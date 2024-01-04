Spread the love

Do you love the piano? Live entertainment? Laughter? If your answer is yes, then get on down to the Composers Room in the Commercial Center in Las Vegas for Keith Thompson’s Piano Party, every other Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Keith’s guests at each show may vary, but almost always include the talented, lively, funny towering personality Tony Arias. This show is a party. It is a production that brings local performers in – often to promote their upcoming shows. The performers give it their best and the audience members reap the rewards as they enjoy engaging performances.

Tony Arias

Folks line up for the open seating before the doors open at 5:30 p.m. It is best to place your optional food order early on. Available nourishment includes appetizers, munchies, or main courses. Check out the stuffed potato skins. My spouse enjoyed a chicken pesto sandwich and there is a wide range of burger options as well.

THE PIANO PARTY

Keith Thompson

The show begins with the charming audience favorite Keith Thompson on the keys and his light-hearted selection of songs that most every senior citizen in the room knows and often sings along. The tempo varies. In January he started off with “Ain’t Misbehavin’” then slowed the pace with “Just the Nearness of You.”

Kelly Vohnn

Popular local performer Kelly Vohnn was the first guest with “Woman in Love” She is know for her spot-on Barbra Streisand shows as well as her Reba, Dolly Parton, and others. What a talent.

Chadwick Johnson

Handsome Chadwick Johnson delivered with “Tennessee Whiskey”. Then Ms. Monet, famous throughout the country for her recent appearances on The Voice wowed the appreciative audience.

Ms. Monet



Tom Riggleman

Christine Sheback

Kevin Mullinax

The list goes on with the young Tom Riggleman, the amazing Christine Sheback with the powerful “My Momma Done Told Me” And surprise – we got to hear musician Kevin Mullinax put down his horn and showcase his singing abilities.

Then there’s the larger than life Tony Arias. He sings, he clowns, he makes everyone laugh with him. He dares to tell the enthusiastic audience “Yea for me”. Then he embraces his fans with “If You Love Me”.

Armi Guzman

Armi Guzman entertained with “Shadows on The Wall.” Keith returns to the spotlight repeatedly with classics like “I Love a Piano” and “Georgia”.

Elisa Fiorillo

Elisa Fiorello gave the audience “Memories”. And we embraced her 17 year old daughter Olivia Dease as she stepped up proved clearly that talent does run in that family. And speaking of family, Christine Sheback’s brother Jason Marquez sang as did Paul Bradley. And it is always a pleasure to enjoy the talent of Philip Fortenberry at the piano.

Olivia Dease



This twice monthly party is one of the best entertainment values in Las Vegas. A $10 ticket includes one well drink and a small glass of chardonnay used to toast your host. Different talents at the mic every two weeks. For more information, check out the website at The Composers Room LV

Philip Fortenberry

Paul Bradley

Keith Thompson and Jason Marquez

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis Photos by Dianne Davis