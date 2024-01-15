Spread the love

Las Vegas is always looking to introduce something new, different and unique, which isn’t easy, because Sin City is the adult playground of the world, and they’ve been at it for quite some time. The George Sportsmen’s Lounge, located in the recently opened Durango Casino & Resort, has created that “WOW” setting, giving guests an upscale dining experience, blended with sports and all the energy that one expects from Las Vegas.

Sportsbook view from The George

The George is created with the sports-minded person in mind, but they created a venue that is meant to cater to everyone–and they do everything to make this a unique experience for everyone. You can enjoy a true Vegas dining experience indoors in one of their booths, or you can go outside to their incredible patio and dine outside while you watch their amazing LED wall. Or, you can enjoy one of their patio parties with nightly entertainment on the patio stage, featuring local and national bands and DJs. The George simply brings together the best of both vintage and modern Las Vegas.

Seared Scallops

The George overlooks the amazing sportsbook of Durango, which might make you think they only offer simplistic bar fare. You could not be more wrong with that assumption. The menu takes you from elevated appetizers to some incredible fine-dining options, with excellent service that lives up to the legend of a high-end dining experience. The sportsbook itself is a true work of art with the design of a circular and surrounding type view of six screens with over 4,200 square feet of digital LED screen space and the first ever double-sided center-hung LED display. There is no better setting than The George to take in every game with a VIP view.

Charcuterie Board

Seafood and steaks take front and center at The George, but the menu is so wide-ranging it will please any palate. If you are looking for seafood, you can’t go wrong with the classic Surf & Turf combination, but if you are looking for something a little different, the Umami-Dusted Halibut is a perfectly prepared, fall-apart piece of halibut served on a bed of wild mushroom risotto. The other must-try is the jumbo U10 seared scallops, which are served with a unique and flavorful Mediterranean orzo and pesto cream. If you are looking for something truly memorable, nothing does the trick quite like a 32-ounce Tomahawk ribeye. Some of the other highlights include gorgonzola-crusted lamb, short-rib grilled cheese (which is as decadent as it sounds) and so much more, including burgers, flatbreads and mussels, just to get you started.

Patio at The George

With stunning bars, you must serve cocktails to match, and The George does just that. Since you are at The George, the Washington must be at the top of your cocktail list. Our first president, who drank coffee as an act of patriotism, has this drink named in his honor: Stoli Vanil, Kahlúa, Cold Brew, George III Triple Syrup. Flavorful, strong and caffeinated, what more could you ask for in a cocktail? The George truly gets creative with several concoctions, including: The Babe, which pairs Old Bardstown Bourbon and Root Beer Syrup to give you a taste that brings you back to your younger days, with that root beer flavor being very forward; and, The Gameday, made with BBQ-Infused Whiskey, Bloody Mary Mix, and a BBQ Potato Chip Rim. No need to throw a bunch of food on top of this bloody mary to impress; it stands on its merit.

In terms of going beyond just food and sports, The George did not waste any time with experiences to impress guests. They kicked off the New Year with a performance from The Dan Band on The George’s outdoor patio. To celebrate winter, they have created a ski lodge atmosphere with their après-ski parties, and, of course, they will have a huge party to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. You can’t go wrong with breakfast, brunch, or dinner, but you can always expect a little more with The George.

While the Las Vegas strip gets all the attention, sometimes it is that secret gem a short ride away that creates that memorable day. Every gameday is one of the highlights of The George, but it is only one of many reasons to visit. The George, while brand new, already has created that not soon to be forgotten experience regardless if it is first thing in the morning, an afternoon on the patio, or dinner and then a party that goes on into the night.

For more information, visit: The George

Reservation bookings can be made by clicking here or calling 702-567-7855.