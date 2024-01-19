Spread the love

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium, meaning all of the excitement leading up to the game is going to be unlike any other Super Bowl week as Las Vegas will be hosting countless events leading up to the big game. While the Super Bowl being a tough ticket is putting it mildly, there are plenty of events and places to watch the game that only Las Vegas can offer. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of the best spots to enjoy the big game in Las Vegas.

Tailgate Social, located inside the Palace Station Hotel and Casino, begins seating at 2 p.m., allowing you plenty of time to get ready for kickoff. To make this day truly special and unique, Tailgate Social will be featuring a special from each of the cities that make it to this year’s Super Bowl (ex: if Buffalo were to make the Super Bowl they will feature a Buffalo Chicken Dip during the game). If you are familiar with the game “squares” that are commonly played at Super Bowl parties, they will be playing that with patrons throughout the game and giving away jerseys and merchandise between each quarter to the lucky winners. Pricing will be a $175 Food and Beverage Minimum Per Person and reservations can be made by visiting: https://tailgatesociallv.com/big-game-2024/.

The Still, will be running a very similar event with seating for the game starting at 2 p.m. They will feature their full menu for food and drinks with a few different beer buckets and pint specials during the game. In partnership with Anheuser Busch, they will be giving away some awesome Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII souvenirs to their customers during the first 2 hours of service. Pricing at The Still is a $350 per person food and beverage minimum and reservations/inquiries can be made by visiting: https://thestillvegas.com/big-game-2024/.