Ten beds and breakfasts across the United States are banding together to encourage travelers to take a leap, fill their tanks, and see what it’s like to stay at a B&B in a nod toward Leap Day.

Starting February 29th this group of inns will pay $40 toward a tank of gas for each two-consecutive night, midweek, reservation (Monday through Thursday) through the month of March at the participating properties.

“Every four years we have that extra elusive 24-hours we all dream about,” said Brenda Pearson, owner of the Turning Waters Bed, Breakfast and Adventure in Wabasha, Minnesota. We’d love for people to use that time toward a new adventure!”

The innkeepers at the various B&Bs are eager to meet more regional travelers – so much so, they’re willing to pay to do it. The initiative affords travelers a chance to travel cross counties; even neighboring state lines.

If your vehicle gets 20 miles to the gallon, you could drive about 260 miles on $40 worth of gasoline. And while how far you can travel with that will vary, if you drive an average of 60 miles per hour, you could have enough gas in your tank for about a 4-hour trip.

In addition to the free gasoline – most of the participating properties offer complimentary breakfast, complimentary parking, and in most cases – complimentary wireless internet access. All of the innkeepers know their areas incredibly well and are happy to serve as onsite area experts, directing you to the best restaurants frequented by locals, and off-the-beaten-path must-see destinations.

Start your engines. Below is a list of the ten participating properties – arranged alphabetically by state, then city:

Bardstown, KY – 30 min drive from Louisville; 45 min drive from Lexington; less than 2-hours from Cincinnati, OH; less than 3-hours from Nashville, TN Plan your trip at Visit Bardstown.

Bourbon Manor: The first Bourbon-themed B&B in the world – located in the Bourbon Capital of the World. Bourbon Trail Tours & Tastings Concierge. Book At: B&B Bourbon Bar, and Day SPA.

Lexington, KY – less than a 45-minute drive to Bardstown, KY; 1-hour from Louisville; 1.5-hours from Cincinnati, OH; and about 3-hours from Indianapolis, IN and Nashville, TN. Plan your trip at: Visit Lexington.

Charred Oaks Inn: A first class, boutique bed and breakfast, located in the horse capital of the world, just a short distance from some of the most recognizable names in the bourbon industry and surrounded by some 450 horse farms. Book at: Charred Oaks Inn.

Bar Harbor, ME – About 1-hour from Bangor, ME; about 4-hours from Boston, MA Plan your trip at: Visit Bar Harbor.

Saltair Inn Waterfront Bed and Breakfast: Waterfront bed and breakfast in Bar Harbor Village on the shores of Frenchman Bay. Book at Saltair’s Website.

Oscoda, MI – 3-hour drive north on Lake Huron from Detroit. Plan your trip at Oscoda’s Website.

Huron House Bed and Breakfast: Lake-front B&B that’s nestled within the Huron National Forest. Book your stay at: Huron House Website.

Saugatuck, MI – 2-hour drive from Chicago; less than 3-hour drive from Detroit, on Lake Michigan. Plan your visit at Saugatuck’s Website.

The Hotel Saugatuck: Cottages and luxury rooms near art galleries and boutique shops along Michigan’s Art Coast. Book at Hotel Saugatuck.

Wabasha, MN – about 1-hour drive from Eau Claire, WI; 1.5-hours from Minneapolis, MN; and about 3-hours to Madison, WI. Plan your visit Wabasha’s website.

Turning Waters Bed, Breakfast and Adventure: One block from the Mississippi River and the only bed and breakfast in the state with a brewery on the premises. Book at Turning Waters’ website.

Saint Louis, MO – less than a 2-hour drive from Columbia, MO; about 3-hours from St Louis, MO; Springfield, MO; Peoria, IL; about 3.5-hours from Indianapolis, IN; about 4+ hours from Nashville, TN; Memphis, TN; and Chicago, IL; and about 5-hours from Des Moines, IA and Cincinnati, OH. Plan your visit at Explore St. Louis.

Tuxedo Park STL Bed & Breakfast Inn: This church-turned-inn is now a sight to be seen and listed on the National Register of Historic Places . Book at Tuxedo Park’s website.

Leicester, NC – about 2-hours from Charlotte, NC, 18 minutes NW of Asheville, NC; 3-hours from Atlanta, GA. Plan your visit at: Explore Asheville.

Wildberry Lodge: Rustic lodge with stunning Smoky Mountain views and onsite trails. Book at the Lodge’s Website.

McMinnville, OR – about 1-hour from Portland, OR; 3.5-hours from Seattle, WA. Plan your visit at McMinnville’s website.

A’Tuscan Estate Bed & Breakfast: Walking distance to McMinnville’s charming historic downtown and easy access to 730 wineries in the Willamette Valley. Book at A’Tuscan’s Website.

Cat Spring, TX – 1-hour drive from Houston; 2-hours from San Antonio and Austin; and just under 4-hours from Dallas. Plan your trip at Cat Spring’s website.

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch: Cabins, glamping, animal safaris, and more among a sprawling 350-acre working ranch in the Texas countryside. Book at BlissWood’s Website.

Prospective guests who would like to partake in the promotion, should contact the bed and breakfast directly to reserve a stay. The $40 toward gas costs will be deducted from your bill at the end of your two-consecutive night midweek stay between February 29 and March 28, 2024. Please note, this offer is for new reservations only and will not be applied to existing reservations. This offer may not be combined with other discounts.

Guests may also apply the $40 credit toward the cost of a package at participating B&Bs where available. Some packages include items like local chocolate-covered apples, horseback riding, in-room flowers, massages, and more.

All photos provided by the participating B&Bs. Photographers included where names are available: Christian Giannelli Photography, Jumping Rocks Photography