. Combining heat from sriracha aioli, and savory flavors of juicy roasted tomatoes, crisp bacon, swiss cheese, portabella mushroom, and an over-easy egg atop a butter-basted, all beef patty, the burger is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays.

Holiday Hours

New Year’s Eve – 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

New Years’ Day – 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Legal Sea Foods Harborside

Get ready to kick off the New Year in style as the legendary New England-based seafood restaurant invites you to join their thrilling rooftop extravaganza at the stunning Boston Harborside location. Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with Legal Sea Foods classic signature dishes, all while being treated to a mesmerizing fireworks display overlooking the Boston harbor.

Smith & Wollensky

Get ready for a New Year’s Eve celebration like no other at America’s Steakhouse, Smith & Wollensky. The iconic steakhouse invites guests to a night of unparalleled indulgence where they can enjoy a signature menu of USDA Prime aged-steaks, premium seafood and signature Liquid Assets. For an even more luxurious celebration, guests can enjoy Smith & Wollensky’s Caviar & Bubbles and the unrivaled American Wine & Wagyu experiences.

Wagyu Filet (Courtesy Smith & Wollensky)

Flight Club Boston – IMAGES HERE

Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests. Early bird pricing is available for purchase on Friday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Dec. 1.

Group Package $160 (available for groups of 6-20 people)

Early Bird Pricing $130

Oche time for the full event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Premium beverage package + signature cocktail for 3 hours from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Individual Ticket $80

Early Bird Pricing $65

Two drink tickets

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Social Roll-Up: play Social Darts® with other guests on a first come, first serve game

New York

Il Mulino New York – 60th St. and SoHo

Whether you’re uptown or downtown this NYE, head over to Il Mulino New York for a classic Italian meal featuring renowned dishes such as the Ravioli al Porcini, Cacio E Pepe, or Asparagi Risotto. The restaurant’s executive chef, Michele Mazza, is dedicated to using the freshest, highest quality ingredients in his cooking and maintaining the traditions of Italian cuisine while adding an elevated twist. Il Mulino New York’s commitment to excellence is evident in its attention to detail and dedication to making every guest’s visit truly memorable and an Italian escape in New York City. You can find the full menu HERE.

Il Mulino New York – Long Island

Head out to Long Island to party with the Il Mulino crew! With multiple seatings throughout the night, the restaurant will be serving their traditional menu, with some fun surprises along the way. From live singers and party favors to balloon drops for the ball drop, Il Mulino’s Long Island location is ringing in the New Year’s with style! You can find the full menu HERE.

New Jersey

The Hook at Caesars Atlantic City

Sail into 2024 at The Hook by Spiegelworld at Caesars Atlantic City. Chart a course through a New Year’s Eve dinner and show, all at one location. Choose between the 7:00 pm or 9:00 pm performance of the uproariously funny, adults-only homage to Atlantic City’s glorious golden age of live entertainment variety show The Hook, a 4-course prix fixe dinner at Superfrico, a specialty New Year’s Eve celebratory cocktail, and all the Spiegelworld surprises.

Saturday, Dec. 31 7:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.

The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Atlantic City

Friday, Dec. 30 12 p.m. – Day Party with performances by Marshmello

Saturday, Dec 31 8:00 p.m. – NYE Party with DJ Chris Devine

From 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., guests can enjoy an open bar. General admission to the public starts at 11:00 p.m. and the party will continue until 3:00 a.m. The night will be celebrated with music by DJ Chris Devine, a champagne toast at midnight, and a lucky guest will be awarded with a trip to Mardi Gras at Caesars New Orleans.

Il Mulino New York – Atlantic City

If you’re ringing in the New Year in Atlantic CIty, head over to Il Mulino New York for a classic Italian meal featuring renowned dishes such as the Spaghetti Alla Carbonara, Linguine Alle Vongole, and Capellini Il Mulino- a special dish that has wild mushrooms and pancetta. The restaurant’s executive chef, Michele Mazza, is dedicated to using the freshest, highest quality ingredients in his cooking and maintaining the traditions of Italian cuisine while adding an elevated twist. Il Mulino New York’s commitment to excellence is evident in its attention to detail and dedication to making every guest’s visit truly memorable and an Italian escape in Atlantic City. Il Mulino’s hours are extended on New Year’s Eve to 4-10:30 PM. You can find the full menu HERE.

Chicago

Las Vegas

Station Casinos

The holiday and New Year’s countdown is underway in Las Vegas! Throughout the city, there are numerous places to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones, free from the Strip’s congestion and paid parking. Discover all the exciting events Station Casinos has in store to help you welcome the year’s end.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Live Music

Rock’s Lounge: Empire Records

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

$35 Cover with Boarding Pass

Lucky Bar: Live DJ

9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

No Cover

Lobby Bar: Live DJ

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

No Cover

Rouge Room: Entertainment

9:30 p.m. – Close

Beverage packages available

For table reservations or information, call 702.797.7517

Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Dance Your Way Into 2024

Sunday, Dec. 31

Live DJ, Party Favors & Endless Fun

Estancia Ballroom

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Live Music

Hank’s: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Bottglia Cucina & Enoteca: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Borracha: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Drop Bar: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Palace Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music

Saturday, Dec. 30 & Sunday, Dec. 31

Located on the casino floor

Enjoy a complimentary photobooth and party favors

Sunset Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music at Club Madrid

Friday, Dec. 29: Phoenix

Doors: 8 p.m | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Saturday, Dec. 30: Spazmaticz

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Sunday, Dec. 31: Red Corvette – A Prince Tribute Band

Doors: 10 p.m. | Show: 11 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here

Bingo

Join us for a $10,000 Super Session

Sunday, Dec. 31

Doors: 8:30 p.m. | Session: 10 p.m.

$40 Entry Fee | $20 9-on packs

$5 Special Grande and Countdown Coveralls

Enjoy Special NYE Cocktails, Party Favors and Daubers!

Bowling

Join us on NYE at Strike Zone

Sunday, Dec. 31

9:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.; Check in begins at 8:30 p.m.

$250 Per Lane. Each lane includes: 3 hours of bowling, 5 shoe rentals, 5 sets of party favors, prizes and giveaways, 1 large 1 topping pizza and soft drinks

Call 702.547.7656 to book or visit the bowling desk for more info

Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino

Live Music

Chrome Showroom Weekend Entertainment

Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30

Doors: 8 p.m. | Show: 9 p.m.

No Cover

Thigh Voltage – All Female Tribute Band to AC/DC

Sunday, Dec. 31

Chrome Showroom

Doors: 9:30 p.m. | Show: 10:30 p.m.

Experience a NYE countdown with party favors and a champagne toast

Tickets can be purchased here

4949 NYE Party

4949 Lounge

$100 All You Can Drink

Live DJ

No Cover

10 PM – 1 AM

Stoney’s North Forty NYE Party

Enjoy a honky tonk night at our new country bar offering live entertainment, dance lessons, a mechanical bull and more NYE fun

Doors: 4 p.m.

Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

Game On

Sunday, Dec. 31

Party starts at 8 p.m.

Live DJ

$30 AYCD Domestic Beers & Complimentary Champagne Toast at midnight

Bailongo A La Mexicana

Sunday, Dec. 31

Featuring Zigma & DJ Paco

Doors 8 p.m. at Railhead

Countdown with champagne and party favors

No Cover Charge

For reservations, call 702.432.7568

Flight Club Las Vegas

Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests.

Group Package $225 (available for groups of 6-20 people)

Oche time for the full event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Premium beverage package + signature cocktail for 3 hours from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Individual Ticket $100

Two drink tickets

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Social Roll-Up: play Social Darts® with other guests on a first come, first serve game

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Famed party destination, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas elevates the Strip’s party experience with incredible talent, thrilling party atmospheres and an immersive state-of-the-art sound system that captivate partygoers, transporting them into 2024. The complete New Year’s Eve weekend lineup can be found below and for more information and tickets, please click HERE.

Thursday, Dec. 28: RL Grime

Friday, Dec. 29: ODESZA and special guest PHANTOMS

Saturday, Dec. 30: Zedd

Sunday, Dec. 31: Kaskade

Houston

Flight Club Houston

Ring in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve event at Flight Club Las Vegas. Groups of 6-20 people can reserve their own private Social Darts® and dining area for the evening. Individuals can purchase a ticket to join the fun throughout the bar and play Social Dart® with other guests.

Group Package $130 (available for groups of 6-20 people)

Oche time for the full event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Premium beverage package + signature cocktail for 3 hours from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Individual Ticket $65

Two drink tickets

Complimentary midnight champagne toast

Bottomless bites – unlimited replenishment of special event menu items

Social Roll-Up: play Social Darts® with other guests on a first come, first serve game