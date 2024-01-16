Spread the love

Waimea Plantation Cottages, nestled on the shores of West Kauai, is excited to announce 2024 as our 40th Anniversary as a historic resort. With roots dating back to 1884, the property has welcomed guests with the charms of authentic Hawaii plantation homes since 1984.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort, we are pleased to share our Anniversary Celebration Sale with new and returning guests,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. “Known for spectacular sunsets and starry nights, Waimea Plantation Cottages offers an ideal location for a couple’s getaway, a family vacation, or to celebrate special occasions.”

Waimea Plantation Cottage

Guests booking cottages with the 40th Anniversary Celebration Special will enjoy 20% off Best Available Rates. Upon check-in, guests will be treated to a complimentary selection of Kauai Cookies, shell leis, one bottle of water per person, and complimentary coffee and tea.

In preparation for the celebration, the resort has recently completed the installation of Fujitsu split unit air conditioners in each room of every cottage, enhancing guest comfort, especially during the warmer summer months.

The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s, across 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. Lovingly refreshed to harmonize contemporary comfort with the simplicity of the plantation era, each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

Beyond the anniversary sale, guests can enjoy the oceanfront pool, a 2-mile-long black sand walking beach, and an on-property restaurant serving American and BBQ fare. Beachside hammocks, three propane grilling stations, free parking, complimentary current movie DVD rentals, and a free guest laundry facility round out the experience.

Nearby the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” Koke’e State Park, the breathtaking Napali coastline, and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii’s longest white-sand beaches, are some of Kauai’s most loved attractions. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer eclectic boutiques and eateries.

Waimea Plantation Grounds

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-619-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background.