The show must go on – and it did – but before the show began the director Will Nunziata walked proudly onto the stage and greeted the audience warmly and he sensitively spoke about how this particular performance was going to be historical and special. The cast had some sudden changes and several actors could not do the show so we would be seeing their understudies. Well we all know if you’re an understudy for a Broadway or an off Broadway show – you’re a star. During the pandemic understudies were applauded and recognized for their abilities. Mr. Nunziata spoke of the wonderful spirit of the cast and that everyone was rooting for the actors who were stepping in and up. You could feel how proud he was of his cast and his message was very moving.

Natalie Brice’s engaging music along with Brian Belding’s original book and lyrics captivates our attention and hearts from the first note and lyric. It is a “powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler.” We’re transported to Munich, Germany in 1942 and the message of fear and hatred and anti-semitisim is as true then as it is today.

The ensemble cast is super. Leading us on our journey was the magnificent Jo Ellen Pellman and Mike Cefalo. Playing siblings (Sophie and Hans Scholl) they work well together and also have multiple solo’s and their voices are terrific. On the evening that I saw the show Aaron Ramey took on the role of Kurt Huber and he was 100% present and owned the moment (despite the enormous challenge of holding the script). Kennedy Kanagawa plays Christoph Probst and touches our hearts with his performance of Fatherhood. Laura Sky Herman was a stand out when she sag The Stars. There were wonderful performances by Cole Thompson and Pasquale Crociata and all. It’s a 90 minute show without intermission and jam packed with inspiring songs that call for a rising up and the message is very timely for our world today.

I enjoyed being able to connect with a few of the actors who were so generous after the show to share a few thoughts – their interviews may be found in this article.

White Rose: The Musical Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler’s propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

“The White Rose students were the privileged few who benefited from unjust laws and discrimination. Yet they were the ones who ultimately stood up for those who no longer had a voice. They chose to use their privilege for good, risking everything. My hope is that this musical inspires those struggling to find their own way to take action where they see injustice.”

White Rose writer Brian Belding

Pasquale Crociata, Cal Mitchell (Off-Broadway: The Lieutenant), and Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit), Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix “The Prom”) as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (Broadway: New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst. Laura Sky Herman (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Paolo Montalban (Broadway: Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Sam Gravitte (Broadway: Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Cole Thompson (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Willi Graff, with Ellis Gage (International: Next To Normal) and Dani Apple (NY: The Sorceress).

White Rose has a book & lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, direction by Will Nunziata, music direction, music supervision, and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, and movement direction by Jordan Ryder. The design team includes James Noone (set), Sophia Choi (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Elisabeth Weidner (sound), Caite Hevner (projections) Liz Printz (wig design), and Charlie Rosen (orchestrations). The production stage manager is Ellie Handel, casting by Eisenberg Casting, production management is by Intuitive Production Management, general management by LDK Productions LLC, Ken Davenport is the Executive Consultant. The Executive Producer is Lisa Dozier Shacket. This production is being presented in association with NewYorkRep.

White Rose will perform Tuesday – Thursday at 7 pm; Friday at 8 pm; Saturday at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sunday at 2 pm & 6:30 pm; Tickets are $35-$85. For tickets and more information, please visit WhiteRoseTheMusical.com.

Interview with cast members from WHITE ROSE THE MUSICAL