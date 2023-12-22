Spread the love

The 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design has released its Golden Ticket, which includes admittance to the annual home tour, taking place April 21 to May 19—valid any day or time while the Showcase House is open to the public—for $65. Insider Packages have also been released and offers tiered pricing with various behind-the-scenes perks. Insider Package #1, which includes a Golden Ticket and a ticket to the Empty House Party in January (held the eve before the estate begins its transformation); and Insider Package #2 is our ultimate all-access package which includes everything the Insider Package #1 provides plus an invitation to the Premiere Night Gala—one of Pasadena’s most anticipated gatherings of the year—held in the spring. Golden Tickets and Insider Packages make one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts for enthusiasts and can be purchased online at pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.

“Ticket purchases are a gift that gives back because for each ticket sold, regardless of the tier level, helps us with our mission of supporting local music and arts programs, something we have been doing as an all-volunteer organization since 1948,” noted Suzanne Hart, president of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, a non-profit organization behind one of the nation’s most successful home and garden tours.

“Anyone looking for a last-minute gift should consider stuffing someone’s stocking with a Golden Ticket or an Insider Package,” said Dotty Ewing, benefit chair for the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts. “At just $65 per person, it’s definitely an affordable gift. The upgraded Insider Packaged tiers offer additional benefits, including access to the Empty House Party and Premiere Night Gala, that are not only unique but make memorable experiences.”

Last month, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts announced its 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design. Built in 1902, the home underwent a major transformation just 20 years after it was erected. With a storied history and a Pasadena City Landmark pedigree, the Potter Daniels Manor was remodeled by the Postle Company of Los Angeles, builders of the iconic Pasadena Playhouse. In 1922, an English Tudor Revival Style estate emerged on the original plot of land where the turn-of-the-century shingle-style design once stood.

The storybook home, situated behind imposing iron gates, is reminiscent of an English manor and rests on more than an acre of land. Its graceful façade, coupled with traditional Tudor elements, is reminiscent of a bygone era transporting visitors to the elegance and enchantment of the English countryside.

The estate may conjure up a sense of déjà vu as it’s also a favorite setting for location scouts appearing in several Hollywood blockbusters, including Foul Play, Bachelor Party, Eleanor and Franklin and The Christmas Box. Small screen credits include Falcon Crest, Remington Steele, Quantum Leap and McCloud.

Following the Empty House Party next month, a consortium of interior and exterior designers will have just four months to transform the house and its 30 indoor and outdoor spaces with their collective talent and sweat equity. More than 25,000 guests will experience the “wow” factor from the moment they arrive to the time they depart. The Shops at Showcase, a favorite of tour goers, features an array of boutique and artisan merchants along with eateries, including sit-down options and grab and go items. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available. Throughout the month, select days will welcome local musicians, docent-led garden tours, special brunches and more.

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design is the primary fundraising benefit for Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization founded in 1948. During the 2022-23 program year, the 75-year-old organization donated over $900,000 to 75 nonprofit organizations providing music and arts programs. Since its inception, the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has contributed more than $25 million to organizations that align with its mission.

Golden Tickets and Insider Packages to this year’s 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design, start at $65 per person and can be purchased online at pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.

ABOUT PASADENA SHOWCASE HOUSE FOR THE ARTS:

An all-volunteer 501 (c) (3) organization, members of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts donate their time and talents to produce the annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, its primary fundraiser. It is one of the oldest, largest and most successful house and garden tours in the nation. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts has supported local music and arts programs since 1948. Throughout its history, Pasadena Showcase has given more than $25 million to nonprofit organizations, particularly through its Gifts & Grants program, in support of music education, scholarships, concerts, and music therapy, while continuing to support the LA Phil. Pasadena Showcase nurtures the study and appreciation of music among young people with its three annual music programs: the Music MobileTM, which has introduced orchestral instruments to more than 130,000 third grade students; the Instrumental Competition, which has awarded more than $685,000 in monetary prizes for exceptionally talented young musicians; and the Youth Concert, which has brought nearly 255,000 fourth graders to Walt Disney Concert Hall for exuberant performances presented by the LA Phil.