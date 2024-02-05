Spread the love

On Saturday night, January 3, 2024, Complexions Contemporary Ballet graced the stage of The

Auditorium Theatre, 60 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago, in a single night performance notable

for tight and accomplished choreography, a meld of classical and modern ballet with an edgy

fluidity. The first half of the program consisted of 5 pieces from the company’s repertoire

spanning 2006-2021- 3 of them excerpts from larger works. The second half consisted entirely

in STARDUST, A Ballet Tribute to David Bowie. All the dances were choreographed by co-

founder Dwight Rhoden, with intensely spot-on lighting design by Michael Korsch; except for

glitzy/sexy costumes by DRSquared in CHOKE, all costume design was by Christine Darch.

The excerpt from Hissy Fits, 2006, performed by The Company in nearly nude Spanx-esque

leotards and shorts, to the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, was a visually captivating piece

opening with the dancers distributed across the entire width of the stage, slowly and singly

descending and then startlingly engaging/assuming a myriad of different groupings, postures

and turns- especially focused on elevated arm work- quite dramatic.

Global Complexions-Star Dust,No Text,No Orange Hands or White Line



CHOKE, 2006, a duet beautifully and purposefully danced by Christian Burse and Marissa

Mattingly to Summer from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, was a push me-pull you study in

contrasting mood and energy.



THE excerpt from ENDGAME/LOVE ONE, 2022, performed by Chloe Duryea and Miguel Solano

to J.S. Bach in exquisite primary colored dancewear was a physical expression of the myriad

faces of love, stretching imagination and gymnastic artistry to the fullest extent.

ELEGY, 2020, was a solo piece danced by tall, muscularly stunning Jillian Davis to Beethoven’s

Kyriena; this was a physical meditation on grace without languor- almost feline in it’s sharp,

staccato, sensuous sequencing.

Global Complexions,Star Dust, No Text ,No Orange Hands or White Line



The excerpt WORK IT OUT from SNATCHED BACK FROM THE EDGE, 2021, was danced in

spare/double-hued costumes by The Company to the music of numerous diverse artists

including Jon Batiste and Frederic Chopin; this was a post-modern and quite powerful

comment on the lessons of The Pandemic, evoking suffering morphing into strength.

The Company piece STARDUST, 2016, was danced, of course, to the music of Bowie (and Brian

Eno)- 8 pieces were sung by Bowie, with HEROES from the album of that name, released in

1977, covered by Peter Gabriel. The second half of the evening was a dance concert in and of

itself, and of a different order; it was a mini opera. Each of the songs featured a male dancer as

the maestro-star, they patently expressed an aspect of Bowie himself. Each of the songs chosen

seemingly represented a different side of The Artist; some of them, like the finale blockbuster

“Young Americans” had been mega-hits; all were representative of his style at different times in

his career, and each was carefully, wittily, candidly portrayed in the personality of the dance it

was set upon….with many artistic CHCHCHChanges. Even Bowie’s iconic tightly held strut was

suggested, but never imitated with the dancers on pointe and in perfect balance. The whole

was imbued with an arch coolness lightly covering wit and sheer fun- and set the audience to

loud cheers.

Photos were provided by the Silverman Group