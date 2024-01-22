Spread the love

Special Buy One Get One for Half Off Deal



Bell Heir’s BBQ , the renowned BBQ take-out spot in Chicago, is gearing up to celebrate its 1st anniversary on February 3. Owner and chef Tyris Bell invites the community to join in the celebration with a special promotion: Buy One Get One for Half Off on all menu items, available all day on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4.

Chicagoans’ Favorite New BBQ Spot Turns One

Bell Heir’s BBQ, located at 704 W. 47th Street, has become a beloved spot for Chicagoans seeking delicious homemade BBQ. Chef Tyris Bell, inspired by his great-grandmother Luella’s recipes, is continuing the tradition of at-home celebrations with mouthwatering dishes.

Customers rave about the flavor experience:

“This place should have a line out the door from open to close!” – Lesliie W, Yelp

“The Turkey leg is a nice size and was good and tender. The brisket pizza is truly one of the best slices you can get in the city.” – Scott L, Yelp

“Definitely two meals worth of food. Service was friendly and helpful.” – Michael B, Yelp

1st Anniversary Special: Buy One Get One for Half Off

On February 3 and 4, customers can enjoy a special anniversary offer: Buy One Get One for Half Off on all menu items. The discount applies to the item of equal or lesser value. Whether you’re a fan of the Turkey leg, Rib Tips, or the Brisket Burger, this anniversary special is a perfect opportunity to savor the best of Bell Heir’s BBQ.

Bell Heir’s Catering Menu: Perfect for Family Dining

For those looking to host a family-style feast, Bell Heir’s BBQ offers a catering menu with a variety of main dishes and sides. Signature items include the Smoked BBQ Rib Tips Dinner, Fried Catfish, Smoked BBQ Turkey Legs, and more. The catering menu is designed for at-home family dining and is available for order in-person, by phone, or online. Order 72 hours in advance.

View the full catering menu here.

Super Bowl Sunday Special: Game Day Feast from Bell Heir’s BBQ

Gear up for Super Bowl Sunday with Bell Heir’s BBQ! Chef Tyris Bell presents a fantastic $40 special, featuring a 16-inch BBQ Brisket Pizza, 5 Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings, and Cheese Nachos. Whether you’re hosting a small gathering or a large party, Bell Heir’s menu items are available in individual portions or for groups.

Order in Advance for Super Bowl Catering

Planning to cater your Super Bowl party with Bell Heir’s BBQ? Catering orders need to be placed 72 hours (3 days) in advance for pickup on Super Bowl Sunday.

Regular Menu for Smaller Groups

For smaller groups, the regular menu offers a variety of options, including the Rib Tip Dinner, Rib Tips & Chicken Combo, BBQ Brisket Cheeseburger, and more. Enjoy the same delicious flavors in regular portions that serve 1-2 people.

Catering Menu for Larger Groups

Bell Heirs BBQ catering menu is designed for at-home family dining just like Tyris enjoyed with his parents, Stephanie and Anthony Bell and five siblings. Guests can order in-person, by phone or online and bring the food home for a delicious family style meal.

Dishes are served in large trays or pans.

The catering menu features two sections: main dishes and sides. The signature dish is smoked BBQ Rib Tips Dinner ($125); a large order of smoked rib tips served wet. Another standout is the Fried Catfish ($160). Fans of Houston-style barbecue will be thrilled at the Smoked BBQ Turkey Legs ($150). Comfort food lovers will smack their lips at the Smoked BBQ Brisket ($200) and Smothered Mac ‘n Cheese topped with Brisket and Bacon ($150). Kids and grownups alike will love Spaghetti with Ground Beef ($80), BBQ Brisket Sliders ($125), Smoked Brisket Pizza ($29.99), Pepperoni Pizza ($24.99), Sausage Pizza ($24.99), Cheese Pizza ($21.99), and the brined and battered Buttermilk Chicken Wings served with house made barbecue sauce ($100). View catering menu here: https://www.bellheirsbbq.com/menus

Top off your catered feast with a large side of white rice ($25), Baked Mac ‘n Cheese ($75), Fried Green Tomatoes ($125), BBQ Baked Beans (contains bacon, $75) and Buttermilk Cornbread (half pan, $45).

About Bell Heir’s BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, located at 704 W. 47th Street in Chicago’s South Side, brings time-tested family recipes from great-grandmother Luella to your family. Celebrate the goodness of barbecue, with its comfort and family togetherness. Homemade with skill and loving care.

For more information or to place an order, visit bellheirsbbq.com or call (773) 420-3685. Follow Bell Heir’s BBQ on Instagram at bellheirsbbq.



Smothered Turkey Leg

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Rib Tips and Fries

Catfish Dinner

Brisket Burger

BBQ Brisket Pizza

Butter Milk Fried Wings

Rib Tip and Wing Combo Photos are courtesy of Kurman Communications, Inc. for Bell Heir’s BBQ

