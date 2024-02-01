Spread the love

Photo credit: Dylan Pitanza

Thank you so much Sadie for taking time to do this interview! Before we dig in, a HUGE congrats on your filmmaking awards. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path and how it led you to tell such amazing stories and morph them into amazing films?

Thank you so much! I’ve been a storyteller my whole life. As an only child, you kind of have to be to keep yourself entertained. Growing up in New York City with artistic parents, I was inspired at a very young age to put on my own plays or make short films. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do.



Another huge congrats on your awards, what is that like and how hard was it to earn them?

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute is like a second home to me, and I was very surprised and honored when they chose to give me a special award at their 2022 film festival. My actual home, Astoria, also has an amazing film festival, and I’m so lucky to be a part of that community. I’ve known the founding director, Nina Fiore since I was a freshman in high school, and she is a magnificent human being. I loved being a part of her festival and winning an audience choice award was just a cherry on top.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Berridge

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started working in the film industry?

The whole last year has been unbelievable. Something really special to me was getting to share my film with another young female director who I admire, Quinn Shephard. She was generous and sent me so much thoughtful feedback and very kind words, and it meant a lot to me.

Are you working on any other exciting new projects? What is next for you?

I’m still at the beginning of my journey, and there is so much still to come. One thing I’m working on right now is a dark comedy about spirituality and suicide called “Or Not To Be.”



Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many different people who have helped me get where I am it’s hard to single out just one. Someone who stands out is Ava Bodnar, who is a co-producer on “If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing,” plays a lead role, does wardrobe, and has five million other jobs on set. She’s one of my closest friends, and the whole project started as something just the two of us would do together for fun. She’s been there for me and encouraged me since the beginning, and she is also incredibly talented.



Photo Credit: Dylan Pitanza

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to others who want to work in the film/entertainment industry.

The biggest thing that has helped me along my journey is people taking a chance on me. As a teenage girl, I’m used to not being taken seriously, and I was incredibly lucky to find people who were open-minded and willing to work with me. It is my hope that everyone else with a story to tell is given the same chance that I was.



Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Something I always find myself coming back to, is a quote from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The quote is, “Standing on the fringes of life… offers a unique perspective. But there comes a time to see what it looks like from the dance floor.” I’m known for being a bit of an oddball and keeping to myself most of the time, but taking a risk and putting myself out there has completely changed my life for the better.

Photo Credit: Braxton Fannin

Will you also be connecting with youth groups and encouraging others to do the same as you?

Youth groups are my peers! I love to visit my former high school, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts located in Queens, and help out the film students there. They inspire me so much and I hope I get to work with them one day.



How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @sadieb0nes @ifthatmockingbirdfilm

TikTok: @ifthatmockingbird