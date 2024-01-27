Spread the love

Celebrities Crowd Los Angeles Red Carpet in Support of Julia Verdin’s Social Impact Feature MAYA as Film Releases Theatrically, Digitally January 26, 2024

MAYA Cast with signs

It was late January when celebrities stood up against human trafficking in support of filmmaker/activist Julia Verdin’s new film MAYA, from Freestyle Digital Media, at the Los Angeles premiere of the film opening at the Laemmle Royal and five other cities across the US January 26, as well as debuting on VOD in the USA and Canada.British filmmaker Julia Verdin is an award-winning multi-hyphenate writer, director, and producer. She has produced dozens of films, including THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, with Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, and 2 JACKS, with Sienna Miller, Danny Huston, Jack Huston, and Jacqueline Bisset. MAYA is a production of Artists for Change, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to create impact film, television, and multimedia projects that inspire individuals and communities to bring about positive social change.

Catherine Hardwicke Julia Verdin and Thomas Jane

Standing against human trafficking at the premiere included celebrities Jacqueline Bisset (MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, BULLITT); Steve Guttenberg(THREE MEN AND A BABY, POLICE ACADEMY); Catherine Hardwicke(TWILIGHT, RED RIDING HOOD); Thomas Jane (BOOGIE NIGHTS, THE THIN RED LINE); Bai Ling (RED CORNER, THE CROW); Kristanna Loken(TERMINATOR 3: RISE OF THE MACHINES, BLOODRAYNE); Adrian Pasdar(TOP GUN, CARLITO’S WAY); Noor Razooky (The Old Man, SEAL Team); and Vincent Spano (BABY IT’S YOU, RUMBLE FISH), among others.Cast and crew in attendance included: Billy Budinich (FRANK AND PENELOPE); Atiana De La Hoya (The Kardashians, Meet the Barkers); Seri DeYoung (Good Trouble, S.W.A.T.); Isabella Feliciana (Newcomer); Thure Riefenstein (The Man in the High Castle, 12 Monkeys); and Patricia Velásquez (THE MUMMY, THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA).Thomas Jane said, “Julia Verdin is doing a good cause and it’s a good thing. “

Jacqueline Bisset

Steve Guttenberg added, “It’s a really important subject that everyone needs to know about and a movie like this gets the word out. What we need to do is to educate through film. That’s the real social responsibility of filmmaking and cinema.”Star Patricia Velasquez concluded, “I am proud of this film. It means a lot to me especially because I have a teenage daughter, by coincidence also named Maya. I hope that people will go and see it, especially teenagers as they need to understand how the traffickers operate.” January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the US.

Catherine Hardwicke

DON’T MISS THIS-

Educational Video

Photos provided by PMG-Platform Media Group