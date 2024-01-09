Spread the love

There’s magic happening on 42nd street.

It was a cold winter night on January 8, 2024, but inside the theater we travel to a sweltering experience the temperature hot both by the sun and the desperation of the characters. Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana was terrific and I highly recommend going to see this star-studded cast sooner than later as it has a limited run. We’re so fortunate to have in our city a cast that can make the work of Tennessee Williams so accessible and relatable.

I want to share that I love the Pershing Square Signature Center* because it feels like a Broadway house with all the trimmings but in an intimate setting where you can really see and hear the actors and enjoy sitting in very comfortable seats and it’s only a few blocks from Times Square. I did not miss feeling squished and the long lines of security that have become part of the Broadway experience.

The cast of this production features many screen stars and while they are easily recognizable and familiar talents from television you may not know just how exquisite and skilled, they are as stage actors. Tim Daly was fantastic in his role as Reverend T. Lawrence. From the moment he walked on stage one could feel his distress and with expertise, talent and his use of heightened language his storytelling gusto takes you on his emotional journey. His energy and commitment to his role seemed to go on even past the curtain call.

No stranger to the stage Daphne Rubin-Vega (tony nominated for her role in the original cast of Rent) brings humor, simpatico and spunk to her role as Maxine Faulk. She glides in and out from scene to scene with full authority and control of the Hotel Costa Verde and her honesty and vulnerability is so real I almost made myself a rum coca.

It’s always a treat to see Austin Pendleton (Jonathan Coffin) a veteran of stage and screen and when he appears – the lights get brighter the characters already ignited sparkle and the story unfolds. He’s such a pro and makes everything look much easier than it could possibly be. Jean Lichty (Hannah) embodies grace and goodness and her onstage chemistry with Austin is so engaging.

There are excellent performances by Lea Delaria, Jean Lichty and Keith Randolph Smith. The entire ensemble made for a fully transporting experience to Puerto Barrio Mexico – of course none of this would have come to life without the sensitive and thoughtful direction by EMILY MANN a Tony-nominated playwright and director and the Tony Award-winning former Artistic Director of the McCarter Theatre Center.

Special thank you to the cast members who gave of their time to share video messages – Bravo!

La Femme Theatre Productions

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’S THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Directed by EMILY MANN

Led by

Emmy Nominee TIM DALY, Tony Award-Winner DAPHNE RUBIN-VEGA,

Emmy winner LEA DELARIA, Tony Nominee AUSTIN PENDLETON,

and JEAN LICHTY

At The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Opens December 17, 2023 through February 25, 2024

480 West 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way

