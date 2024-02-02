Spread the love

The sensory experience of watching Music From The Sole’s “I Didn’t Come to Stay”, felt like

cutting a piece of thick, smooth fabric and watching its edge slowly curl up. This might seem like

an odd comparison but what I mean is you can feel the dancers, and you can feel

choreographer Leonardo Sandoval’s work as so impressively consistent in its smoothness, and

its coolness, that even in moments of intensity the overall cool and collected energy of the piece

remains woven into the movement. You feel that you can relax into this piece’s beachy,

carnaval-inspired, sunset-drenched atmosphere. “I Didn’t Come to Stay” draws on Leonardo

Sandoval’s Brazilian heritage, and uses tap, a black-American dance form, as the foundation to

explore and honor samba, passinho (Brazilian funk), traditional Afro-Brazilian dance, and other

African American dance forms such as house and jazz. This is quite the list to attack in the

choreographic process. Still, Sandoval does this seamlessly because he is a skilled

choreographer who understands African diasporic dance lineage in an intellectual and

embodied way, but also because he takes the tie that binds these forms together and highlights

it — this being, improvisation.

This is not only embraced by the dancers but the musicians as well. It would be a crime to

ignore the wonderful jazz band that surrounds the stage, led by bassist and composer Gregory

Richardson. This band also spans genres, including Afro-Cuban music in addition to the list that

matches that of the dancers. The band is so connected to the dancers that they become one

entity — this is the company — not just because really, the tappers and band members are all

skilled musicians, but because the instrumentalists and dancers are given the breathing room to

interact and genuinely connect with one another. Yes, in addition to taking moments to leave

their instruments behind and join the dancers in percussive dance, the band members dance

while playing their instruments! In particular, I’d like to highlight saxophonist José Carlos

Cruzata Revé, who embraced this hybrid role so naturally and with such joy, that he took a very

key role in this performance, a quietly confident and impressive dancer in his own right, he

acted as a strong binding force between the two groups of performers.

While the choreography is tight and makes for wonderful moments of layered rhythmic genius,

and satisfying unison, the improvisation is what gives “I Didn’t Come to Stay” its flavor. What is

so compelling and joyful about the dance genres Sandoval incorporates into this piece is that all

of them have foundations in improvisation, and all of them allow the spectator to see the

nuances of an individual while they move. We could see this in Sterling Harris’ wild arms (that

on anyone else would look awkward, but are so genuinely him that they look incredible), Gisele

Silva’s grounded and intense mastery of Afro-Brazilian dance that shines so brightly, and

Gerson Lanza’s inward gaze that shows such deep commitment to his own body and artistry but

is turned outward at just the right times so that he feesl his fellow dancers and the audience.

These dancers and this band are the embodiment of joy and reverence to their varied dance

forms and music genres, and they are so beautifully human and use theatricality but with a light

touch — this is so refreshing.

