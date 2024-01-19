Spread the love

Award-winning actor Heidi Kettering, Chicago’s beloved leading lady, will be wowing audiences with her Something Wonderful concert for one night only at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre on Monday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. I have always felt the best gifts are experiences that can be shared. With Valentine’s Day coming up soon, how about planning a wonderful evening out or an extended long weekend at the Marriott Lincolnshire, relishing the luxury accommodations, dining, tropical indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, and spa? Plan a finale to this extraordinary experience by purchasing tickets to hear the beautiful stylings of Kettering’s musical theatre favorites and a unique selection of popular songs. This is sure to stir the hearts of your loved ones.

“Something Wonderful” from the 1951 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King and I

Every performance I have seen with Heidi Kettering has been exceptional. She is a powerful, commanding, yet charismatic presence on stage. She is a well-deserved recipient of a Joseph Jeff Award. She received nine Jeff Award nominations, two Broadway World Awards, an After Dark Award, the Richard Kneeland Award, and the Sarah Siddons Leading Lady Award. She graduated from Northwestern University Evanston and married actor David Girolmo. Although she hails originally from Metairie, Louisiana, and spent time in Nashville, she has become our own Chicagoland hometown star.

While Kettenring’s appearances at Marriott Theatre have included tribute concerts saluting Karen Carpenter, in addition to her many musical theatre roles, for this concert, she will tell her own story. She’ll offer tales of her travels, triumphs, and trials on the musical theatre stage, adding her signature warmth to beloved pop hits and musical theatre favorites like “People,” “Close To You,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “So Long, Dearie,” and “You’ve Got A Friend,” accompanied by an exceptional band.

This performance is presented in partnership with Lincolnshire Marriott Theatre by Artists Lounge Live, a Chicago-based production company created by Michael Ingersoll, Executive Producer, and his wife, Artistic Director Angela Ingersoll. Music is their guide. They believe in the restorative power of live entertainment. Audiences receive an authentic emotional connection in the intimate setting of Marriott’s stage with top performing artists.



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount, and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts are only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Photos: Courtesy of John Olson Artists Lounge Live