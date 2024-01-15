Spread the love

The beautiful and elegant Aster Hotel Los Angeles and Wow! Creations presented their annual Emmy Gift Suite on the rooftop of the Aster Hotel. The rooftop offered magnificent views of the Capitol Records building and the famous Hollywood sign. The Aster Hotel is a trendy, boutique hotel located in the heart of Hollywood, around the corner from the Pantages Theatre and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The lobby is intimate, modern with a private entrance. The hotel offers fitness and wellness amenities which include cardio equipment and a weight room, an outdoor pool; a cinema, a sound studio with a production room for recording sessions, work studios and meeting rooms and the beautiful rooftop lounge, bar and patio. Aster Hotel was a major sponsor of this glamorous Emmy gift suite event.

www.theasteria.com

The Aster Hotel Los Angeles

Panoramic view of Capitol Records from The Aster Hotel Rooftop

Panoramic View of the Hollywood Sign from The Aster Hotel Rooftop

Wow! Creations creates luxurious lifestyle gifting suites and is a marketing company and publicity company specializing in creating Celebrity/VIP Gift bags for Hollywood Award shows, film festivals, beauty pageants, charity events, sports events and for many other occasions. It was created by brothers Mark and Matthew Harris since 2004. Mark and Matthew Harris have an interesting background working in Mortgage Banking, starring in A&E’s “Storage Wars” and judging beauty pageants.

www.wowcreationsmedia.com

Mark and Matthew Harris – Photo credit by Wow! Creations

Some of the celebrities attending this glitzy Emmy Gift Suite included William Shatner (“Star Trek” actor), John O’Hurley (“Seinfeld” actor) and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk” actor and bodybuilder).

Actor William Shatner with Mark and Matthew Harris – Photo credit by Wow! Creations

Actor John O’Hurley with Mark and Matthew Harris – Photo credit by Wow! Creations

Celebrities and guests were treated to gourmet cupcakes by Simply Cakes and Cupcakes, delicious Randy’s donuts, Rat Bastard energy drinks, Parch non-alcoholic agave cocktails and luxury floral designs decorations by Mary Falkingham Floral Designs.

www.randysdonuts.com

www.simplythecupcake.com

www.maryfalkingham.com

www.drinkparch.com

www.ratbastardenergy.com

Randy’s Donuts at The Aster Hotel Rooftop Bar

ecoMD has a glam trio of facial products that is green carpet ready for the Emmy’s. The ecoMD line is created by dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon and clinical professor, Dr. Jaggi Rao MD and his partner Dr. Namita Rao MD. The ecoMD line addresses all aspects of skin health – cleansing, hydration, restoration, nourishment and protection. The ingredients in ecoMD products provide preventive and effective treatment for skin aging, mild acne and rosacea. The trio of products include a botanical exfoliant which cleanses the skin, a revitalizing eye cream which nourishes the skin and a vegan retinol serum which restores the skin.

www.ecomdskincare.com

ecoMD Skin Care Products

Iron Lace displayed exquisite artisan jewelry. Iron Lace handcrafted fashion jewelry designs and accessories includes a glass slipper hand harness, a men’s leather chakra bracelet, crystal clear chandelier earrings, mixed metallic chandelier earrings, fuchsia and gold crystal hoop earrings, black crystal hoops, pearl chandeliers and beautiful gold and silver anklets as well as many more customized, limited edition pieces. Iron Lace jewelry is created by self-taught jewelry designer and owner, Marinna Teal who was born in the South side of Chicago and began her career in the entertainment industry.

www.ironlacejewels.com

Iron Lace Jewelry

La Casa del Camino is a classic Spanish-style hotel with breath taking Pacific Ocean views and is located in Laguna Beach, California. The guest rooms feature hand carved furnishings, new amenities, a three bedroom beach bungalow, surf rooms and a stunning rooftop bar and the Comedor restaurant. This historic, unique and charming hotel was built in 1929.

www.lacasadelcamino.com

La Casa del Camino in Laguna Beach – Photo credit by La Casa del Camino

Panoramic Pacific Ocean views from Casa del Camino – Photo credit by Casa del Camino

Panoramic Pacific Ocean Views from Casa del Camino – Photo credit by Casa del Camino

Vintage Distalling produces handcrafted, premium vodkas in the heart of Los Angeles, California. This family owned and operated company takes pride in producing each bottle by hand, ensuring the highest quality. Real, organic honey is used in the Honey Vodka and this spirit is created to save the bees. Vintage Distilling uses sustainable honey harvesting such as top-bar hives and leaving enough honey for the bees to survive the winter. The Handcrafted Vodka is produced from ultra-premium neutral spirit – 2 hydrogen molecules and 1 oxygen molecule. It is then filtered using proprietary technology. Delicious cocktails can be created with these vodkas such as a honey martini, a tomato basil martini, a vintage mule, a pineapple cooler, a honey cosmo, honey lemonade, honey berry breeze, etc.

www.vintagedistilling.com

Vintage Distilling Handcrafted and Honey Vodka

Vintage Distilling Handcrafted and Honey Vodka and a cute bee

Ubatuba Acai has 19 locations in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange Counties. Ubatuba Acai sells acai bowls (as served in Brasil), smoothies and empanadas. The ingredients used are natural, healthy and delicious. The Brazilian style Ubatuba bowl consists of acai topped with banana, strawberry and granola. Extra toppings include fruits (banana, strawberry, blueberry, mango, pineapple, kiwi), mixed in powders (protein, passion fruit pulp, superpowder), dairy (Nutella, Greek yoghurt, choclate chips, condensed milk, ninho), dried fruits (coconut shavings, goji berries, dates), nuts (sliced almonds, peanut butter, almond butter, pocoquinha) and a few other ingredients (hemp seeds, cacao nibs, bee pollen, oats, extra honey).

www.ubatubaacai.com

Ubatuba Acai

Chocolatier Eve had a display of decadent gourmet chocolates such as whiskey truffles, passionfruit truffles, wine filled hearts, zen yuzu white chocolate bonbons, Madagascar vanilla bean caramels, Sakura tea cherry blossom bonbons, arbequina olive oil chocolates and many more delicious flavors. Chocolatier Eve is a maker of a small batch of artesian chocolates and is based in Malibu. Eve uses high-quality ingredients and creates each piece by hand.

www.chocolatiereve.com

Chocolatier Eve

Big Mouth Toothbrush is a cutting-edge design offering functionality and a unique shape. Big Mouth Toothbrush has 5 different settings or cleaning options including clean, polish, whiten, gumcare and sensitive. It is a toothbrush that works harder, has double the cleaning power, has 5 cleaning options and a 2X brush head. This unique toothbrush has been featured on Forbes, Good Morning America, Source, Shark Tank and BET her and is a patented design. Big Mouth Toothbrush is created by Dr. Bobbi Peterson, DDS who is a dentist and is also the owner of a dental practice which provides orthodontic care in Brooklyn called Aces Braces.

www.bigmouthtoothbrush.com

www.allthingsdrbobbi.com

Dr. Bobbi Petersen and her patented Big Mouth Toothbrush

Sculptures By Stella are stunning sculptures created by Stella Singleton-Jones in Baldwin Hills. Stella’s sculptures are carved out of many different types of stone such as soapstone, fire angel stone, orange stone, borrego stone, etc. Stella’s sculptures have dynamic shapes, colors and textures and all from raw stones. Stella’s stone sculpture which she created in April 2009 is now in the White House sitting on a desk inside the Oval Office called UNITY. All of her sculptures are created by hand and has some type of circular movement with different, bold colors.

After being stricken with spinal meningitis which left Stella in a coma for a few weeks in 1996, she could not move or speak when she woke up. Stella had to endure years of physical therapy. This inspired Stella to write a book entitled “My Grace is Sufficient” which is available on Amazon.

@sculpturesbystella

Flaming Torch Sculpture by Stella Singleton-Jones

Milagro Goat Farm is a company located in Santa Fe, New Mexico . The farm includes Alpine Dairy Goats, Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goats, Great Pyrenees dogs and many other farm animals. Goats Milk Stuff soaps include Purity (unscented), Oatmeal Milk Honey, Tea Tree, Lavender, Almond, Black Raspberry, Activated Bamboo Charcoal, Calendula, Castile, Honeysuckle, Lavender Peppermint, Ocean, Lemongrass, Clean Cotton, Nautical, Cranberry Spice, Frankincense Myrrh, Rosemary Mint, Baby Powder, Patchouli, Vanilla, Fiji Island, Lilac, Sandalwood, Gardenia, Evergreen, Ginger Lime, Anise Orange, Tumeric, Hazelnut and many more. Goats Milk Stuff also has a Goats Milk Skin Care line which includes goat milk lotion, lip balm, deodorant, cold relief and soy candles. For more information, visit: Milagro Goat Farm

Milagro Goat Farm

Empress 1908 Gin is a gin company creating sensational spirits with a delicate aroma, exquisite taste and a sophisticated aesthetic. The Empress 1908 Indigo Gin was created in 2017 and is distilled in copper pot stills. It contains eight botanicals including black tea, juniper berries, grapefruit peel, rose petals and butterfly pea blossom which was discovered in a tea blend served at the Empress Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia. The Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin is a ruby colored gin, is also handcrafted in copper pot stills and features a bright floral bouquet. It contains nine botanical elements including juniper berries, elderflower, red rose petals, black carrot, orange peel and lavender.

Empress 1908 Gins are crafted by Victoria Distillers located in Sidney, British Columbia. The Empress 1908 Gin name was inspired by the iconic Fairmont Empress Hotel on Vancouver Island and is renowned for its afternoons teas blended with botanicals. The 1908 inspiration derived from travelers falling in love with the majestic grandeur of the Fairmont Empress Hotel since 1908.

www.empressgin.com

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose and Indigo Gin

Bluelene skin care products contain Methylene Blue. These skin care products developed by Cellular Biologist and Human Aging Scientist, Dr. Cao discovered Methylene Blue as a revolutionary anti-aging treatment which repairs the skin and has the potential to reverse the cause of skin aging. Bluelene skin care products include face and neck masks, serum plus, eye cream, daily moisturizer, bluevado sunfix, face and body glow and several other products.

www.bluelene.com

Bluelene Skin Care Products

Kimberly Meredith is a medical intuitive healer who published her book “Awakening to the Fifth Dimension.” Kimberly has an office in Encino, California and does in-person sessions. “Awakening to the Fifth Dimension” is a wonderful book discovering the soul’s path to healing and is available on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.

www.TheHealingTrilogy.com

Kimberly Meredith’s Book – Awakening to the Fifth Dimension

UnGun Institution assists people in disarming trauma and disarming violence no matter what the cause and is created by Dr. Marty K. Casey. UnGUN has an holistic approach (mind, body and spirit) to assisting people with bullying, domestic abuse, suicide, gun violence, etc. The goal is to move individuals to a safe place that ensures healthy connections and personal peace by engaging in the arts to express and connect to one’s inner healing. UnGUN teaches individuals self-control, self-discipline, self-care and self love. UnGun’s motto is “STOP! Breathe. Think”.

www.unguninstitute.com

Dr. Marty K. Casey and her UnGUN Institute

Dorothy Mae & Domingo skincare company was founded over 6 years ago and is based in Fresno, California. Dorothy Mae & Domingo is owned by Rachel Wafer-Sanudo and her mission is to help you find the mind, body, soul and spiritual connection to the Earth by using handmade skincare focused on abundance of healing found in clays, flowers, seasonal fruits and roots. These organic and ayurvedic ingredients heal the mind, body, soul and spirit through divine intent, love and promote wellness. These divine smelling and healing skincare products include Oh, Oh Marley Whipped Shea Butter, Juls Everyday Serum Moisturizer, Cocoa Love Facial Mask, Dorothy Mae Whipped Cocoa Butter, Wellness Drops and over 50 sumptuous skin care products.

www.dmskinlove.com

The House of Orange, LLC has a variety of beautifully scented skin care and bath and body products such as a pitaya and hibiscus cleansing facial powder. Products are handmade, non-toxic and made of unique blends of super fruits and botanicals. Check out the website for the wide array of products.

www.houseoforangeco.com

House of Orange Skin Care Products

Brendas Botanicals Taos offers traditional pinon-based products and is owned by Brenda Archuleta who was born in Taos, New Mexico. Trementina (Pinon Salve) is a traditional resin that has been used for generations in Northern New Mexico. The sap from the pinon tree is a natural antiseptic with healing qualities and is used for psoriasis, eczema, bug bites, bee/wasp stings, boils, skin eruptions, splinters, dry and cracked skin and burns. Brenda’s Botanicals Taos includes soaps, salves, lip balms, body mists, incense, liquid smudges, essential oil, body oils, bath salts and resin and sage.

www.brendasbotanicalstaos.com

Pars Private Reserve Cigars is a boutique, premium cigar company owned by Par and Elaine. These high quality cigars are all hand rolled and reserved for private clients. “There’s something about smoking a cigar that feels like a celebration. It’s like a fine wine. There’s a quality, a workmanship, a passion that goes into smoking a fine cigar” – Mark Twain

This quote defines the essence of Pars Private Reserve Cigars.

www.parsprivatereservecigars.com

Pars Private Reserve Cigars

Samira’s Network has produced over 300 events, is a producer of luxury galas, is a host and producer of Samira’s Network TV Show and is public relations firm. Samira’s Network is set to host the annual Luxury Viewing Gala & Awards at the Hilton Universal Hotel for the viewing of the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Guests will also enjoy a red carpet, appetizers and a sushi bar, fashion shows, three course dinner with wine, a live DJ, dancing and music.

www.samirasnetwork.com

www.luxurygala.com

Optimal Rush Medicated Eye Drops help improve eye vision and is provided by Central Cali Caregivers. The President is Bryan Ray Ruiz. These eye drops help with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, diabetic eye disease, dry eyes and low vision.

www.centralcalicaregivers.net

Dr. Golnaz Rafalian (Dr. Naz) is a Doctor of Metaphysics, a Certified Hypnotherapist and an Energy Healer. Dr Naz also specializes in reiki (energy healing), astrology, numerology, feng shui, clear spacing, angel therapy and handwriting analysis. Dr. Naz has offices in 3 locations – Los Angeles, Tarzana and Irivine. Dr. Naz helps people deal with smoke cessation, weight loss, habit control/addictions, career, fears and phobias, negative feelings/emotions, relationship enhancement, learning new skills, self-confidence and self-esteem, relaxation and stress management, concentration and focus (ADD-ADHD), insomnia, children’s issues, sports performance and obsession.

Dr. Naz’s healing studies also include hypnotherapy, nutrition, metaphysics, emotional freedom techiniques (EFT), guided imagery, addiction and smoking cessation, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), reiki, dream therapy and mental blank program.

Dr. Naz has helped numerous individuals overcome obstacles and achieve their goals as a practicing hypnotherapist. Her expertise in hypnotherapy has helped individuals dealing with fear/phobias, anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia, addiction, relationship enhancement, post-traumatic stress disorder, children’s issues, hypnosis for care givers, copying with loss/divorce/death, past life regression, sexual dysfunction, premature ejaculation and dealing with loss.

To book an appointment with Dr. Naz:

www.drnaz.net

Dr. Golnaz Rafalian – Dr. of Metaphysics, Certified Hypnotherapist and Energy Healer

Amarra Products offer organic body scrubs using natural ingredients that are infused with essential oils and exfoliants. Amarra Products Founder and CEO is Tiffany Cartwright. Amarra Products are available at Target. Amarra Products use coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, grape seed oil, coffee, castor oil, lemongrass essential oil, geranium oil, sea salt, sugar, seaweed and Himalayan pink salt. Before becoming a beauty entrepreneur Tiffany was an administrative law judge. Her journey in the beauty industry started when she began to sell natural homemade concoctions she used to treat her daughter’s eczema. Amarra G.L.A.M. Organic Scrubs include Bubblin’ Brown Sugar, Coffee Craze, Lavender Lush, Lemon Love, Mad About Mango and Strawberry Crush.

www.amarraglambodyproducts.com

Amarra Products and CEO Tiffany Cartwright

Author Trung K. Vu and his bestselling book entitled “How to Set Your Sail and Let God Provide the Wind” is available on Amazon. This book explores the relationship between you and God and how we work with God to create a life of success and happiness and to reach your goals with ease. Some of the contents of the book include “Finding Your Purpose”, “Let Go and Let God,” “Living in the Now,” “The Law of Attraction,” “Manifesting in the World of Form” (health, financial, investment planning, relationships, setting your sail, etc.). Trung Vu is also a Wealth Advisor and Financial Advisor based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Author Trung K. Vu and his book “How to Set Your Sail and Let God Provide the Wind”

Author Trung K. Vu

Fly Wines brings independent wineries directly to consumers and businesses while offering a luxury experience. Fly Wines import, export and distribute wine. Fly Wines Founder and CEO is Stephanie Franklin. Fly Wines sources from independent wineries that you cannot find at a store. Sommelier Giuliano Manno handpicks every selection and every bottle is prepared with love. Each tasting or subscription box with exclusive and unknown wines is delivered to your doorstep.

www.shop.flywines.club

Stephanie Franklin and Fly Wines

VST offers Source oils are the purest expression of essential oils. They are formulated with 8th dimensional Source Seed technology. Source Seeds is a quantum technology that produces biophotons which are particles that help cells communicate. Source oils include patchouli, lavender, peppermint, rosemary, tea tree, orange clove, lemon, lemongrass, geranium, cinnamon, eucalyptus, ylang ylang and blood orange. Other VST products include shampoos, conditioners and sprays. VST also offers a Quantum Energy Wellness Bed which is titanium-lined wellness bed that uses heat, sound and quantum energy supporting the body to reach optimum wellness. VST Patches assists the body to feel more stable, transmutes EMF’s unlocking a more balanced and energized state and also supports deeper relaxation and more restorative sleep.

www.voidspacetech.org

Amour Propre offers artisanal bars of soap, body lotions, candles and apparel and accessories.

www.amourp.com

The Pandemic Project Documentary is presented by Monique Lore and directed by Latchkey Kid Films. This Pandemic documentary highlights everyday people, experts and essential stories around the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020.

Helen Ficalora offers pretty charms, chains, earrings, rings and bracelets that inspire beauty, love and peace.

www.helenficalora.com

Wow! Creations Mark and Matthew Harris

PHOTO CREDITS: Star Sapphire Media