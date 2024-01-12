Spread the love

Thank you so much for taking time for this interview! Before we dig in, a HUGE congratulations on your amazing marketing career, awards and successful book “Moving Your Brand Out Of The Friend Zone”. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path and how it led you to write a book?

My marketing journey has been a thrilling adventure. I’ve always been fascinated by the power of storytelling, which drove me to explore the marketing world. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible teams and contributing to the success of renowned brands. The inspiration to write “Moving Your Brand Out Of The Friend Zone” stemmed from a desire to share insights gained throughout my career, offering a guide for brands to form authentic connections in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

You’re quite brilliant at what you do, can you tell us what inspires your marketing plans and initiatives?

Inspiration for my marketing plans and initiatives often comes from a blend of consumer insights, cultural trends, and a commitment to authenticity. Understanding the audience and their evolving needs is crucial. I find inspiration in the challenge of crafting narratives that resonate deeply, creating not just transactions but genuine connections between brands and their consumers.



Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started working in the marketing industry?

A pivotal milestone in my journey was at Avon, on the road to reinventing the brand’s direct selling model for young women and establishing the mark. brand, was the transformation of my experience as an Avon representative. Drawing inspiration from my early days at Avon, where personal connections and direct selling formed the essence of the business, I sought to infuse these principles into the creation of the mark. brand. As an Avon lady, I understood the profound impact that genuine connections and direct selling could have on building relationships with customers. This experience became the cornerstone of my approach to redefining the direct selling experience for young women. It wasn’t just about marketing products but about fostering authentic connections and empowering women through the mark. brand.



Are you working on any other exciting new projects? What is next for you?

Currently, I’m exploring exciting new projects centered around innovative marketing approaches and furthering the impact of “Moving Your Brand Out Of The Friend Zone.” The next chapter involves pushing the boundaries of creativity and connection in the marketing realm.



Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am immensely grateful for the mentorship and support of a seasoned marketing professional early in my career. Their guidance and belief in my potential played a pivotal role in shaping my journey and instilling confidence in my abilities.



From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to others who want to work in the marketing industry and/or need to amp up their own marketing?

I advocate for continuous learning to support aspiring marketers or those seeking to elevate their marketing game. Stay abreast of industry trends, embrace creativity, and cultivate a genuine understanding of your audience. Networking and mentorship are invaluable, providing insights and guidance crucial for growth.



Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is: “Authenticity is magnetic.” This quote encapsulates the essence of my book and my marketing approach. Authenticity fosters genuine connections, and the magnetic pull of authenticity is a powerful force in both personal and professional relationships.



How can our readers follow you online?

