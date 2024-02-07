Spread the love

Enjoy Fabulous Gluten-Free Prix Fixe Brunch and Dinner Menus beginning February 12

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar, at 3235 W. Addison Street in Chicago’s Avondale https://chesasbistro.com), is celebrating the joys of Black culinary art by participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, which begins February 11 and runs for two weeks until February 25.

The private dining room at CheSa’s Bistro & Bar photo courtesy of CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

CheSa's will serve special brunch and dinner menus during the celebration. Regular menus also will be available. Both menus offer a 100 percent gluten-free Creole/Cajun adventure. The special brunch menu will be served from 11 AM to 3 PM, Saturday, February 17 and 24, and Sunday, February 11, 18 and 25. The special dinner menu is available Tuesday through February 16 through Saturday, February 24. A special Valentine's menu will be served Tuesday through Thursday, February 13, 14 and 15. CheSa's will also be celebrating Mardi Gras on the 13th. Jazz guitarist Lee Barrie will be performing from 7 PM to 9 PM on February 13 and 14. CheSa's is closed for dinner on Sunday and all day Monday.









Contemporary Jazz Guitarist Lee Barrie will be performing for Mardi Gras and

Valentine’s Day, from 7 pm to 9 pm, February 13 and 14.



About CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar (3235 W. Addison in Chicago, 773-754-8523) is a stylish upscale restaurant from Chef/Owner Chesaree Rollins serving 100% gluten free Creole and Cajun cuisine with other influences. The restaurant is chic and contemporary with bold black and gold décor, featuring a full bar, black marble, and a private dining room.



CheSa’s also offers catering in-house or for delivery and private dining in the restaurant. For more information, please visit https://chesasbistro.com or telephone the restaurant at 773-754-8523.



