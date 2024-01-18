Spread the love

In this exclusive interview, we delve into the world of filmmaking with Cory Reeder, a trailblazing filmmaker known for his commitment to inclusivity. Join us for a closer look at his perspective on disability-inclusive filmmaking and gain insights into his creative process.

Photo Credit: Lauren Desberg

Thank you so much, Cory, for taking the time to do this interview! Before we dig in, a HUGE congrats on the awards for your recent film “Smash or Pass“. Can you share the backstory on how you became a disability-inclusive filmmaker?

Thanks, I’m really excited to see the film doing so well. I can’t believe we’re an official selection at Slamdance Film Fest this year! After nine years of focusing on disability inclusion films, Smash or Pass was the first time I was nervous to do so. I wanted to push my own boundaries and make a cringe comedy, but I have so much respect for the community that I didn’t want to come off as crass or insensitive. Thankfully, after sharing the screenplay with disabled friends, advocates, and my lead actress, Joci Scott, everyone supported and co-signed that weird stuff like this happens all the time in their dating lives.

As for my backstory, I’d been making music videos for years. I’d worked with artists like Seether, Korn, and Hayley Kiyoko and wanted to get back into narrative stories. I was told about a 48-hour film festival where you write, shoot, edit, and upload a short film in just 48 hours – the key was that it had to include people with disabilities. After a few phone calls, I gathered a team and had a cast of actors with disabilities who starred in my first short film, Speed Date. It’s a romantic comedy about a disability-centric speed dating event. After that, I was hooked by the community, creativity, and authenticity it brings to the cinematic medium.

Tell us more about your new film, “Smash or Pass”. What’s it about, and where did the idea come from?

After my divorce, I began app dating for the first time. I was amazed at how curated, disingenuous, and awkward it was. On my first dates, every woman had these horror stories about men they’d met through apps. With my years of advocacy experience, I imagined how much more difficult it must be for a woman with disabilities to date this way. Then, a friend introduced me to the concept of disability devotees, and BOOM!!! I was inspired!



I wrote “Smash or Pass” to laugh at the YUCK of modern dating. Of course, as a hopeless romantic, I ended on a high note. So many narrative films that showcase disability are dramatic or depressing. There is so much more to life! The PWD (people with disabilities) I know are fun, smart, creative, and sexy; they party, fall in love, break up, and hate Mondays just like everyone else. “Smash or Pass” universally focuses on dating while showing we can all be inclusive and learn from our mistakes.

On-set Photo credit: Joci Scott

Has making your productions inclusive changed how you make films or life in general?

Totally! First, disability inclusion isn’t as hard as people might think. Adding a ramp instead of stairs or allowing a bit more time for actors to prepare demands a thoughtful pace. This pays off creatively but bucks against the hurry-up-and-wait tension many sets are accustomed to. As for behind the camera, hiring people with disabilities as crew elevates everything. People with disabilities see things able-bodied people don’t. This can affect wardrobe, production design, and even craft service. In the end, the knowledge they bring makes the working and artistic aspects of production better because everything is more accessible, more considerate.

As for my personal life, yeah, that’s changed too. Everywhere I go, I clock whether something is accessible or not. I have friends who use wheelchairs, have mobility issues, speech impediments – if there’s not a ramp, automatic door, or other tech solutions, some of my friends can’t go places. It’s such a part of me now, as I’m saving to buy my first home or condo in LA; I’m looking at accessibility because I don’t want to live somewhere my friends can’t come and visit.



Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started working in the entertainment industry?

The most interesting stories shouldn’t make it to print. LOL – Just living in this town, you’re bound to have run-ins and adventures with all sorts of fun, eccentric people. I’ve had conversations with industry icons, dined with celebrities, and befriended a few. I’ve managed meltdowns, prima donnas, and terrible decisions that should have destroyed productions but didn’t. What keeps me coming back, what has me hooked and endlessly in love with the film industry, is the humanity and love of craft. I’ve never been surrounded by so many people with different talents who gather together to create art that entertains the masses needing a break from real life. It can be challenging, thankless, backbreaking, stress-inducing work, and I always go to bed excited to see everyone the next day. I guess that’s not so much a story as a philosophy I have.



Are you working on any new exciting projects?

You bet! There always needs to be another iron in the fire. Best Friend, an award-winning short comedy I made in 2017, has been adapted into a feature screenplay. The lead character is a teenager with Down syndrome who struggles to fit in after her family moves to Hollywood. I’ve also optioned Last Chance Group from award-winning playwright Mitch Hale, and we’ve developed that into what I’m calling a “contained grim comedy.” It’s a dark, intense exploration of what people don’t say to each other and wickedly funny. Lastly, I should have led with this because I can’t believe it’s done, but I’ve just finished my first book, Deconstructing the Boogieman. It’s a heartbreaking and hilarious exploration of how I survived childhood trauma and found gratitude through forgiveness. Editors are combing over it now. I can’t wait to have people read it. It really addresses the existential anguish humanity is suffering right now and encourages people to find solutions.



Is there a particular person who you are grateful for who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nic Novicki. I’ve had inspiring teachers and coworkers who have taught me invaluable lessons and pushed my creative boundaries, but no one has made a more significant impact on me than Nic Novicki. After casting him in “Unlikely Temptations”, a short film I directed, it was Nic who taught me about disability inclusion. He was the one who suggested I participate in the Easterseals Disabilty Film Challenge, which I’ve now done seven times. Nic continues to be a vital artist and comedian, and he champions people like me to keep moving forward. There is no doubt I would not be here today if it weren’t for Nic Novicki.



From your experience, what are some ideas we can offer to support others who want to work in the entertainment industry?

First, learn to write good stories. They don’t have to be screenplays; they can be prose. There’s a reason the WGA spent half of last year on strike: anything lasting, made with quality and care, comes from the written word. Write good stories, and you’ll have a better sense of what makes good film and television.

Second, work. Take any job on set, not just the job you want. Everyone wants to write, direct, or star in a film – but learn to be a good PA, grip, assistant director, or set decorator, and you’ll gain invaluable experience on how sets run. Good sets are a team, a hierarchy. Understanding those parameters and different departments can make you better at the job you eventually choose to do in the industry.

Lastly, watch something every week that is out of your comfort zone. Nothing makes me happier than snuggling up to some classic Star Wars or John Hughes movies – but those films, those stories have been successfully done. What is new and out of your comfort zone? Have you seen films from India, Germany, or South Korea? Are you an action adventure aficionado? Then, strap in for some romantic comedies or art house films. There is so much to be seen. Save the comfort food for when you’re sick with the flu and just wanna chill.

Photo Credit: Katie Farmer – from L to R: Cory Reeder, Kurt Yaeger, Katherine Beattie



Can you please give us a favorite ”Life Lesson Quote” and share how it’s relevant in your life?

“Change is inevitable; growth is optional.” A friend told me that once. It’s a major theme in the book I’ve written. It takes time to accept nothing stays the same and, more likely than not, things will not always “go my way.” So, I can choose to remain stubborn and resentful, or grow. I’ve found the quicker I learn a lesson, not only will I be a more informed person, but I can affect positive outcomes for everyone around me.



How can our readers follow you online?

I’ve got my website, where I showcase relevant work. If you want to keep up with my literary musings, I’ve started a Substack– As for socials, I post to IG through my company: @RMPllc or Instagram and on FaceBook.

Thanks so much for taking the time to share my story. This has been fun. Hope to see some of your readers on the mountain at Slamdance and Sundance this year! Which by the way, you can catch me screening “Smash or Pass”: