On Monday, January 15, 2023, celebrating a National Holiday, we are commemorating Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. 95th birthday providing an assassination bullet had not ended his life on April 4, 1968.

Dr. King, the leader of the civil rights movement achieved so much in his short life of 39 years, despite being beaten, jailed, and held back because of the color of his skin. He fought for equality, justice and had the support of blacks and whites marching to peacefully protest the wrongs they saw.

The King men who all stood proud and tall, Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr, Isaac Newton Farris, Sr., Rev. Alfred Daniel, “A.D.” King, and Rev. Martin L. King, Sr.

This will be the first year his last sibling, Dr. Christine King Farris will not be here to help honor her brother’s birthday at the annual event honoring his birthday. She was faithful until the end when she passed June 29, 2023 at age 95 years. The last true King survivor is Christine and Martin’s sister-n-law, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, age 92, who was married to their brother, Rev. Dr. A.D. King. who will still be honored by his A.D. King Foundation in November.….

Dr Babs Onabanjo, Dr. Christine King Farris, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Renee Sudderth who are carrying on the Rev. A.D. King Foundation legacy. They are standing in the historical Ebeneezer Baptist Church Photo: Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. King’s children and only grandchild continue to travel throughout the world sharing their father/grandfather true legacy which will never be forgotten. They want everyone to remember to love one another and come together to be productive.

Renee Sudderth standing with Martin III and his child and Mrs. Naomi King and grandson, Jarrett Ellis

In Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Kings birth place, many will gather to visit his birth home which was almost destroyed by fire in October, 2023. Many will visit the area where he preached at Ebenezer Baptist Church and and many will visit the tombs where Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King are resting eternally.

THE KINGS TOMBS

I will do whatever I can to hold onto the legacy he left behind and to share this with others. We have to remember, never sit down in this life, always get up and make our society a better place to live especially for your children.

Renee holding a newspaper reporting the death of Martin Luther King, Jr

All Photos are courtesy of Renee Sudderth