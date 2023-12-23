Spread the love

The Docksiders sailed into Las Vegas and I am glad. The show at Notoriety in Neonopolis is anchored by three-time Grammy nominee Kevin Sucher, a Yacht Rock Residency. Sucher is producer, band leader, and one of the outstanding singers in this ensemble production. On stage and off, he’s a likable guy that you would want to live next door to you.

Kevin Sucher

Sucher has years of experience in the entertainment industry. He is an record producer, recording engineer, mixer, and artist American who is best known for his work with Eric Benet and Diane Warren. He served as Executive Director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. He produced, engineered, and mixed several songs that were built into the tracks of the Grammy nominated album Love and Life.

A residency in Las Vegas was his dream and he made his dream come true. Audiences get to reap the benefit. You’ll be delighted as you sit back and enjoy the talented singers and musicians that fill the stage at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas and sing about those who love Pina Coladas….. See you’re already singing the words in your head aren’t you!

The word “rock” usually scares me off, but this is smooth music. The tunes are nostalgic sojourns that take you back to soft rock favorites from the 70’s and 80’s. You’ll hear their renditions of mainly mellow favorites from entertainers including Olivia Newton-John, Kenny Loggins, Steely Dan, The Carpenters, and Hall & Oates.

Eric Sucher and Kevin Sucher Photo by Bryan Greenfarb

The Abba Dancing Queen routine is delightful. The visuals on the screens enhance the experience. This being Las Vegas, you can expect the mandatory changing of the garb. Which means Kevin’s wardrobe includes one sparkly jacket after another. But that’s fine and fun and his wife and fab singer Erin Sucher‘s dresses bring the female glitz to the act.

This is a true ensemble production. Some of the band members who hailed from the Midwest became official Las Vegas residents. In addition to Kevin, the group includes his talented singer wife Erin Sucher, singer Justin Rodriguez, guitarist Larry Esparza, Saxophone Clay Konnor, drummer Chris Kollman, Anthony Jordan on the bass, and Theo Merriweather on the keyboards.

One of the high points of the show for me has to be the “I Had The Time of My Life” number with Kevin and Erin. As the movie plays in the background on the big screen…… do they? You’ll have to go see for yourself….

“Hold Me” because “This is It” and you “Have to Believe in Magic” as you sway and sing along You’ll be “Totally Devoted” to the Docksiders. It is one of those shows that you will want to return to see again and again on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Notoriety. Be sure to get directions to Notoriety and the 4th Street parking underneath Neonopolis where it is located. It is a bit tricky. But it puts you right in the heart of downtown Vegas so take a stroll down Fremont Street and enjoy the overhead light show or get a bite to eat.

Traveling the Country

But that’s not the only place to enjoy this group. Luckily for many of you that can’t make it to Las Vegas, The Docksiders have 2024 appearances scheduled in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. Check the website at Docksiders for their schedule.

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis Photos by Dianne Davis unless otherwise indicated