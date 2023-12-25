Spread the love

By Bob Nesoff

New year’s Eve only comes once a year…unless you are following the sun across the country. While tens of thousands of locals and tourists flock to Time Square to watch the famed ball drop, others opt for other locales to celebrate the coming of the New Year. How about a luxury hotel in Columbus, Ohio?

The Hotel LeVeque, a member of the prestigious Autograph Collection of upscale hotels, could be your destination to watch the New Year come across the sky.

Aside from magnificent views of the Columbus skyline (yes, there are others aside from New York), there are those gearing up for a holiday celebration that will rival others.

Yes, there will be silly hats and noisemakers, but that is a part of the celebration. The hotel is calling its New Year’s celebration a “Starry Night,” and that it promises to be.

Centrally located in the city, LeVeque is but 13 minutes from Easton Town Center, just a half mile from the Greater Columbus Convention Center and within minutes from much of Greater Columbus.

Hotel LeVeque has put together a package sure to entice New Year’s Eve celebrants that will also include a ball drop, champagne (after all, what is New Year’s Eve without champagne?).

Hotel accommodations in New York are outrageous and television comedians have joked that you need a bank loan to stay at one during most any holiday, especially the New Year.

At Hotel LeVeque for a starting price of $400 you can stay in a luxury guest room, have a personalized star naming. You can actually designate a star with any name you so desire. There are millions of stars designated with a code number, but no actual name. And yes, it is legitimate. The name you choose will be registered in a directory of named stars. What a way to celebrate a loved one.

And back to the champagne. Hotel LeVeque guests will be given two of the hotel’s engraved flutes with which to welcome the New Year and they are souvenirs to be taken home.

One of Columbus’ favorite music makers, the Honey & Blue band will be there providing music for guests to dance and cuddle as the clock ticks its way down to midnight.

A huge screen will be focused on the ball drop and guests can watch as the seconds go by in preparation for the famed ball to begin it s descent. When it hits bottom, it will officially be 2024, another year in history and a new one to make history.

Guests will also be presented with specially curated party favors and when they run out of steam, they can return to their rooms and find a spectacular event awaiting them. Each room has a special celestial lighting that fills the room with a sea of stars. Don’t try to find he one named for you. There will be just too many decorating the room.

Partygoers, especially on this night, don’t want to wake early, pack and check out. Most hotels offer a late checkout at 11 a.m. to noon. Hotel LeVeque is merciful and offers a humane 2 p.m. check out.

Guests can opt for an additional dinner and have access to the hotel’s VIP lobby party.

The hotel’s 149 individually decorates guest rooms feature refrigerators and smart televisions. The 49-inch is a smart TV with cable programming. Each room will also have complimentary wireless internet.

For those driving there is covered valet parking (additional fee) with in and out availability. If you have a service animal, they are exempt from any fee at the hotel. Otherwise if you want to bring Rover, there is a $100 per stay fee.

The hotel is conveniently located only seven miles from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and 16-miles from Rickenbacker Airport. A negative here is that the hotel does not provide an airport shuttle if you are flying in. But taxi service is available.

