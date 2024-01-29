Spread the love

This February, Resorts World Las Vegas will provide incredible offerings for visitors and locals alike. From festive specials for holidays such as Lunar New Year to star-studded entertainment during The Big Game weekend, the property will boast a variety of exclusive offers, food and beverage specials, entertainment and nightlife experiences, and more throughout the month. Please see below for more details for specials and offerings.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Big Game Weekend

The Big Game will commemorate its inaugural weekend in Las Vegas this February, bringing local and traveling sports lovers to the Strip. Resorts World Las Vegas will be the ultimate destination for the weekend as the property will host can’t-miss, distinguished events, including:

SHAQ’S ALL STAR COMEDY JAM, astar-studded live stand-up comedy show presented by Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, will deliver two can’t-miss nights of championship-level performances and special guest appearances at the Resorts World Theatre. The anticipated comedy showcase will be hosted by Deon Cole and feature headlining performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and recently announced Aida Rodriguez, on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

astar-studded live stand-up comedy show presented by Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends Productions and global entertainment company, Hartbeat, will deliver two can’t-miss nights of championship-level performances and special guest appearances at the Resorts World Theatre. The anticipated comedy showcase will be hosted by Deon Cole and feature headlining performances by D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and recently announced Aida Rodriguez, on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. The MAXIM BIG GAME Experience presented by Vivid Seats will bring a Casino Royale theme to the luxury resort. The Event Center will be transformed into a vintage Vegas-inspired affair for an exclusive, one-night only event, featuring state-of-the-art event production, signature cocktails and bottle service, delectable dining offerings from Resorts World Las Vegas’ restaurant collection, unique brand activations, a silent auction and more.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Lunar New Year

To commemorate the Lunar New Year, the luxury resort will also offer delightful food and beverage offerings. Starting Friday, Feb. 9, guests can indulge in exclusive dining specials with family and friends for the holiday, such as:

The culinary gem, Genting Palace , will offer a Lunar New Year Dim Sum Brunch for the holiday. The indulgent brunch will be available on Feb. 9, 10, 16 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a new menu each day for $128.88 per person.

, will offer a Lunar New Year Dim Sum Brunch for the holiday. The indulgent brunch will be available on Feb. 9, 10, 16 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a new menu each day for $128.88 per person. Lady M , a New York City luxury confections brand, will elevate Lunar New Year celebrations with its 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set. The limited-edition gift box includes a pop-up display of spinning plum blossoms; a curated selection of six exclusive confections, including Roasted Almonds, Coconut Chocolates, Melon Pearls, Sesame Crunch, Coconut Crêpes and Earl Grey Crêpes, each with a unique significant meaning for the holiday; and five lucky red envelopes to share happiness and good fortune, priced at $88.

, a New York City luxury confections brand, will elevate Lunar New Year celebrations with its 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set. The limited-edition gift box includes a pop-up display of spinning plum blossoms; a curated selection of six exclusive confections, including Roasted Almonds, Coconut Chocolates, Melon Pearls, Sesame Crunch, Coconut Crêpes and Earl Grey Crêpes, each with a unique significant meaning for the holiday; and five lucky red envelopes to share happiness and good fortune, priced at $88. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, the upscale lounge with a vintage atmosphere, will offer The Lucky Dragon cocktail made with Ciroc peach, Grand Marnier, lavender lemon syrup, pomegranate blueberry juice and brut champagne, priced at $19.

Valentine’s Day

To celebrate the Month of Love, couples can enjoy an intimate night out at various restaurants and lounges inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can indulge in Valentine’s Day specials, including:

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge will offer a Cupid & Cocktails menu to celebrate the holiday all month long. The vintage lounge will offer exclusive drink promotions, such as:

will offer a Cupid & Cocktails menu to celebrate the holiday all month long. The vintage lounge will offer exclusive drink promotions, such as: Champagne Bottle Specials

Lallier R.018, 700ml, priced at $100

Moët Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose, 375ml, priced at $50

Veuve Cliquot, Rosé 750ml, priced at $150

Brezza , the coastal Italian restaurant, will offer additional items to the dinner menu on Wednesday, February 14, such as:

, the coastal Italian restaurant, will offer additional items to the dinner menu on Wednesday, February 14, such as: Antipasti: Celery root and seasonal citrus salad

Pasta: Ricotta and goat cheese beetroot ravioli with blood orange and fennel pollen

Dessert: Chocolate brownie mousse with raspberry gelee

On Valentine’s Day, Bar Zazu will be a must-visit as the chic lounge will offer an exclusive tasting menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Priced at $85, guests can indulge in a delectable dinner, including:

will be a must-visit as the chic lounge will offer an exclusive tasting menu from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Priced at $85, guests can indulge in a delectable dinner, including: First Course with choice of:

Charred Spanish octopus made with chorizo, gremolata and almond romesco

Chef Beth‘s meatballs made with marinara, sage and whipped ricotta

Roasted beets made with charred orange and beet vinaigrette

Burrata bruschetta made with tomato, basil and aceto manodori

Ceviche made with Fresno chile, citrus, cilantro and plantain chips

Osetra caviar

Second Course with choice of:

Chicken confit made with lemon, frisée and chicken reduction

Chilean sea bass made with lemon, capers and butter

Seafood paella made with shrimp, clams, mussels, bay scallops and bomba arroz

Filet mignon made with roasted asparagus and mascarpone mashed potatoes

Lobster mac and cheese made with chive, parmigiana and oven-dried tomato

Third Course with choice of:

Raspberry chocolate torte made with berry gelee and dark chocolate mousse

Pistachio mousse made with pistachio and raspberry crisp

Mango popsicle made with creamy mango and white chocolate

New Food and Beverage Offerings

Known for its global restaurant lineup, Resorts World Las Vegas houses a multitude of cuisines throughout the property.

FUHU – Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the all-new Brunch Affair , a vibrant masquerade-themed brunch event available at the Asian fusion restaurant monthly starting Saturday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. The high-energy dining venue will transform into a captivating social dining experience, featuring masks and alluring live entertainment.

– Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the all-new , a vibrant masquerade-themed brunch event available at the Asian fusion restaurant monthly starting Saturday, Jan. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. The high-energy dining venue will transform into a captivating social dining experience, featuring masks and alluring live entertainment. Brezza – The modern coastal Italian restaurant has launched The Cicchetti Menu , a new Venetian small bites menu. The menu features delightful small plates, including marinated Italian olives, crispy pork skin, fried Shishito peppers and more. Guests can enjoy this new offering daily from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the lounge.

– The modern coastal Italian restaurant has launched , a new Venetian small bites menu. The menu features delightful small plates, including marinated Italian olives, crispy pork skin, fried Shishito peppers and more. Guests can enjoy this new offering daily from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the lounge. Junior’s – The staple New York eatery will offer a Prime Rib special every Friday to Saturday. Guests can enjoy a queen-cut prime rib with mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, and au jus, priced at $39.95.

Prime Rib at Junior’s (Courtesy Resorts World)

Nevada residents will have the opportunity to enjoy 20% off at select premier dining and beverage venues from Sunday through Thursday with their valid Nevada ID. Locals can visit restaurants such as:

Crossroads Kitchen

Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook

Genting Palace

Junior’s

Kusa Nori

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

¡VIVA!

Mulberry Street Pizzeria

FUHU

RedTail



NIGHTLIFE

Electrifying Lineup at Zouk Nightclub

Zouk Nightclub, the iconic party destination at Resorts World Las Vegas, will host a stellar artist lineup for February. With a diverse roster including returning artists Kaskade and RL Grime and new resident artists Illenium and T-Pain, the hotspot will continue to bring unparalleled talent and unforgettable performances to the high-energy venue. See below for the full February lineup at Zouk Nightclub:

Thursday, Feb. 1: EstoVega

Friday, Feb. 2: Kaskade

Saturday, Feb. 3: deadmau5

Thursday, Feb. 8: The Big Game Weekend featuring T-Pain, Hosted by Kevin Hart

Friday, Feb. 9: The Big Game Weekend featuring Special Guest, Hosted by Kevin Hart

Saturday, Feb. 10: The Big Game Weekend featuring Illenium and Kaskade

Sunday, Feb. 11: The Big Game Weekend featuring Ludacris

Thursday, Feb. 15: DJ Flight

Friday, Feb. 16: deadmau5

Saturday, Feb. 17: RL Grime

Thursday, Feb. 22: DJ Savi

Friday, Feb. 23: RL Grime

Saturday, Feb. 24: Kaskade

Thursday, Feb. 29: RL Grime

Resorts World Las Vegas just announced James Hype as the newest addition to the 2024 resident line-up at Zouk Nightclub. As one of the UK’s most prolific DJ’s, James Hype is ready to take over the hottest nightclub in Las Vegas.

Known for his unique style of blending House music with R&B, James Hype’s high-energy performances and chart-topping hits have earned him international acclaim and now he’s bringing his electrifying set to Sin City at the famed Zouk Nightclub.

RESORT AND SPA

Lunar New Year

In honor of the Year of the Dragon, the luxury resort will provide festive photo opportunities, an energetic Lion Dance and more. Throughout the month, guests can celebrate Lunar New Year at the property with vibrant offerings, including:

A Dragon and Lion Dance, the traditional entertainment for the holiday, will fill the property with cheer on Saturday, Feb. 10. Starting at 6 p.m., guests can watch as the colorful dancers travel throughout the destination to bless multiple venues.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the resort will also boast a backdrop in the Conrad Lobby featuring a red setting with “Year of The Dragon” and red lanterns, a symbol of good luck, for a perfect photo opportunity for travelers and locals alike.

Valentine’s Day Specials for Two

This Valentine’s Day, couples will have the opportunity to relax and reconnect together at Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can book a hotel stay for a stress-free getaway and receive up to 20% off with the Month of Love special, available from Tuesday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Adding to the tranquility, couples will have the chance to unwind at Awana Spa with the Couple’s Delight package. The seasonal special will feature two 90-minute customized massages, complimentary champagne and rose-gold eye masks for $650 per couple.

Hotel Specials

Resorts World Las Vegas offers incredible specials for guests looking for a luxurious and comfortable resort experience for locals and tourists alike. Some current offerings available include:

Semi-Annual Sale – Visitors can enjoy up to 30% off their next hotel stay with this special until Wednesday, Feb. 7.

– Visitors can enjoy up to 30% off their next hotel stay with this special until Wednesday, Feb. 7. Signature Savings – This evergreen offer allows guests up to 20% off their hotel stay.

RETAIL

Lunar New Year

Throughout the property, guests can enjoy lucky specials at various retail locations for incredible gifts to celebrate Lunar New Year. Shoppers can enjoy exclusive offers such as:

Twila True Boutique , the Newport Beach-based jewelry brand, will host a luxury watch trunk show with a limited curation of luxury timepieces from global brands like Rolex, AP, Cartier, Omega and more. In addition, the luxury boutique will also have an exclusive promotion for a complimentary Twila True Travel Jewelry Case with any purchase of $250 or more.

, the Newport Beach-based jewelry brand, will host a luxury watch trunk show with a limited curation of luxury timepieces from global brands like Rolex, AP, Cartier, Omega and more. In addition, the luxury boutique will also have an exclusive promotion for a complimentary Twila True Travel Jewelry Case with any purchase of $250 or more. The modern and vibrant lounge, Eight Cigar Lounge, will offer The Dragon Humidor, a luxurious piece handcrafted by the best humidor makers in the world, Elie Bleu. This sycamore wood humidifier is adorned with a dragon motif that is hand-inlaid and is designed to hold up to 110 cigars. From its design to its functionality, it’s not just a humidor but also a work of art. The Dragon Humidor will be priced at $8,888.

New Opening at The District

The all-new sneaker customization experience, MAJORWAVEZ Lab, is now available at The District inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can design their shoes at workshops where they learn to sew and paint for a creative and unique look, perfect for family outings, dates, or a new hobby. For more information, please visit www.majorwavezlabvegas.com.