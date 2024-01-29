Spread the love

By Liana Wilson-Graff

Compagnie Hervé KOUBI’s Sol Invictus is a cinematic experience. In a rapid flurry of acrobatics,

capoeira, contemporary movement, and b-boy/b-girl tricks manipulated and extended to their

fullest potential, Koubi’s dancers seamlessly craft some of the most compelling live “moving

images” I have ever witnessed in dance. In this truly unique work, Sol Invictus knows not only

the profoundly human joy in movement, and the dramatics of performance, but how to squeeze

every drop out of the theatrical and visual potential that those elements carry.

Francesca BAZZUCCHI

From the beginning to the end of this piece, the dancers never exit; even if they are not dancing

they surround the stage, engage with their collaborators, and remain present. They do this with

such authenticity and generosity that no matter how potentially boring the idea of watching

someone sit, look, and replenish themselves with water may be, that very dancer will draw your

attention and admiration. Sol Invictus is a piece that requires a deep commitment from its

dancers and its audience — of course, our role is a much easier and dreamy one, but

nevertheless, it requires an active watch, and even stamina in its own way. The beginning of

this evening length piece slowly builds momentum as Koubi’s large company of incredibly

strong dancers line either side of the stage, watching as one dancer circles the space with a

strong awareness of his peers and the audience, developing his movement from a walk, to a

jog, a run, sprint, ferociously fast crawl, and slide into horrifyingly beautiful and lightning speed

headspin. Soon after, every dancer joins, crossing back and forth through the spac, while

somehow still watching each other as they execute astounding movements and tricks layered

and layered on top of one another.



These moments throughout the piece are where Koubi takes phenomally subtle advantage of

the audience’s tendency to zoom in on a fleeting event or dancer as they are surrounded by a

sort of chaos. He does this through durations of sustained eye contact between dancers, a motif

of social dance that seemed potentially connected to Koubi’s Algerian heritage, and an

allowance of real humanness enacted on stage through vocalization and exchange between

dancers that could only be crafted in-the-moment. The pure trust nurtured within Compagnie

Hervé KOUBI is palpable for every second of Sol Invictus. These uninterrupted sequences of dynamic, collaged, striking, and fast-paced movement are given distinct breaths of stillness and

slow, methodically constructed visual marvels that take full advantage of lighting, visual effects,

physical contortions, and the simple beauties of the body. The expansive set and prop, a golden

drape of fabric spanning the entire stage is thoroughly utilized in these sections, enhancing the

spectacle set before us. Low lit fog will outline the slow walking bodies of dancers so that the

ground slips from underneath us, place is lost, and we are immersed in a world unattached to

the earthiness that was so present in movement just moments before. The silhouettes of bodies

in repose seem to drift as they are dragged across the stage on a golden sea, and will paint

your mind with recollections of sacred renaissance art. These are live illustrations that push

dance practice and performance to a new realm, and will stick with you for a long time. Just

these short interludes are enough to go see this performance, if not once, then several times.

Allan SOBRAL SANTOS

Photos provided by Richard Kornberg & Associates for The Joyce